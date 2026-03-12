Palantir and NVIDIA Team to Deliver Sovereign AI Operating System Reference Architecture

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) today announced its sovereign AI OS reference architecture with NVIDIA, which delivers customers a turnkey AI datacenter from hardware procurement to application deployment.
The Palantir AI OS Reference Architecture (AIOS-RA) delivers a complete, production-ready AI infrastructure. It is based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures , tested and qualified to run Palantir's complete software suite — including AIP, Foundry, Apollo, Rubix, and AIP Hub. This architecture combines:
- NVIDIA AI Infrastructure: Runs on NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking for AI training and inference
- Palantir Compute Infrastructure: Hardened Kubernetes substrate running Foundry services (Catalog, Build, Multipass, etc.)
- Unified Management Plane: Rubix (zero-trust Kubernetes) + Apollo (autonomous deployment & lifecycle management)
- AIP Platform: Enterprise AI platform connecting LLMs to organizational data and operational systems
- Full-Stack NVIDIA Software Acceleration: NVIDIA AI Enterprise , NVIDIA CUDA-X Libraries , NVIDIA Nemotron open models , and NVIDIA Magnum IO
The Palantir AI OS reference architecture is particularly critical for customers with existing GPU infrastructure, latency-sensitive workflows, data sovereignty requirements, and high geographic distribution. The Sovereign AI architecture allows enterprises total control over their data, AI models and applications. Purpose-built to leverage the latest GPU-accelerated open-source AI models and data acceleration libraries, this solution operates on NVIDIA infrastructure to deliver top-tier performance.
"From our first deployment with the United States government and in every deployment since, our software has had to meet the moment in the most complex and sensitive environments where customers must maintain control," says Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir's Chief Architect. "Together with NVIDIA — and building on many customers' existing investments — we are proud to deliver a fully integrated AI operating system that is optimized for NVIDIA accelerated compute infrastructure and enables customers to realize the promise of on-premise, edge, and sovereign cloud deployments."
"AI is redefining the infrastructure stack — demanding, latency-sensitive and data-sovereign environments require a full-stack architecture — built from silicon to systems to software," said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Platforms, NVIDIA. "By combining Palantir's sovereign AI OS reference architecture with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, industries and nations can turn data into intelligence with speed, efficiency, and trust."
For more information, and to review the full reference architecture, please visit www.palantir.com/sovereignaios/ .
