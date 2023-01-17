



Overview Demand for copper – one of the most critical industrial metals – continues to be driven by the ongoing industrialisation and advancement of developing economies, together with global decarbonization trends; whilst the supply side response and development of new copper projects struggles to keep up with projected demand. Consequently, and further exacerbated by the declining production profiles of many major mines, the supply side shortfall is expected to continue to widen significantly in the coming years, positively impacting copper prices. Pampa Metals (CSE:PM – “Pampa”) is uniquely positioned to benefit from this favorable backdrop through its seven exploration projects, which collectively form a large, prospective, and strategic landholding of approximately 47,400 hectares along the prolific north Chilean Domeyko and Paleocene Mineral Belts. These belts are host to, and highly prospective for, giant porphyry copper deposits. Pampa retains 100 percent ownership of all seven projects, with two of these projects under option and being farmed out to Austral Gold (AGD:ASX / AGLD:TSX-V). With no deferred asset payments owing, or expensive expenditure commitments, new equity raised by Pampa can be directed towards aggressive exploration of Pampa’s wholly owned portfolio. Chile has been the top copper producer globally since the early 1980s, and accounts for roughly 27 percent of global copper supply (2021), more than double the second-ranked nation. The Domeyko Mineral Belt is the world’s single most prolific copper belt, and is host to three of the worlds’ top five copper mining districts, whilst the Paleocene Belt also hosts globally significant deposits and operations. Owing to the challenges in securing meaningful tenure along these belts, both belts remain underexplored.

Pampa Metals – Project Locations in Northern Chile with Mineral Belts – Including Block 4 The Domeyko Mineral Belt is characterized by a complex system of faults that run parallel to the Andean mountains and Chilean coastline. These faults have acted as key geologic controls on the emplacement of porphyry copper deposits, including those within three of the world’s five largest copper mining districts at Collahuasi, Chuquicamata, and La Escondida. The La Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining complex is the world’s single largest copper mining district. Other significant copper mining districts along the belt occur at Centinela, El Salvador, and elsewhere.Pampa controls one of the few significant, junior-owned land packages along the Domeyko Belt, providing its shareholders with unique exposure. The company’s flagship Block 4 copper project lies along the Domeyko Belt and hosts several untested, drill-ready targets, defined by geology, geophysics, geochemistry and age-dating carried out by Pampa over the last 18 months. Pampa looks forward to commencing a maiden drill program at Block 4 prior to the end of Q1 2023.

Company Highlights Pampa Metals is a junior copper exploration company seeking to identify giant porphyry copper deposits along the Domeyko and Paleocene Mineral Belts in northern Chile. The company controls a unique, wholly owned land package across seven projects, covering a combined area of approximately 47,400 hectares along the Domeyko and Paleocene belts. As Pampa enjoys 100 percent ownership of all its properties, there are no deferred asset payments or project expenditure commitments. The company’s priority Block 4 copper project hosts several drill-ready targets, generated by extensive surface exploration campaigns carried out by Pampa, including geological mapping, trenching, geophysics, geochemistry and geologic age-dating. Pampa has farmed out two projects to Austral Gold and is actively seeking to farm-out three other projects to allow it to focus on its priority projects, including Block 4. Pampa has an experienced management team with a long history of successful discoveries and long-standing working knowledge of Chilean porphyry copper deposits, which underpins Pampa’s focus on its maiden Block 4 drill program, and its efforts to advance, identify and acquire other compelling opportunities to discover giant copper porphyry deposits in Chile.

Key Projects Block 4 Copper Project

Copper Oxides Overlooking Buenavista Porphyry Target at Block 4 Pampa Metals’ 100-percent-owned Block 4 project, located along the Domeyko Mineral Belt, hosts several untested porphyry copper targets, including the principal Buenavista Target. The project covers over 6,600 hectares and is located along trend some 110 kilometers south of the major Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining complex. The Buenavista Target hosts dacite porphyry, evidence for phreatomagmatic breccia, quartz-veinlet stockwork, quartz-sulphide breccia, and trenches containing copper-moly-gold-silver anomalies, with complementary geophysical anomalies. Additional targets are largely defined by geophysical anomalies through post-mineral cover, and may suggest a cluster of porphyry systems on the Block 4 property.

Quartz Veinlet Stockwork Zone at Buenavista, Block 4 Project Highlights: Untested Porphyry Copper Targets : Block 4 has received minor historic exploration, including reconnaissance drill-testing, but the principal Buenavista Target identified by Pampa Metals has never been drill-tested, nor have the additional geophysical targets identified by Pampa.

Geological mapping and ground magnetics surveying (Q4 2021) Resulted in identification and discovery of Buenavista Target Trenching and rock sampling (Q1 2022) Assays up to 0.26 % copper, including 24 meters at 0.14 % copper Assays up to 0.64 g/t gold, including 24 meters at 0.25 g/t gold IP geophysical surveying (Q2/Q3 2022) Geochemical soil sampling (Q3/Q4 2022)

: Pampa Metals has completed several surface exploration campaigns to identify priority targets to date: Proposed Diamond Drill Program: A 2,100-meter discovery drill campaign is slated to begin in Q1 2023. The focus will be on Buenavista and likely one, covered, geophysical target. Assays are expected by Q2-Q3 2023.

