PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • In-fill drill holes at La Romana intersect additional high grade mineralization;
    • 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag, including 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 8.8g/t Ag
    • 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn 3.1g/t Ag, including 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag
  • First drill holes at Romana Deep deliver encouraging results and follow-up geophysics planned
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at Zarcita and La Romana
  • Drilling to commence at Cañada Honda target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

"The near surface high grade copper, tin, and silver results reported today confirm the continuity of the La Romana mineralization and highlight the potential to improve the overall grade with further in-fill drilling," said Tim Moody , Pan Global's President & CEO. "Planned testing of the strike extensions of the gravity and electrical geophysics targets east and west of the La Romana discovery is expected to further expand the area of mineralization."

"Exploration drilling at the Romana Deep target revealed an 80-meter-plus zone of alteration similar to that associated with mineralization at La Romana. The first three holes encountered multiple narrow intercepts of high grade copper mineralization up to 1.0m thick grading 1.1% to 3.8% Cu and up to 0.43% Sn and 55g/t Ag. The frequency of thin bands of massive and semi-massive sulphide and alteration intensity indicate an ecouraging vector with increasing copper towards the east, providing a guide for follow-up drilling."

Drill results are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 – La Romana copper mineralization footprint and Romana Deep target locations, drill hole locations with selected results for newly reported holes and cross section location A-A' in Figure 2. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

La Romana

Drilling Highlights

  • LRD145 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag from 74m , including
    • 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn and 8.8g/t Ag (includes 0.4m at 16.1% Cu, 0.08% Sn, 68.1 g/t Ag)
  • LRD142 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn and 3.1g/t Ag from 40m , including
    • 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn and 5.0g/t Ag
  • LRD144 22m at 0.5% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 2.9g/t Ag from 50m , including
    • 7m at 1.0% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 4.6g/t Ag
  • LRD143 70.85m at 0.33% Cu, 0.03% Sn and 2.3g/t Ag from 57m , including
    • 6m at 1.1% Cu, 0.01% Sn, 5.2g/t Ag, 0.6m at 1.9% Cu, 0.12% Sn, 10.8g/t Ag, 1.0m at 1.1% Cu, 0.04% Sn, 6.4g/t Ag, and 0.6m at 1.7% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 9.4g/t Ag

The new drill results at La Romana intersected high grade copper (Cu) in four of the five drill holes targeting electromagnetic (EM) anomalies within the drill area. Together with previous drilling, the results further demonstrate good continuity of the mineralization and the potential for additional infill drilling to have a positive impact on the overall grade at La Romana. Drill holes LRD142 and LRD145 delivered the highest grade Cu, tin (Sn), and silver (Ag) intersections compared to previous drilling on the same north-south section (see Figures 2 and 3 below). Hole LRD143 returned one of the widest intersections reported at La Romana with 0.33% Cu over 70.85m , including 6m at 1.1% Cu plus additional narrow high grade Cu-Sn-Ag intersections.

Results are pending for a further five stepout drill holes targeting EM anomalies and downdip projections of the La Romana mineralization. An additional 10 drillholes are planned to test a gap in the drill pattern, previously inaccessible due to farm infrastructure, for additional high grade copper mineralization. These holes will also test the potential for additional near-surface supergene enriched chalcocite mineralization. Additional holes will test the continuity of tin mineralization and provide samples required for the tin metallurgy test work program. Drilling of the untested western strike projection of the La Romana mineralization is planned pending access.

Figure 2 – Cross section showing new drill holes LRD142 and LRD145, highlighting higher grades for the major intersections compared to previous adjacent drill holes. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 3 – Drill hole LRD145 intersected 0.40m of 16.1% copper, 0.08% tin, 68.1g/t silver and 0.06% cobalt from approximately 84.90m downhole. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Romana Deep

The three drill holes testing a heliborne EM anomaly at Romana Deep each intersected more than 80m thick zones of chlorite and sericite alteration with multiple thin bands of massive and semi massive sulphide with high copper grades. The drilling shows alteration and associated copper mineralization extending from 300m to more than 600m downdip from the near-surface La Romana mineralization. The results for drill holes RDD02 and RDD03 indicates the heliborne EM anomaly in this area is potentially related to an upper copper mineralized horizon, approximately 100m stratigraphically above the main La Romana copper mineralization.

The drill results also highlight a vector to the east, characterized by increasing intervals of semi-massive and massive sulphide towards the east and anomalous copper over a wide interval in hole RDD01, the easternmost hole. Follow-up drilling at Romana Deep will be planned on completion of additional geophysics to help identify potentially thicker zones of high grade mineralization and potential to the east.

