Patterson Metals Confirms Effective Date For Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Patterson Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: PAT,OTC:NVTQF, FWB: 33H2) announces that, further to its news release dated May 28, 2026, it will consolidate its common share capital on the basis of one (1) common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") for every seven (7) outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation") effective on or about July 23, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, the Common Shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "PAT" and the new ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be CA70344Q2099 and 70344Q209, respectively.
The Company currently has 7,110,730 Common Shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 1,015,819 Common Shares outstanding.
No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Common Share will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares. Registered holders of Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from Olympia Trust Corporation with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.
About Patterson Metals Corp
Patterson Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows the Company to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.
For further information, contact the Company at info@pattersonmetals.com or 604.558.4300, or visit the Company's website at www.pattersonmetals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Patterson Metals Corp.
Simon Cheng, President
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding the expected timing for TSXV approval and commencement of trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Effective Date; the total number of outstanding Common Shares following completion of the Consolidation; and the Company's future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business plans and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," "would" or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in the completion of the audit resulting from factors that management is currently unaware of, or that management believes are not likely to occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
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