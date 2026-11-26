Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT,OTC:PARXF) announces that it has received authorization from the Financial Superintendency of Colombia ("SFC") to list its common shares on the Colombian Stock Exchange ("BVC") and announces it will host a Capital Markets Day in Bogotá, Colombia on December 9, 2026.
"Our listing on the Colombian Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for Parex as Colombia's largest independent oil and gas producer," said Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.
"The listing underpins our commitment to Colombia, our trust in its institutions and financial system, and will expand our reach to new investors while providing Colombian stakeholders with an opportunity to participate directly in our growth as we continue to unlock the potential of our portfolio."
The SFC has authorized the registration of the common shares of Parex in the National Registry of Securities and Issuers ("RNVE") for the purpose of listing the shares for trading on the BVC, a key step in the Company's dual listing. Parex anticipates that trading will commence shortly after it receives the necessary final approval of the BVC. The Company is not undertaking any capital raise with its dual listing on the BVC, and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the listing.
Parex will maintain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
A copy of the non-offering prospectus that Parex filed with the SFC as part of its listing application is available on its website at www.parexresources.com under Investors – Reports & Filings, together with an English translation of the document.
2026 Capital Markets Day
Parex will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. The event will be webcast live from Bogotá, Colombia, with an in-person audience. Members of Parex's executive team will provide an update on the Company's strategy, transformed portfolio, long-term vision and growth potential.
To participate in the webcast, please see the access information below:
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2026
|Time:
|12:30 p.m. Calgary time (1:30 p.m. EST)
|Webcast Registration:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4253rebu/
About Parex Resources Inc.
Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.
For more information, please contact:
Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com
Steven Eirich
Senior Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com
Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing of Parex's common shares on the BVC, including receipt of final BVC approval and the timing of commencement of trading; the expected benefits of the listing; the listing having no effect on Parex's issued share capital; Parex maintaining its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange; and the date, format and content of Parex's Capital Markets Day and the availability of the webcast and presentation materials.
These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that the BVC does not grant final approval of the listing, or grants it later than anticipated; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the listing are not realized; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Colombia; political developments in Colombia; the risk that the Capital Markets Day is delayed, rescheduled or changed in format; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex's operations and financial results is included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual events will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
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