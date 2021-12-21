Fintech Investing News
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PayPal have breached their fiduciary duties to the company. The complaint alleges that, ...

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of PayPal, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.

According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Credit Karma Flips the Script on Tax This Season

Credit Karma launches new tax experience to help its members in the U.S. seamlessly file their taxes through Intuit TurboTax integration and get faster access to their refund through early deposit and refund advance programs

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., has launched a new tax experience with the goal of taking the stress, uncertainty and complexity out of taxes and helping members make the most of their refund. This includes seamless tax filing through TurboTax and faster access to refunds in-season through early deposit and refund advance programs, as well as deeper insights into their finances throughout the rest of the year. Through this integration, Credit Karma and TurboTax, from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), will offer most filers with simple tax returns the option to file their taxes with TurboTax directly within the Credit Karma app and gain faster access to their refund with Credit Karma Money. 1

Additionally, Credit Karma will launch a new feature to provide its members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with rich insights about their finances, income and taxes on an ongoing basis. Members will also be able to estimate their refund and review common tax terms to help them better understand their finances, navigate life events and plan for the future.

"Much like credit scores, taxes are an essential part of our financial lives. However, for much of the year, taxes are largely ignored by consumers. That's because they can be intimidating and confusing for most people. This is a problem we're well positioned to solve, especially now that we are part of the Intuit family," said Ken Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. "By combining forces with TurboTax, we believe we can deliver more value to our members, giving them greater visibility into their income and taxes throughout the year and providing them with a seamless, first-in-class tax filing experience."

Credit Karma is leaning into Intuit's innovative technologies with its latest integration with TurboTax, the leader in online tax preparation. Now, Credit Karma members who choose to file their taxes with TurboTax within the Credit Karma app will be able to enjoy the best of both products, along with special offers and discounts. For example, some tax filers who choose to deposit their entire refund into a Credit Karma Money Spend account 2 will be able to file their taxes with TurboTax for free. 3 Additionally, TurboTax filers who choose to deposit their refund into a Spend account could receive their refund early through direct deposit. 4 Some eligible filers may even have the chance to receive part of their refund even earlier, in some cases in as little as one hour of the IRS accepting their return 5 , through the TurboTax Refund Advance program 6 .

"Refunds are often the biggest paycheck of the year for many Americans, averaging about $2,800 per person . At the same time, 60% of Americans can't come up with $1,000 in an emergency. We want to bridge this gap by helping consumers get access to their refund sooner and give them a better place to receive and manage their money," said Poulomi Damany, GM of assets and tax at Credit Karma. "With Credit Karma Money, members have access to a suite of tools to help them stay on top of their bills, save money and, for some members, build credit."

Financial insights, a new feature within the Credit Karma app, will provide members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with a snapshot of information from their previous years' tax returns, as well as a breakdown of other key tax stats, such as past refund amounts, effective tax rates and the amount of taxes paid at the state and federal level. Additionally, members will be able to see how their data trends over time and how that compares to others with similar profiles.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an INTUit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with more than 120 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company's members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $91,928 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

During fiscal 2021, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite Named Post-Trade System of the Year by FOW

Key facts:

  • FIS won first place for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite at the FOW International Awards 2021.
  • The FOW awards recognizes excellence and achievements in the derivatives industry.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it has won Post-Trade System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2021 for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite . FIS received the award at FOW's (Futures & Options World) ceremony earlier this month.

Intuit Accountants Releases Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey

Tax planning and advisory fees, on average, are five times higher than tax preparation fees, according to an Intuit Accountants survey of tax professionals.

Today, Intuit Accountants from Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing the results of the recently conducted Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey. Intuit Accountants commissioned an industry-wide survey of 786 tax professionals, who currently provide tax planning services or are considering providing tax planning services in the next two years, to understand the landscape around tax planning and advisory services.

FIS Expands Annual InnovateIN48 Competition to Next Generation of Fintech Leaders

Key facts:

  • In its ninth year, FIS' InnovateIN48 innovation competition continues to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.
  • The fintech competition, which had been employee-based since 2013, expanded this year to include a Student Edition focused on financial inclusion.
  • Winning student teams received prizes and priority interviews for internships or full-time employment with FIS, with the first-place team earning entry into a pre-accelerator technology startup program with FIS to continue working on their idea.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winning innovations from InnovateIN48 , its annual fintech competition that is designed to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. The competition, which had been employee-based since it began in 2013, was expanded this year to include students from U.S. colleges and universities.

Intuit QuickBooks' Integrated Small Business Bank Account Is Now QuickBooks Checking

Differentiated banking experience enhanced with new features to deliver greater value, visibility and cash management capabilities to small businesses

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today introduced QuickBooks Checking . First launched in 2020 as QuickBooks Cash, QuickBooks Checking has transformed business banking into an active money-management hub that delivers greater cash flow predictability and financial control for small businesses.

