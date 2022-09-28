Base MetalsInvesting News

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and that multiple new targets have been identified for drill testing at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Drilling has continued at Escacena with up to four drill rigs operating since January. The current plan includes testing at least six new targets in the Escacena Project in addition to continuing to expand the copper and tin mineralization at La Romana. We are excited at the potential to make further copper discoveries with drilling now initiated on several new targets, all within 5km of our near-surface La Romana copper-tin discovery. Ongoing exploration continues to generate multiple high-priority drill targets. Drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and is due to commence shortly at the Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets. This is the first time most of the new targets will be drill tested. The fact that we are already seeing evidence of copper, lead and zinc mineralization in some of our first holes on new targets at Hornitos and La Jarosa is very encouraging with assay results awaited. Assay results are also pending for 14 drill holes at the La Romana discovery."

Mr. Moody added: "Pan Global is in a strong financial position and remains well funded to allow drilling to continue at an aggressive pace into 2023."

Highlights include:

  • New gravity survey data, soil geochemistry, heliborne electro-magnetic and IP data shows multiple coincident anomalies
  • New conductor anomaly identified 400m down-dip from La Romana
  • 11 targets prioritized for drilling and/or additional ground follow-up
  • Drilling now focussed on new targets, including La Romana Deep, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, El Pilar, El Pilar South, Cañada Honda and Bravo Norte
  • Drilling in-progress at Hornitos and La Jarosa, and about to commence at the El Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets
  • First two drill holes at Hornitos have intersected 15-18m thick zones of "crackle" breccia-hosted sphalerite (zinc) and galena (lead) mineralization (assay results pending)

Figure 1 - Escacena Project gravity anomalies and priority targets

Table 1 - Escacena Project: Priority target summary and planned drill holes

TargetArea
(km)		Geology / mineralizationMine workingsGravity AnomalyHEM AnomalyIP AnomalySoil GeochemHoles Planned
Romana Deep2 x 0.6Tertiary cover, altered volcanicLa Romana Cu updipLarge Yes-Large Cu anomaly2
Zarcita2.5 x 0.8Gossan, Altered volcanics Historical Cu workings Series of highsYesChargeability,resistivity lowLarge Cu anomaly12
Hornitos3.3 x 0.5Altered volcanic shalesEl Pozo mines westSeries of highsYesChargeability highsLarge PbZn anomaly3
Jarosa2.3 x 1Drill hole LJD01 copper 2 km SW of Aznalcollar Series of highsYesChargeability highs-7
Pilar2 x 0.3Tertiary cover - "blind target" 3km SW of Aznalcollar LargeYes--4
Pilar S1 x 2Tertiary cover - "blind target" 4km SSW of Aznalcollar Large ---2
Cañada Honda1.6 x 1Altered volcanic Phyllite, QtziteHistorical works to S Large -Chargeability, resistivity lowCu anomaly2
Bravo N1 x 0.6Tertiary cover - "blind target" 1km SW of La JarosaLarge YesChargeability high-1
Bravo2 x 1Tertiary cover, volcanics2km East of La RomanaLargeYes--Pending follow-up
Barbacena1.5 x 0.5Tertiary cover - "blind target" 2km NW of La RomanaLargeYes-Cu Zn - open westPending follow-up
El Pozo1.2 x 0.5Altered volcanicsHistorical mine works SmallYes--Pending follow-up

 

Gravity survey
Pan Global expanded its ongoing 100m x 50m gravity survey over the entire Escacena Project area throughout the year with data collected on more than 5,500 new gravity stations. Eleven large gravity targets have been selected for initial follow-up. The results confirm and provide additional detail over gravity targets previously identified from wider-spaced historical gravity data (see Figure 1 above). Testing gravity-high anomalies has proven highly effective in the Iberian Pyrite Belt for discovering volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. The first drill holes at the La Romana copper tin discovery intersected significant mineralization after testing a gravity anomaly, with copper mineralization intersected in nearly all 130 drill holes completed to date on the target.

