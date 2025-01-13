Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals Welcomes the Participation of the Quebec Government in Its Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Welcomes the Participation of the Quebec Government in Its Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to welcome the participation of the Government of Quebec in its Gaspé Copper Project, located next to the Town of Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula, on the traditional territory of the Mi'gmaq First Nation of Gespe'gewa'gi.

The Government of Quebec will lead a pilot project to create a committee that seeks to maximize the economic benefits of the Gaspé Copper Project. The committee will be overseen by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) and aims to optimize socio-economic benefits in the Gaspé Peninsula by ensuring strong collaboration with the business community throughout the project development process.

The announcement was made today in Murdochville during a press conference by Ms. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, along with Mr. Stéphane Sainte-Croix, MNA for Gaspé, and local representatives. Mr. Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals, also participated in the press conference.

Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina said, "I am very proud of the creation of this maximization committee, which will act as a lever for cooperation and transparency in this project. This approach demonstrates our government's desire to develop mining activities harmoniously, as evidenced by the modernization of the Mining Act. Copper and its derivatives are minerals we need to be interested in for our energy transition, and completing this mining project could ultimately help secure our supplies. I want to thank all the stakeholders in advance for participating in the committee."

"This initiative by our government demonstrates our commitment to help create winning conditions for the participation of economic stakeholders and the development of business opportunities associated with the Gaspé Copper project," added Mr. Stéphane Sainte-Croix, MNA for Gaspé. "As such, we are convinced that this pilot project will allow for a structuring and harmonious integration of stakeholders in the economic project and will contribute significantly to the major benefits that will participate in the development and visibility of the region."

On behalf of Osisko Metals, Mr. Wares said, "We are delighted to have the participation and support of the Government of Quebec in the advancement of the Gaspé Copper project. Osisko Metals intends to develop the project in harmony with the citizens of Murdochville and the Gaspé Peninsula, the Mi'gmaq community of Gespe'gewa'gi and the local business community while prioritizing respect for the environment and sustainable development in our activities. We firmly believe that Gaspé Copper could become an economic pillar that will benefit the Gaspé Peninsula for several decades to come."

About the Project

Osisko Metals' Gaspé Copper project aims to restart the Murdochville Gaspé Copper mine by 2031. The former mine site contains excellent estimated resources of copper, a critical and strategic mineral that is increasingly in demand worldwide, and other important by-products in the industry, such as molybdenum. The Gaspé Copper Project is currently in the advanced exploration phase and Osisko Metals plans to continue its feasibility studies until 2027.

Responsible and Harmonious Collaboration

On the ministerial side, the announced pilot project comes from the 2024-2025 Roadmap for the harmonious and responsible development of mining activity , also made public today by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests. This roadmap stems more broadly from the major observations made following the Participatory Approach for the Harmonious Development of Mining Activity, carried out in the spring of 2023, which included social acceptability, the participation of local communities and the maximization of economic benefits.

The objectives of the maximization committee formed in Murdochville, therefore, aim to improve and consolidate approaches that promote economic benefits on a regional scale, increase the participation of local and Indigenous business communities in the development of the project, and identify opportunities within the circular economy. Creating a place for exchanges between the business community and Osisko Metals also facilitates the overall understanding of the project and the opportunities it creates in the area. Various local and regional economic development organizations - municipal, governmental, business and Indigenous – will sit on the committee.

Osisko Metals' Leadership

Osisko Metals is also proud of the leadership role it plays in the industry and on the provincial scene, as its participation in this pilot project will allow the Ministry to identify best practices for maximizing benefits in mining project host communities and to develop a program of support that facilitates the establishment of this type of committee in other regions of Quebec.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc.

The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of   824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled " Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper ". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals ' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq" . The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Follow Osisko Metals on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/osiskometals , on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/osiskometals , and on X at https://twitter.com/osiskometals .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the anticipated changes to the management and Board of the Company; the ability for the Company to complete the Transaction on the terms contemplated (if at all); the size of the Transaction; the Closing Date of the Transaction; the ability for the Company to obtain the conditional and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Transaction; the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the expectation that management and directors of the Company will be significant shareholders of the Company following the Transaction; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system; and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