High grade intercepts at Romana Deep include:

  • RDD01 – 73.6m at 0.13% Cu from 454.2m , including
    • 0.25m at 1.7% Cu, 9.9g/t Ag from 456.30m
    • 0.20m at 3.5% Cu, 11.2g/t Ag from 460.90m
    • 0.20m at 1.1% Cu, 5.6g/t Ag from 493.60m
    • 0.35m at 2.4% Cu, 9.1g/t Ag from 497.45m
    • 0.25m at 3.8% Cu, 29.8g/t Ag, 0.15g/t Au from 513.85m
    • 0.40m at 1.6% Cu, 3.9g/t Ag from 527.40m
  • RDD02 – 1.0m at 1.4% Cu, 10.2g/t Ag from 310.0m , and
    • 0.5m at 1.2% Cu, 5.7g/t Ag from 369.75m
    • 0.6m at 3.0% Cu, 55.3g/t Ag from 561.65m
    • 1.0m at 1.3% Cu, 7.4g/t Ag from 565.00m
  • RDD03 – 1.0m at 1.1% Cu, 0.43% Sn, 4.3g/t Ag from 513.00m

Table 1 – Escacena Project, drill results summary (all intersections are >90% to approximately 100% of true thickness)

La Romana











Hole

From

To

Interval

Cu

Sn

Ag

Co

Au


Pb

Zn


m

m

m

%

%

g/t

ppm

g/t


ppm

ppm

LRD141

74.00

87.65

13.65

0.2

0.01

1.4

66

0.01


58

374













LRD142

40.00

62.00

22.00

0.7

0.07

3.1

77


65

399

inc.

41.00

53.00

12.00

1.1

0.13

5.0

96


29

431

inc.

40.00

43.00

3.00

1.0

0.24

5.6

98


38

321

inc.

46.00

53.00

7.00

1.4

0.11

6.0

104


36

559













LRD143

57.00

127.85

70.85

0.33

0.03

2.3

76


95

566

inc.

57.00

63.00

6.00

1.1

0.01

5.2

133

0.01


36

670

inc.

59.00

62.00

3.00

1.6

0.01

6.7

145

0.01


38

532

inc.

100.45

101.00

0.55

1.9

0.12

10.8

239

0.04


150

863

inc.

108.00

109.00

1.00

1.1

0.04

6.4

90

0.01


268

804

inc.

127.25

127.85

0.60

1.7

0.11

9.4

612

0.09


481

2190













LRD144

50.00

72.00

22.00

0.5

0.05

2.9

66


100

639

inc.

57.00

64.00

7.00

1.0

0.13

4.6

89


94

615

inc.

59.00

64.00

5.00

1.2

0.10

5.1

95


97

695













LRD145

74.00

89.00

15.00

1.2

0.05

5.4

97


114

588

inc

74.00

87.00

13.00

1.3

0.06

6.0

105


118

626

inc.

77.50

85.30

7.80

1.9

0.07

8.8

131

0.01


156

787

inc.

77.50

79.00

1.50

3.0

0.18

14.4

173

0.02


185

1144

inc.

84.00

85.30

1.30

6.5

0.07

28.0

292

0.04


367

1561

inc.

84.90

85.30

0.40

16.1

0.08

68.1

557

0.07


802

3020

Romana Deep











Hole

From

To

Interval

Cu

Sn

Ag

Co

Au


Pb

Zn


m

m

m

%

ppm

g/t

ppm

g/t


ppm

ppm

RDD01

454.20

527.80

73.60

0.13

0.9

29


93

284

inc.

456.30

456.55

0.25

1.7

9.9

128

0.02


76

602

inc.

460.90

461.10

0.20

3.5

0.01

11.2

195

0.05


53

536

inc.

493.60

493.80

0.20

1.1

5.6

64

0.05


196

939

inc.

497.45

497.80

0.35

2.4

9.1

54

0.10


207

6980

inc.

513.85

514.10

0.25

3.8

0.01

29.8

351

0.15


225

615

inc.

527.40

527.80

0.40

1.6

3.9

163

0.07


40

215













RDD02

310.00

311.00

1.00

1.4

10.2

124

0.17


536

598


369.75

370.25

0.50

1.2

5.7

94

0.03


23

93


561.65

562.25

0.60

3.0

0.01

55.3

167

0.11


9470

14300


565.00

566.00

1.00

1.3

7.4

136

0.05


669

528













RDD03

513.00

514.00

1.00

1.1

0.43

4.3

63

0.02


17

127


Table 2 – Escacena Project, drill hole collar information (Total 2609.75m )

Hole_ID

Easting 1

Northing 1

Azimuth
(º)

Dip
(º)

Depth
(m)

LRD141

736842

4152657

180

-55

180

LRD142

736484

4152669

180

-55

120

LRD143

736735

4152673

180

-55

161.4

LRD144

736438

4152708

180

-55

125.5

LRD145

736487

4152717

180

-55

165.15

RDD01

736788

4153045

180

-90

608.4

RDD02

736680

4153109

180

-90

629.4

RDD03

736527

4153046

180

-90

619.9

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N\

Drilling is ongoing in the Escacena Project at the La Romana and Zarcita targets and is due to commence at the Cañada Honda target approximately 5 km north of La Romana targeting geophysics targets adjacent to historical mine workings. Results are pending for approximately 15 drill holes at La Romana and Zarcita. Negotiations are progressing with land owners for access to the untested potential near-surface extensions to the La Romana mineralization.