Figure 2 - Portable-XRF copper and zinc soil geochemistry anomalies

Soil geochemistry survey
A multi-element portable X-Ray fluorescence (pXRF) spectrometer soil geochemistry survey has been conducted over approximately 20% of the Escacena Project area. Copper and zinc anomalies are highlighted in Figure 2 above. The results highlight a 1.5 x 1.5km discrete copper anomaly open to the east and west above the La Romana mineralization. Large copper and/or zinc anomalies are coincident with and in-part define the Hornitos, Zarcita, Barbacena and El Pozo targets.

Escacena Project - Priority Drill Targets
The extensive and ongoing exploration campaign at Escacena has identified 11 high priority targets for drill testing and/or further ground work outside of the La Romana discovery (see Table 1 above). The targets were selected using a combination of gravity, heliborne electromagnetics (HEM) data collected earlier this year (PGZ news release, February 23, 2022), soil geochemistry, induced polarization (IP) surveys and geological mapping. The scale, nature and quality of several of these targets are illustrated below in figures 3 to 8.

Up to 40 drill holes are currently planned on eight new targets, including La Romana Deep, Zarcita, La Jarosa, Hornitos, Pilar, Pilar South, Cañada Honda and Bravo Norte. Drilling is already underway at Hornitos and La Jarosa and is due to commence shortly at the Zarcita, El Pilar and La Romana Deep targets.

Hornitos Target - Drill holes intersect Pb-Zn mineralization
The initial drilling at the Hornitos target (drill holes HOD01 and HOD02) have both intersected crackle breccia/stockwork style sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb mineralization. HOD01 tested a coincident Pb-Zn soil anomaly, IP chargeability and weak gravity high, and intersected Pb-Zn mineralization over a 15m interval from approximately 99m downhole. HOD02, drilled from the same collar position as HOD01 and testing the downdip extension to the mineralization, intersected approximately 18m with Pb-Zn mineralization from 114m downhole. Assays are pending.

Figure 3 - La Romana Deep Target: Heliborne-EM cross section showing conductor anomalies coincident with the La Romana mineralization and downdip at La Romana Deep. The La Romana Deep EM anomaly is apparent across several lines at approximately 400m depth and well beyond previous drilling at La Romana.

Figure 4 - Zarcita Target: Plan view showing coincident soil-copper (top) and gravity anomaly trends (bottom), historic mines, alteration, heli-EM conductor and planned drill holes. The trend extends over 2.5km east-west partially beneath thin post-mineral sediments. Copper mining ceased at Zarcita at the start of World War 1.

Figure 5 - Hornitos Target: Geology map showing the planned drill hole locations and recently completed holes HOD01 and HOD2, along a 3.3km target trend defined by coincident altered volcanics, IP chargeability, gravity and Pb-Zn soil anomalies. The historic El Pozo mine workings occur at the western end of the trend.

Figure 6 - La Jarosa Target: Plan view of the La Jarosa Target area with planned and completed drill holes, and gravity anomaly and coincident IP trend.

Figure 7 - La Jarosa East Target: Orthogonal view of the La Jarosa East target with coincident north-dipping heliborne-EM conductor and gravity anomaly.

Figure 8 - El PilarTarget: Oblique view of the Pilar Target with 2 planned drill holes designed to test a coincident Heliborne-EM (HEM) anomaly and gravity anomaly.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance
The gravity survey was contracted by Geognosia SL and points were collected every 50m on north-south lines spaced 200m apart. These were then infilled to 100m x 50m and in areas of high interest to 50m x 50m. Goegnosia used a SCINTREX CG 5 y LeCoste Romberg gravity meter and topography was collected using an EMLID Reach RS2 Multiband GNSS receiver. Geognosia SL were also contracted for IP surveying using an IRIS Elrec Pro receiver with 10 channels. The method used dipole-dipole with 100m spacing. Terra Resources Geophysical-Geological Consulting provide additional review of the geophysical data.

Soil samples were collected by Pan Global staff on 100m x 50m or 200m x 50m north-south profiles. Samples were collected from the B / C horizon approximately 15cm to 20cm from the surface. Samples were initially analysed using an Olympus Vanta Portable XRF and check analysis was completed at ALS using 4 acid digest. Gold was analysed using 30gm Fire assay with ICP finish. Sufficient duplicates and certified reference materials were inserted during the sampling and analysis.