Cerro Buenos Aires Copper Project Pampa Metals’ 100-percent-owned, 7,000-hectare Cerro Buenos Aires project is located along the Paleocene Copper-Gold mineral belt in Northern Chile, along trend from the major precious metals district at El Peñon, as well as significant copper deposits such as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project displays hydrothermal alteration typical of high-sulphidation epithermal and porphyry deposits over about 12 kilometers north-south. Limited historic drilling has cut both minor precious metals, and porphyry-related intercepts. Pampa’s work has highlighted a largely covered porphyry copper target in the north, Cerro Chiquitin, based on limited geological outcrops, geophysics, geochemistry, and wide-spaced reconnaissance reverse-circulation drilling. The core target at Cerro Chiquitin remains to be tested with diamond drilling. Other geochemical and geophysical anomalies on the large property, typified by widespread post-mineral cover, remain to be followed up to define drill targets. Project Highlights: Untested Porphyry Copper Targets : The core of the Cerro Chiquitin target is obscured by post-mineral cover, and remains to be followed up by diamond drilling. Other potential post-mineral covered targets on the property require further surface follow-up, largely focused on geophysics and geochemistry, prior to possible drill-testing.

The work carried out by Pampa Metals in the Cerro Chiquitin area has defined a drill target where approximately 1,500 meters to 2,000 meters of diamond drilling are proposed.

Historic exploration campaigns at Cerro Buenos Aires have included geological mapping, geophysical surveys (heli-borne magnetics, heli-borne EM, limited CSAMT), geochemical surveys over portions of the property (soil sampling, limited rock sampling), and limited historic, reconnaissance-style reverse-circulation drilling. Pampa has access to these databases.

: Historic exploration campaigns at Cerro Buenos Aires have included geological mapping, geophysical surveys (heli-borne magnetics, heli-borne EM, limited CSAMT), geochemical surveys over portions of the property (soil sampling, limited rock sampling), and limited historic, reconnaissance-style reverse-circulation drilling. Pampa has access to these databases. Additionally, Pampa has completed: Detailed geological mapping – indicating the presence of a likely porphyry system in the Cerro Chiquitin area, including porphyry-style veining and a tourmaline breccia IP geophysical surveying in the Cerro Chiquitin area – gradient array and pole-dipole Wide-spaced reconnaissance reverse-circulation drilling in covered areas to the north and south of Cerro Chiquitin – enabling zonation models to define the current target requiring drill follow-up



Other Projects Arrieros The 900-hectare Arrieros project is entirely obscured by post-mineral cover, comprises an undrilled IP chargeability anomaly (1 kilometer in diameter), and lies along the Domeyko copper belt, along trend from, and midway between, the giant Chuquicamata and Centinela copper mining districts. Pampa has completed geological mapping of peripheral outcrops, IP geophysics, and drone-flown magnetics surveys on the property (Q1 2021). Redondo-Veronica The 6,600-hectare Redondo-Veronica project lies along trend from, and 45 km north-northeast of, the giant La Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining district, along the Domeyko copper belt.

The project comprises five separate zones of hydrothermal alteration indicative of porphyry copper type systems. Historic drill-testing was focused on one of these targets, with unknown results. Pampa has completed detailed geological mapping and drone-flown magnetics and IP geophysical surveys (Q1 / Q2 2021), and completed a reconnaissance-style reverse-circulation drill program (Q2/Q3 2021). Results from this body of work have defined the Redondo Southwest target as requiring deeper drilling follow-up. Other targets require further surface work to help define further drill targets. Block 3 Copper Project The Block 3 project covers 10,100 hectares and lies along trend from, and 60 km south-southwest of, the giant La Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining district. Two historically drill-tested porphyry copper projects are immediately adjacent to Block 3, on third-party ground. Limited, shallow, historic drilling on the Block 3 property is very wide-spaced.

Pampa has completed detailed geological mapping of limited outcrops within the largely post-mineral covered property, as well as a drone-flown magnetics survey. This work has indicated multiple magnetic features of potential interest for porphyry copper systems. Further follow-up, focused on IP geophysics, is required in order to define potential drill targets. Projects Subject to Third-Party Expenditures and Earn-In Pampa Metals has farmed out two of its projects to Austral Gold Ltd. (Austral), an ASX and TSX dual listed junior gold-silver miner, with operating mines in northern Chile. Austral has the option to earn up to an 80-percent interest in each project by completing certain expenditure and milestone commitments, including a full, bankable feasibility study for the final earn-in. Project Highlights: Morros Blancos: The Morros Blancos project is located along the Paleocene Mineral Belt, immediately east of Austral's operating Amancaya gold-silver mine, and along trend from the giant El Peñon gold-silver mineral district. Morros Blancos displays hydrothermal alteration focused in three separate target areas along a 15-kilometer corridor oriented north-northeast, with characteristics of high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposits. Geological features of particular interest include Maar-diatreme complexes, other widespread phreatomagmatic events, widespread advanced argillic alteration, and surface geochemical pathfinder anomalies. Very limited historic drilling has not tested the targets defined to date, and limited drill-testing by Austral in 2022 failed to penetrate to sufficient depths to test one target due to drilling problems. Further drill-testing is planned. Cerro Blanco: The Cerro Blanco project is also located along the Paleocene Mineral Belt and is located 22 kilometers southwest of the El Penon gold-silver mine. The project displays intense advanced argillic hydrothermal alteration in volcanic rocks in a series of small outcrops surrounded by extensive post-mineral cover. A pair of prominent magnetic anomalies lie immediately north of the outcrops, beneath cover, and may represent porphyry copper targets. Austral has been exploring covered targets further north within the property for potentially covered high-sulphidation precious metals systems.