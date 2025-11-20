Palantir Achieves Information Security Registered Assessors Program PROTECTED Level, Unlocking New Opportunities in Australia

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading builder of secure, artificial intelligence (AI) software, today announced it has achieved the IRAP PROTECTED level under the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), further enabling Australian government agencies and commercial organizations to leverage Palantir Foundry with confidence.
IRAP assessment completion at the PROTECTED level is a key requirement for organizations working with Australian government agencies. Palantir's achievement enables a broader set of Australian customers to leverage Palantir's platforms—while meeting stringent national security and privacy standards. The assessment was conducted by an independent third-party IRAP assessor in accordance with the requirements set forth by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).
Palantir Platform Australia (PPA) delivers advanced cloud services—including Foundry and AIP—hosted in Australian Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions and designed to meet the needs of both government and commercial customers.
Australia is an important market for Palantir, and completing this assessment opens new opportunities to deliver our software to government and commercial organizations across the country, accelerating digital transformation and AI adoption.
"Achieving IRAP PROTECTED level is a testament to Palantir's unwavering commitment to security and compliance," said Paul Rawlins, AU - Head of Public Sector. "We are proud to support Australia's mission to safeguard its most sensitive data and infrastructure, and we look forward to empowering our customers with the highest standards of security."
