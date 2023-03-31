Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) is pleased to advise that, as announced in the Pre-Quotation Disclosure on 29 March 2023, the Company has commenced trading today, Friday 31 March 2023. The Company is an explorer for lithium contained in brines in the salt pans in northern Argentina in an area known as the "Lithium triangle".

Highlights

- Raised $8.6m (before costs) with 58.565m shares on issue - market cap of $11.7m at $0.20

- Tightly held capital structure - founders supporting and holding ~18% of shares and ~67% shares held by top 20 shareholders.

- Paid ~A$3.8 million to Tomas III, Formentera and Cilon vendors - 100% owned projects.

- Patagonia exploration licences cover whole salar at Formentera/Cilon.

- Drilling permit applications lodged, UGAMP government meeting completed for Formentera/Cilon.

- Geological team mapping and sampling in April 2023.

- Geophysics for Formentera and Tomas III scheduled for May 2023.

The Company has acquired 100% of Formentera and Cilon which are exploration licences covering the Paso salar. The total area of these projects is 1,951Ha (19.51km2) that are 6.67km x 3.0km.

The Company has also acquired 100% of Tomas III, an exploration licence adjacent to the Incahuasi salar covering 571 Ha (5.71km2).

The Formentera and Cilon projects are adjacent to Lake Resources (ASX:LKE), while Tomas III is adjacent to large lithium companies such as Allkem and Ganfeng.

Patagonia paid A$3.76 million to the project vendors to acquire the projects - 100% owned.

The total number of shares in the Company on issue at listing is 58,565,000.

Patagonia has two Chinese based cornerstone investors, Fuyang Mingjin New Energy Development Co. Ltd and Southeast Mingqing Supply Chain (Fuyang) Co. Ltd, which have subscribed for $2.75 million of the total $8.6 million in funds raised.

A comprehensive presentation is available on the Company's website www.patagonialithium.com.au.



About Patagonia Lithium Ltd:

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) owns 100% legal and/or beneficial interest in the share capital in Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. is a private company registered in and governed by the laws of Argentina. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. was incorporated on 13 June 2022 for the purpose of being the Company's local vehicle for its business operations in Argentina and holding title to the Projects and/or future acquired tenements located in Argentina.



Source:
Patagonia Lithium Ltd



Contact:
Phil Thomas
Executive Chairman
Patagonia Lithium Ltd
M: +61 433 747 380
E: phil@patagonialithium.com.au

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Gentry Brann as its first Chief People and Administration Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Brann will lead the Company's Human Resources functions, as well as advancing diversity and inclusion as the company expands.

"I am delighted to have Gentry join as our first Chief People and Administration Officer, which is a crucial role as Lake scales our organization globally and broadens the capabilities of the management team" Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Lake is immensely proud of the talent we have attracted in a variety of fields to support our lithium production projects, and Gentry will be instrumental in ensuring we have a strong talent development focus and a company culture that supports the delivery of our growth and mission."

Ms. Brann has over 25 years of experience leading HR and Communications functions.

Ms. Brann joins Lake from McDermott, where she led the company's strategic focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as human resources, communications and marketing, real estate and facilities, and global travel.

Ms. Brann joined McDermott from CB&I in 2018, where she served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Management. Prior to CB&I's acquisition of The Shaw Group, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Shaw. Ms. Brann also held various roles at ICF International, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Archer Malmo Advertising and Public Relations Agency.

Ms. Brann holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program at Rice University's Jones School of Business.

Ms. Brann's appointment adds to other key appointments, including Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLinn and Ana Gomez Chapman to the board, and, most recently, Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs

Lake Resources NL Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Sra. Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.

Sra. Saenz is stepping down from Lake's board of directors, effective February 1, 2023, to lead Lake's government relations team, oversee corporate social responsibility programs, and steer community and stakeholder engagement in Argentina.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amalia to this critical executive role as the company advances its work in Argentina," Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Amalia's expertise has been invaluable to Lake in her capacity on our board, and this newly created position will enable us to further benefit from her extensive professional experience and in-country relationships as we continue our projects in Argentina to meet rising global demand for high-quality lithium."

Sra. Saenz has been a non-executive director on Lake Resources' board since July 2021. She joins the company from law firm Zang, Bergel & Vines in Buenos Aires, where she led the firm's energy and natural resources practice.

Sra. Saenz has more than 30 years of experience in energy and resources advising multinational companies. Her practice covered the full scope of natural resources, including mining, energy and oil and gas for merger and acquisition, financing, joint venture and operating agreements in Argentina.

She previously was a partner at Brons and Salas, a law firm in Buenes Aires where she led the Oil and Gas and Energy Practice. Ms. Saenz has worked in Central Asia, Turkmenistan, and the United Kingdom in exploration and production development across international borders and cultures.

Sra. Saenz was an active member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (currently Association of International Energy Negotiators) serving as Regional Director, representing the Latin American Chapter.

Sra. Saenz's appointment follows several recent additions to Lake Resources' board and operating teams. Earlier this month the Lake Board strengthened governance and oversight as Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman joined, bringing additional expertise in strategy, operations, financing, and ESG.

The Operating Team also has been expanded and reorganized to better align with the technical needs of Kachi Project development. Lake has expanded the company's technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering expertise to better position the company as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi expanded project and ongoing exploration of the Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the quarter at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

Key Highlights

Strengthened the Lake Resources Executive team, with the appointments of: Scott Munro appointed as Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk; Karen Greene was appointed as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications and John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to the Board in recent months with the appointment of three new U.S.- based board members. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

Offtake and Strategic Investment Conditional Framework Agreements were signed with WMC Energy and SK On for up to 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate from Kachi project. Conversations with these parties are ongoing.

After an extensive drilling program Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

Lilac Solutions successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline.

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies continue with demonstration plant validation required prior to completion of the DFS. Completion of DFS is expected in mid-2023.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A133 million and no debt at 31 December 2022.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GC7D0I6T



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Achieving technology milestones while cutting expenses and reducing supply

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended March 2, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced the launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite and that it has entered into an agreement to offer its non-custodial bitcoin services in the United States of America.

Launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Motorsport Games Reports Fourth Quarter of 2022 & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has also posted a 2022 Year End Review video and Q4 ‘22 and fiscal year-end earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website .

Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "In the face of numerous challenges, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and operational hurdles, I am inspired by the incredible resilience and determination of our team at Motorsport Games. As we continue to strive towards making the thrill of motorsports accessible to everyone, we have made progress in our 2022 product release schedule and remain committed to the development of our future INDYCAR, NASCAR, Le Mans and BTCC gaming experiences. Our commitment extends to having new high-quality standards for future releases, which will require more time and resources to complete. However, when we ultimately release these games, we believe that they will be worth the wait."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Preliminary Discussions Between Rovio and Playtika Have Ended

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform, announced on January 19, 2023 that it had submitted a revised non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio") (ROVIO.HE) to acquire Rovio.

Rovio announced on February 6, 2023 that its Board of Directors has decided to commence a strategic review and that, as part of such review, Rovio has decided to enter into preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties, including Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the market. The Company's senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company's first quarter financial results, as well as the second quarter 2023 financial outlook, will be published on the Company's website at http://investor.juniper.net . Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the 4-week good laboratory practice (GLP) FDA investigational new drug (IND) enabling dose-ranging dog studies for its lead drug candidate MB-204.

"This dog study is the last of the two key primary animal studies we need to complete before entering phase 1 human clinical testing of our lead asset - MB-204," said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel Biosciences. "We are now planning our Phase 1 human trials, likely to be conducted in Australia upon the successful conclusion of this study and the previously commenced 4-week rat GLP study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

