Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, ending July 31, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The timing of this release reflects standard scheduling considerations following the closing of the CyberArk acquisition earlier this year.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to commencement of the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results webcast on September 1, 2026, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

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SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

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