All coordinates are in ERTS89 (geodetic reference), UTM29N.

About the Escacena Project
The Escacena Project includes a large, plus 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Rio Tinto, and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar and Los Frailes mines where Grupo Mexico is in the permitting stage to restart mining. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including La Jarosa, Hornitos, Zarcita, Pilar, Bravo and Barbacena.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons
James Royall, VP Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
tmoody@panglobalresources.com
+44 7766 253145

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Overview

Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ,OTC:PGNRF) is a junior resource company in pursuit of base and precious metals projects in Spain. The company’s flagship Escacena project is located in southern Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) district that hosts at least nine giant VMS ore deposits (>100 million tonnes) and several operating mines.

Pan Global’s land package in the Iberian Pyrite Belt totals approximately 5,760 hectares and lies directly adjacent to the Aznalcollar (>70 million tonnes) and Los Frailes (>90 million tonnes) deposits. The Escacena project is also located only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine (42 million tonnes at 2.95% copper) which has been mining grades of more than 5% copper in the open pit. Pan Global is currently focusing on two targets at Escacena, the La Romana massive sulfide copper deposit and the Cañada Honda gravity anomaly. Recent drill results at the La Romana target have returned high multi-metal (copper, tin, silver, zinc) grades from near surface with every hole hitting mineralization indicating the potential for a large size deposit. Escacena’s exceptional land position, great infrastructure and multiple large untested targets make it an exciting prospect for the company.

Pan Global Resources Project Location and Infrastructure Map – Southern Spain

Pan Global has been exploring the Aguilas project since 2017 which comprises more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The Aguilas project contains several major faults and breccia structures with indications of hematite-dominant iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and polymetalic lead-zinc-silver mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • Pan Global’s exploration activities are focused in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Andalucia, Spain
  • Flagship Escacena project is located in Spain’s Iberian Pyrite Belt, a world-class VMS district host to at least 9 ore deposits and several operating mines
  • Iberian Pyrite Belt hosts several exploration and mining companies, such as Lundin, Grupo Mexico, First Quantum, Trafigura, Mubadala, Atalaya and juniors including Avrupra Minerals, Ascendant Resources and Emerita Resources
  • Escacena project includes the recent La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and several other large untested targets
  • Escacena project is located adjacent to the Aznalcollar-Los Frailes mines and only 12 kilometers from the active Cobre Las Cruces mine, one of the highest grade open pit copper mines in the world
    Aguilas project has returned high-grade drill intervals up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver
  • Pan Global’s strong management team has a track record of discoveries in Spain and brings decades of resource industry experience and expertise to the company

Key Projects

Pan Global Resources’ Escacena Project

In June 2017, Pan Global Resources acquired the Escacena project. The project hosts two large gravity anomalies, La Romana and Cañada Honda. Historical wide-spaced drilling at the La Romana gravity anomaly confirmed massive sulfide and stockwork mineralization including a best drill interval of 4.68 meters at 2.94 percent copper.

Exploration

Pan Global Resources began its initial exploration of the Escacena project in early 2019, including gravity, induced polarity (IP) and geochemical surveys. The results of this initial exploration work confirmed the La Romana and Cañada Honda gravity targets, allowing the company to move forward with drilling.

Pan Global Resources commenced drilling in July 2019, testing shallow IP targets previously identified at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets. This included two drill holes at La Romana and one drill hole at Cañada Honda, totaling 547 meters. Channel sampling of the Cañada Honda mine tunnel at the Escacena project returned 26 meters at 0.43 g/t gold and up to 2.91 g/t gold and 0.39 percent copper.

In October 2019, Pan Global announced the results of its first two drill holes at Escacena testing the La Romana target, including discovery drill hole LRD-02 at La Romana with 20.55m at 1.5% copper equivalent. Both drill holes LRD-01 and LRD-02 intersected shallow volcanic-associated copper stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides.

