Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 will be released on Monday, November 3, 2025, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com , and participants can pre-register here . In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2025-q3 .

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Software that dominates.

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

