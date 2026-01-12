Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 will be released on Monday, February 2, 2026, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com , and participants can pre-register here . In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2025-q4 .

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

