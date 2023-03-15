Base MetalsInvesting News

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PGZFF".

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "PGZ".

"As part of graduating from the OTC Pinks to OTCQB platform, we learned that that Pan Global has a more significant following in the U.S. markets than we expected. The posting of our shares on the OTCQB allows greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance the Escacena Copper Project in southern Spain ," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global. "As we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform facilitates the expansion and growth of the Company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a growing awareness of the Company and affords investors lower-barrier access to trading.

The 2023 Project plan includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. A 10-hole stepout and infill drill program is in progress at the La Romana discovery targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization. Drilling is also in progress at the Zarcita and Romana Deep targets at Escacena.

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the near-surface mineralization and geophysics targets
  • Results from ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on the extensions of La Romana following access
  • Discovery of additional exploration targets from the ongoing exploration
About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

  • Board of Directors approves 20,000-meter, multi-target drill program at the Escacena Project for 2023
  • Plan includes La Romana drilling expansion and resource delineation
  • Drilling underway at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita
  • La Romana metallurgical studies continuing

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved plans for a fully funded 20,000-meter drill program at the Company's flagship Escacena Project ("Escacena"). Escacena is located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of Seville on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) district and tier one mining jurisdiction with a number of significant producing copper and polymetallic mines.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Pan Global's President and CEO Tim Moody noted: "Escacena has been the focus of Pan Global's exploration since the recent copper/tin/silver discovery at the La Romana target. To the end of 2022, we completed approximately 140 drill holes at La Romana with mineralization in almost every hole. Our 2023 plan is expected to include more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. This includes a 10-hole stepout and infill drill program at La Romana that is already underway targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization."

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the geophysics target
  • Ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on additional exploration targets

Mr. Moody added: "With a fully funded program for 2023, and three drill rigs currently operating on three targets at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita, plus exploration advancing on a number of other targets, we are well set up for an exciting year ahead at Escacena."

Annual incentive grant approved

The Pan Global Board of Directors has approved grants under the Company's shareholder-approved Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan") of a total of 2.165 million incentive stock options; 0.55 million Restricted Share Units (RSUs); and 0.65 million Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to the Company.

The incentive stock option entitles the holder to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.44 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 25% on grant, followed by additional 25% on each of 6-month, 12-month, and 18-month anniversaries from date of grant. The RSUs and DSUs will vest over two years from the effective date of grant, with one-third vesting 12 months after the effective date, and one-third vesting on each of the 18-month and 24-month anniversaries.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with mining anticipated to restart in late 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS WIDE ZONE OF COPPER-STOCKWORK MINERALIZATION AT ZARCITA AND REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE TARGETS

TSXV: PGZ      OTC: PGNRF

  • Zarcita: First four drill holes intersect a 75m thick copper-stockwork zone, including massive sulphide intervals with grades up to 2.8% Cu; a further 16 holes planned
  • La Jarosa: 16.5m at 1.1% Pb+Zn, 0.5m at 2.5% Cu and 0.75m at 2.1% Cu; untested conductor identified
  • Hornitos: 15.5m at 1.0% Pb+Zn, including 5m at 2.3% Pb+Zn
  • 20,000m multi-target 2023 drill program underway with three rigs active at La Romana, Romana Deep and Zarcita targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce assay results for 21 drill holes targeting volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper and polymetallic mineralization at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB), southern Spain . The drill holes were all completed in 2022 and provide the first tests of the Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Pilar and Bravo Norte targets. Pan Global's 2023 exploration program in Spain includes a 20,000m multi-target drill program with an estimated budget of CAD $8.5 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

  • New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization
  • Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south
  • Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF)  ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pan Global Commences Drilling on the Expanded Romana Deep Copper Target at the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Commences Drilling on the Expanded Romana Deep Copper Target at the Escacena Project, Spain

  • Drilling underway at recently identified Romana Deep VMS copper target

  • Romana Deep target features a large heliborne electromagnetic (HEM) anomaly that coincides with the down-dip projection of the near-surface La Romana copper/tin mineralization

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Mr. Mercier is an investor and media relations professional with more than 20 years of experience that has been acquired in a range of mining companies, from exploration-stage juniors to a $15 billion market cap producer. Most recently, he was the global investor relations and external communications lead for a base and precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Mr. Mercier's past communications successes are grounded in a journalism degree and he has significant experience building investor support at the institutional, family office and retail levels. He is based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have agreed to extend the outside date of the share purchase agreement announced on January 18, 2023 from March 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023. The extension provides for additional time to obtain documents required to comply with the TSXV filing requirements including updated technical reports.

AboutAfricanEnergyMetals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for and received funding for a C$200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ministry of Northern Development under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP "), the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2022 to February 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Demonstrates Robust Nickel Recoveries at the Reid Ultramafic Nickel Project, Announces Closing of Texmont Acquisition

Canada Nickel Demonstrates Robust Nickel Recoveries at the Reid Ultramafic Nickel Project, Announces Closing of Texmont Acquisition

Highlights

  • First metallurgical test at Reid delivers highest grade nickel sulphide concentrate yet achieved by Canada Nickel
  • Overall nickel recovery of 63% with half of recovered nickel reporting to nickel sulphide concentrate grading 60%
  • Results achieved utilizing existing flowsheet design developed for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust nickel recoveries from the first metallurgical test on a sample from the Reid property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,700,840 which was oversubscribed due to market demand. In addition, the Company wishes to announce the completion of the binding heads of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see press releases of the Company dated February 6, 2023 and March 10, 2023, for further details).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the Transaction (as defined below) with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX) as previously announced (see news release dated February 6, 2023). As part of the Transaction, the Corporation transferred its Hennan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's transferred its Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a subsidiary of Platinex. Pursuant to the Transaction, Fancamp holds a 25% interest in the share capital of Goldco, while Platinex holds a 75% interest in the share capital of Goldco. Fancamp has an option to increase its shareholding to 50% pursuant to the terms provided in the Shareholders' Agreement (as defined below) entered into by the parties (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y66" effective March 8, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