Pan Global Resources Escacena Project Area Map (~5760 ha)

Pan Global continued its exploration of Escacena in 2020 including geochemistry and geophysics designed to identify new targets on the property. The second phase of drilling commenced in February and included the first step out drill holes at the La Romana copper target. The new drill holes intersected copper mineralization over wide intervals and showed the mineralization extends from near surface over several hundred meters of strike and shows copper in several layers open in most directions. Pan Global’s own geophysics results and historical geophysics by Exxon indicate a potential for the copper mineralization to continue more than 2 kilometres along strike.

Selected drilling highlights include:

LRD-02: 20.55m at 1.5 percent copper equivalent (1.02 percent copper, 0.11 percent tin, 4.7 g/t silver) from 37.45m, including 7m at 3.43 percent copper equivalent (2.50 percent copper, 0.23 percent tin, 10.1 g/t silver, 0.014 g/t gold, 0.11 percent zinc, 133 ppm cobalt) from 48m.

LRD-03: 21.3m at 1.03 percent copper equivalent (0.73 percent copper, 0.055 percent tin, 4.1 g/t silver) from 47.3m, including 6.6m at 2.05 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper) combined thickness.

LRD-05: 21m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (1.19 percent copper, 0.069 percent tin, 5.8g/t silver) from 16m, including 11m at 2.60 percent copper equivalent (>1 percent copper or 0.5 percent tin) combined thickness.

Drill core at Escacena Project

In August 2020, Pan Global Resources commenced phase three follow-up drill program at La Romana. The 25-hole drill program is designed to test the multi-layer copper potential and significantly expand the mineralization in the area. The program is also expected to test two large down-hole EM conductor plate anomalies and help define vectors to areas of stronger mineralization.

Pan Global Resources extended its holdings at the Escacena project through the acquisition of the rights to the “Al Andalus” property investigation permit and completed the acquisition of the property in early 2020. Al Andalus is located adjacent to the company’s initial holdings at Escacena and includes potential eastern extensions to the company’s La Romana prospect and several large untested gravity anomalies. The property comes to within 600 meters of the edge of the Aznalcollar open pit and also includes both the historical mining areas of the El Pozo and La Zarcita, and the La Jarosa target where a historical drill hole by Exxon in the mid-1980’s returned 9.5 meters at 1.42 percent. Exploration will commence on the Al Andalus property as soon as permitted.

Pan Global Resources’ Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project comprises nine investigation permits covering a total of 16,300 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. The main targets on the property are major cross-cutting fault zones in the Pedroches Batholith, including the Torrubia and Zumanjo trends. The project hosts IOCG-style copper mineralization along the Torrubia copper trend, which was drilled by the company in 2019 and confirmed wide zones of breccia over several kilometers of strike length. Drill holes on the Zumajo trend targeted high grade polymetallic (lead, zinc, silver and lesser copper and gold) vein or breccia mineralization. Several shallow historical mine shafts and ancient workings occur along both trends.

Pan Global first began drilling on the Aguilas project in April 2019, and so-far completed 27 wide-spaced drill holes totaling 3,908 meters. This includes thirteen of the holes along 4.1 kilometers of the more than 20 kilometer long Zumajo lead-zinc-silver trend and 14 drill holes along three sections of the more than 10 kilometer long Torrubia trend.

On the Zumajo trend, high-grade polymetallic mineralization was intersected with an 8 to 20- meter-wide, steeply-dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins. High-grade intervals included hole VAC-02 with 14.85% lead, 0.11% zinc, 67.1g/t silver (16.91% lead equivalent or 634g/t silver equivalent) over 1.3 meters and hole VAC-06 with up to 16.85 % lead, 1.9 % zinc and 85 g/t silver (22.15 % lead equivalent or 815 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 meters. The drill results show potential for a significant zone of high-grade lead, zinc and silver mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings over several kilometers of strike and open at depth. Several other targets along the Zumajo trend require testing.

Drilling conducted at the Torrubia trend included 40 to 90-meter-wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration over several kilometers of strike. The best grades at Torrubia included 2.65% copper, 125ppm cobalt and 3 g/t silver (2.76% copper equivalent) over 0.8m and 1.65% copper, 240ppm cobalt and 2.1 g/t silver (2.05% copper equivalent) over 0.7m in drill hole TOR-001; and 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 74m, including 0.8m at 3.48g/t gold and 1.5g/t silver in drill hole TN-06. The breccia includes fragments or casts with high contents of chalcopyrite and hematite indicating an early copper mineralizing stage and further potential both along-strike and at depth.

