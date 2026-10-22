Patrick Soares to Join the Board of Au Gold Corp

(TheNewswire)

Au Gold Corp.
   

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 22, 2026 Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) ("AUGC" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Patrick Soares has agreed to join the Board of Directors of AUGC.  

Founder and CEO, Marc Blythe stated "We are pleased to welcome Patrick to our Board as we advance the Havelock gold-antimony project.   Patrick's experience complements our existing Director skills and we look forward to his guidance and input.  With our recent oversubscribed financing we are well positioned to start drill testing our highest priority targets at Havelock."

Mr. Soares has extensive experience in mineral exploration and mine development.  Before retiring from executive roles in 2020, he led Foran Mining Ltd. as President and CEO for ten years, advancing their McIlvenna Bay Project from exploration to development.  The project was subsequently constructed and acquired by Eldorado Gold Corp. in 2025 for $3.8B.  Prior to Foran, he led Brett Resources Inc. as President and CEO from a market capitalization of $50 million until it was acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $372 million.  

Mr. Soares was also part of the teams exploring and developing the Casa Berardi (Canada) and Bulyanhulu (Tanzania) gold mines.  His board experience includes Mawson Finland, which was recently acquired by First Nordic Metals Corp. (now Goldsky Resources Corp).

Mr. Soares graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science Geology (Honours) degree in 1983.

Option Grant

AUGC has granted 1,050,000 incentive stock options to directors, contractors and consultants at $0.28, valid for a period of five years.

For further information, please contact:

Au Gold Corp

Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer

David Jan, Investor Relations

1-888-807-4566

info@augoldcorp.com

www.augoldcorp.com

 

Cautionary Note

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the completion of the private placement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the private placement as anticipated, that it will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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