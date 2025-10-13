Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 will be released on Monday, November 3, 2025, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.
A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com , and participants can pre-register here . In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2025-q3 .
