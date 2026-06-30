OTC Markets Group Welcomes ATHA Energy Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX-V: SASK; OTCQX: SASKF and FRA: X5U), a uranium mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ATHA Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ATHA Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SASKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: "We are pleased to be traded on the OTCQX market to provide ATHA Energy shareholders and prospective investors based in the U.S., a more efficient way to access quotations and to follow ATHA Energy's developments. Trading on OTCQX compliments the company's efforts to broaden its U.S. shareholder base."

About ATHA Energy Corp.
ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration Company focused on advancing exploration at scale at its flagship Angilak Project in southern Nunavut, where ATHA controls 100% of the Angikuni Basin. ATHA offers significant exposure to uranium discovery, controlling the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (6.8 million acres) across Canada's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, and 10% carried interest exposure in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO). ATHA is institutionally backed, led by a strategic investment from Queens Road Capital Investment (TSX: QRC).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com and review ATHA Energy's company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ATHA Energy Corp.
info@athaenergy.com
+1 236 521 0526

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

isoenergy tsx:iso energy investing
ISO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Alteration at Coyote; Continues Expanded Drill Program, Mobilizes Geophysical Survey

Stallion Uranium Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Alteration at Coyote; Continues Expanded Drill Program, Mobilizes Geophysical Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at its Coyote target, part of the Moonlite project in the Southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha... Keep Reading...
Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia June 30, 2026 TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSX.V: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Expert Geophysics Ltd. will be flying an MMT survey over the center and Western aspects of the Yath project... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR,OTC:PAUIF) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to report that all matters presented at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held today, were approved by shareholders, as... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano Canada"), is planning a comprehensive 2026 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Lake... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Integrates MMT Survey into Historic Targets and Investigates AI Targeting

Generation Uranium Integrates MMT Survey into Historic Targets and Investigates AI Targeting

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 23, 2026 Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration planning for the 2026 field season. - YouTube youtube.com As the Company... Keep Reading...
U92 Closes Acquisition of Comprehensive Historical Technical Dataset for its Kurupung Uranium Project

U92 Closes Acquisition of Comprehensive Historical Technical Dataset for its Kurupung Uranium Project

U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO,OTC:UNTEF) (the "Company" or "U92") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 1, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and closed a binding Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the complete historical technical and exploration... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

Related News

precious metals investing

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone

base metals investing

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

precious metals investing

Lahontan Provides Santa Fe Mine Development and Exploration Update

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Identifies 537 Feet 0.23% WO3Eq or 0.31% MoEq During Historic Drilling Validation at Its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico

rare earth investing

Leading Edge Secures Rare Earths Mining Lease for Norra Kärr