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m . Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland . All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Tin was analyzed in selected intervals using Lithium borate fusion and ICP MS finish (method ME-MS81). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Potential for high copper recoveries and concentrate grades using conventional flotation
  • Potential for coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements
  • Minimal deleterious elements
  • Potential for positive silver credits
  • Tin metallurgy test work commenced
  • Drilling ongoing and discussions advancing to access ground along-strike from La Romana

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce successful results for preliminary metallurgical test work from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in the Escacena Project, Spain. The metallurgical test work reported today was completed by Wardell Armstrong International ( United Kingdom ), under the coordination and management of SCYPI ( Spain ).

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to note the inclusion of copper as one of the key metals in the newly released European Union's Critical Minerals and Metals List. The new list identifies the most critical minerals and metals that are essential to the EU's economic growth and its transition to a low-carbon and digital economy.

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PGZFF".

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "PGZ".

"As part of graduating from the OTC Pinks to OTCQB platform, we learned that that Pan Global has a more significant following in the U.S. markets than we expected. The posting of our shares on the OTCQB allows greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance the Escacena Copper Project in southern Spain ," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global. "As we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform facilitates the expansion and growth of the Company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a growing awareness of the Company and affords investors lower-barrier access to trading.

The 2023 Project plan includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. A 10-hole stepout and infill drill program is in progress at the La Romana discovery targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization. Drilling is also in progress at the Zarcita and Romana Deep targets at Escacena.

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the near-surface mineralization and geophysics targets
  • Results from ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on the extensions of La Romana following access
  • Discovery of additional exploration targets from the ongoing exploration
About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

  • Board of Directors approves 20,000-meter, multi-target drill program at the Escacena Project for 2023
  • Plan includes La Romana drilling expansion and resource delineation
  • Drilling underway at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita
  • La Romana metallurgical studies continuing

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved plans for a fully funded 20,000-meter drill program at the Company's flagship Escacena Project ("Escacena"). Escacena is located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of Seville on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) district and tier one mining jurisdiction with a number of significant producing copper and polymetallic mines.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Pan Global's President and CEO Tim Moody noted: "Escacena has been the focus of Pan Global's exploration since the recent copper/tin/silver discovery at the La Romana target. To the end of 2022, we completed approximately 140 drill holes at La Romana with mineralization in almost every hole. Our 2023 plan is expected to include more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. This includes a 10-hole stepout and infill drill program at La Romana that is already underway targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization."

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the geophysics target
  • Ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on additional exploration targets

Mr. Moody added: "With a fully funded program for 2023, and three drill rigs currently operating on three targets at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita, plus exploration advancing on a number of other targets, we are well set up for an exciting year ahead at Escacena."

Annual incentive grant approved

The Pan Global Board of Directors has approved grants under the Company's shareholder-approved Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan") of a total of 2.165 million incentive stock options; 0.55 million Restricted Share Units (RSUs); and 0.65 million Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to the Company.

The incentive stock option entitles the holder to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.44 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 25% on grant, followed by additional 25% on each of 6-month, 12-month, and 18-month anniversaries from date of grant. The RSUs and DSUs will vest over two years from the effective date of grant, with one-third vesting 12 months after the effective date, and one-third vesting on each of the 18-month and 24-month anniversaries.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with mining anticipated to restart in late 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

TSXV: PGZ      OTC: PGNRF

  • Zarcita: First four drill holes intersect a 75m thick copper-stockwork zone, including massive sulphide intervals with grades up to 2.8% Cu; a further 16 holes planned
  • La Jarosa: 16.5m at 1.1% Pb+Zn, 0.5m at 2.5% Cu and 0.75m at 2.1% Cu; untested conductor identified
  • Hornitos: 15.5m at 1.0% Pb+Zn, including 5m at 2.3% Pb+Zn
  • 20,000m multi-target 2023 drill program underway with three rigs active at La Romana, Romana Deep and Zarcita targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce assay results for 21 drill holes targeting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper and polymetallic mineralization at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB), southern Spain . The drill holes were all completed in 2022 and provide the first tests of the Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets. Pan Global's 2023 exploration program in Spain includes a 20,000m multi-target drill program with an estimated budget of CAD $8.5 million .

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report additional results and interpretation of the VTEM Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey carried out by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario on its Farwell Gold-Copper Project. The survey results have now been incorporated into the existing data base in order to prioritize anomalies for future exploration and ultimately for drill testing

Bold Ventures Inc. recently contracted Scott Hogg and Associates Ltd. to provide a study of 2 airborne geophysical surveys conducted over the Farwell Gold-Copper Project located 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario. One survey was a Dighem airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey completed by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 1987 and the second was the VTEM survey flown for Bold in the fall of 2022.

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project"). The work that was completed as the basis for the PFS was managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), along with oversight and input from Lumina's representative, MTB Enterprises Inc. The PFS demonstrates further improvements upon the Company's two prior preliminary economic assessments for the Project, with the latest being the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2020 PEA"). The following is a summary of improvements at Cangrejos since the 2020 PEA :

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

×