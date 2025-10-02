PAN GLOBAL AWARDED LARGE, HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE MINERAL RIGHTS' BLOCK CONTIGUOUS TO ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL AWARDED LARGE, HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE MINERAL RIGHTS' BLOCK CONTIGUOUS TO ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQB: PGZFF   |   FRA: 2EU

  • Expands Escacena Project by 74% to more than 10,000 hectares
  • New mineral rights largely unexplored with numerous untested geophysical targets for VMS style copper mineralization
  • Drilling continuing at La Romana and Bravo Targets, Escacena Project
  • Drilling continuing at Providencia Gold Target, Cármenes Project
  • La Romana maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on track for delivery by year-end 2025

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the award of mineral rights to three contiguous blocks adjoining the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") through a competitive public tender process. The new mineral rights expand the Company's landholding at Escacena on the Iberian Pyrite Belt by 74% to more than 10,000 hectares over a highly prospective and target-rich area for potential polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. The enlarged Escacena Project is surrounded by major operators, including First Quantum, Grupo México, Sandfire and Atalaya.

"The award of the new mineral rights provides Pan Global access to one of the most promising areas for discovery of large VMS deposits, and one of the last remaining, largely unexplored areas of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Several strong gravity anomaly targets have already been identified within the new mineral rights and will be the focus for initial exploration. Securing the new mineral rights has been a key objective since commencing exploration at the Escacena Project and is a significant step forward in strengthening the opportunity to discover new copper, tin and gold deposits proximal to the Company's La Romana and Cañada Honda discoveries," said Tim Moody , Pan Global's President and CEO.

"With work commenced on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the La Romana deposit and drilling underway at Escacena and the Cármenes Project in northern Spain , Pan Global is building on its established track record of discovery of copper and gold deposits in Spain . The new mineral rights adjacent to Escacena greatly enhance the potential to make additional discoveries and help achieve the goal of a cumulative 100 million tonnes of potentially economic mineral resources."

The Government of Andalucia issued the final resolution on September 29, 2025 , confirming the award of three new mineral rights areas to Pan Global's Spanish subsidiary, Minera Sabina , following a public tender. The three investigation permits cover a total of 4,245 hectares, including

Flores –1,879.8 hectares
Rosario – 636.7 hectares
Girasoles – 1,728.5 hectares

The newly awarded area is mostly overlain by post-mineral cover and received minimal preliminary exploration by Exxon in the early 1980s and Rio Tinto in the 1990s. Reprocessing of the historical wide-spaced gravity survey data highlights numerous prominent anomalies, similar in size and magnitude to the gravity anomaly associated with the Company's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and other major deposits in the region. Historical base-of-cover/top-of-bedrock sampling by Exxon also shows copper mineralization occurrences near some of the gravity targets, further enhancing the potential for new discoveries. Several small historical mine workings are located at an untested gravity target in the northwest of the Flores mineral right.

All of the gravity targets in the new area are untested and will be the focus for initial exploration as soon as possible after obtaining all the necessary permits.

* Area available exclusively to Pan Global to fit the new standardized mining grid system of mining concessions

The Pan Global gravity anomaly model for the new mineral rights area is based on gravity anomaly survey data collected by Exxon in the early 1980s that was acquired through the transfer of ownership of the Escacena Project property and provides the historical information related to the new mineral rights. The Company has conducted extensive surveys of the Escacena Project. The gravity anomaly map for the new mineral rights was created using internally sourced data combined with the historical Exxon data set that was also used for the La Romana target. [Pan Global Resources media release June 14, 2019 "Pan Global Resources Reports Initial Geophysics Results from the Escacena Project in Spain and Prepares for Drilling" ]

La Romana Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

A contractor has been selected for the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the La Romana deposit at the Escacena Project, which remains on track for completion by year-end 2025.

Drilling at La Romana, Bravo and Providencia

Drilling is currently in progress with two drill rigs at the La Romana and Bravo targets in Company's flagship Escacena Project to expand the La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit for inclusion in the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, and complete testing of the Bravo target.

The initial four drillholes at Bravo did not explain the gravity target or intersect the source of a strong IP chargeability anomaly. Subsequent reinterpretation of drill core and geophysical data has refocused the exploration model and three new drillholes are planned to test revised gravity and very strong IP chargeability anomalies within the Bravo target area.

Follow-up drilling is also set to commence at the Providencia gold and copper-nickel-cobalt target in the Cármenes Project in northern Spain .

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The area has been expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September, 2025. Pan Global has also submitted four additional Investigation Permit applications covering 3,888-hectares (Inmaculada, Santa Isabel , Santa Micaela I and Santa Micaela II ) that will further increase the mineral rights holdings in the Iberian Pyrite Belt to more than 13,900-hectares in total. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana and the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery. Escacena hosts a number of other prospective targets, including La Pantoja, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte , San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , and Cortijo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain , is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

www.panglobalresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-awarded-large-highly-prospective-mineral-rights-block-contiguous-to-escacena-project-southern-spain-302574031.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/02/c8180.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesPGZ:CATSXV:PGZBase Metals Investing
PGZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing High-grade Copper and Polymetallic Deposits in Spain

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Highest grades intersected to-date in the current 25-hole drill program
  • New drilling confirms continuation of high-grade near-surface copper-tin-silver (Cu-Sn-Ag) mineralization
  • Mineralization remains wide open, with grades increasing to the west and down-dip to the north

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the intersection of additional high-grade near-surface copper mineralization at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ  | OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

TSXV: PGZ  |  OTCQX: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce completion of the Company's first sustainability assessment report from Digbee ESG ™ ("Digbee"), a leading independent assessment platform for the mining industry.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Gold Investing

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.