Management Team

Patrick Evans—Chairman and Director

For over 30 years, Mr. Evans has enjoyed an exemplary career as a mining executive holding multiple senior management positions in the industry. Of note are CEO of Dominion Diamond Mines and Norsemont Mining and Vice President of Placer Dome Inc. He has extensive M&A experience and has helped a number of public mining companies discover and develop base metals, precious metals, and diamond mining projects on four continents. Mr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and served as Consul-General of South Africa to Canada.

Andrew Marshall - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Marshall is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst with more than 11 years of finance and CFO experience in the mining sector. He has an extensive background in financial and risk management; corporate reporting, ESG management; M&A transactions and working with international jurisdictions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. and assisted in building the company's gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior to this, Andy held finance roles at two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada. Mr. Marshall started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in London and moved to Vancouver in 2008.

Tim Moody—Director

Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry including mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and strategy. He spent 24 of those years with Rio Tinto, where he held the posts of Exploration Director, Vice President and Director of Business Development. Mr. Moody has a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geophysics (Honours) from the University of New England. He is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program from the London Business School, a graduate of the Business Leadership Development Program from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources, Indico Resources and Xiana Mining.

Brian Kerzner—Director

Mr. Kerzner has over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the retail and real estate industries. He is the founder and President of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Canada Inc. and he established several private companies that have completed extensive residential and commercial developments throughout North America. Mr. Kerzner has been broadly involved in providing seed capital for many successful public and private companies in the resource, environmental, and technology sectors. Mr. Kerzner is a graduate of the University of Toronto Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) program. He is a member of the British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital Circle of Care and is actively involved in many other charitable organizations.

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Prism Resources Inc and Indico Resources.

Patrick Downey—Director

Mr. Downey brings over 25 years of international experience in the resource industry and he is currently President and CEO of Orezone. His past senior positions include President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc. and Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006 for $600 million. He also negotiated the successful merger of Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd and Oliver Gold Corporation that became Canico Resource Corp, which was purchased by CVRD in 2006 for over $800 million. Mr. Downey holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Engineering from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

Directorships: Orezone and Pan Global Resources

Bob Parsons—Director

As a Chartered Professional Accountant and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Parsons spent 34 years heading up the firm’s global mining practice. He has advised governments around the world on mineral policy matters and has served on the boards of the PDAC, Indonesian Mining Association, Canada Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, World Mines Ministries Forum, Canadian Minerals Industry Federation, Advisory Council of the Centre for Resource Studies at Queens University, and the Professional Advisory Board of the Government of Canada’s Petroleum Monitoring Agency. In 2005, the PDAC presented Mr. Parsons with their Distinguished Services Award, and in 2013 the Government of Canada awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canada’s mining industry. Mr. Parsons is a graduate of McGill University (B.Com).

Directorships: Pan Global Resources, Kennady Diamonds Inc, Indico Resources Ltd, Prism Resources Inc.

Juan Garcia Valledor - General Manager Spain

Juan Garcia Valledor brings over 27 years project development, open pit mining and operational experience from mine design to mine closure in Spain. This includes previous roles as operations manager at Rio Tinto's talc mining operations, re-opening of the Alquife iron ore open pit mine in Granada and, most recently, as operations manager at W Resources La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine going from development to production. Mr Garcia Valledor was awarded a degree in Mining Engineering (MEng) in 1991, Master's Degree (MBA) in Occupational Risk Prevention in 2005 and Diploma in Business Administration in 2007.

Michael Westcott - Advisor

Michael Westcott is a capital markets professional with wide-ranging experience in senior management, team leadership, institutional sales and mining equity research. Mr. Westcott retired from Raymond James Ltd. in 2021 as Head of Equities following a 25-year career with the firm. Mr. Westcott was awarded a Bachelor of Science, Geology degree in 1988 and a Master's Degree, Mineral Exploration (Minex) in 1991

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×