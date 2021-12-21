Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PayPal have breached their fiduciary duties to the company. The complaint alleges that, ...

PYPL