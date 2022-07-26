Resource News Investing News

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF), a Uranium exploration company in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CVVUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

President Peter Dasler commented, "CanAlaska has advanced and grown its uranium, copper and nickel portfolios, and has shown increasing success with its Canadian exploration. It is now timely to expand access to USA investors who wish to invest in exploration for metals that support future clean energy requirements. We are very pleased to step up to the OTCQX trading platform."

About CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV ; OTCQX: CVVUF ; Frankfurt: DH7N ) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin – the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

