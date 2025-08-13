Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " Drill results at Gaspé Copper continue to exceed expectations. These new data expand the deposit further south and at depth with drill holes 30-1092 and 30-872, located respectively 230 metres and 440 metres south of the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model. Additional holes are planned in this resource expansion target area in the coming months over a surface of 450 metres by 550 metres, which we believe will add significant new tonnage to the MRE update, planned for Q1 2026. "

OM: New Gaspé Copper Drill Intercepts August 13, 2025

OM: New Gaspé Copper Drill Intercepts (plan view) August 13, 2025

New analytical results are presented below (see Table 1), including 20 mineralized intercepts from 7 new drill holes. Infill intercepts are located inside the 2024 MRE model ( see November 14, 2024 news release ), and are focused on upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated categories, as applicable. Expansion intercepts are located outside the 2024 MRE model and may potentially lead to additional resources that will be classified appropriately within the next MRE update. Some of the reported intercepts have contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion (noted on Table 1 below as "Both**"). Maps showing hole locations are available at www.osiskometals.com .

Highlights:

  • Drill hole 30-1096
    • 730.7 metres averaging 0.29% Cu (infill and expansion)
  • Drill hole 30-1085
    • 219.0 metres averaging 0.41% Cu (infill)
    • 754.5 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (infill and expansion)
  • Drill hole 30-1092
    • 331.5 metres averaging 0.37% Cu (expansion)
  • Drill hole 30-1095
    • 309.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu (infill)
  • Drill hole 30-1098
    • 115.0 metres averaging 0.29% Cu (infill)
    • 124.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu (expansion)
  • Drill hole 30-1099
    • 614.7 metres averaging 0.23% Cu (infill and expansion)
  • Drill hole 30-0872
    • 92.1 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (expansion)
    • 47.2 metres averaging 1.14% Cu (expansion)

Table 1: Infill and Expansion Drilling Results

DDH No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Ag g/t Mo % CuEq* Type**
30-0872 167.6 259.7 92.1 0.24 3.05 0.25 Expansion
And 342.0 389.2 47.2 1.14 11.84 1.22 Expansion
30-1085 3.0 222.0 219.0 0.41 2.79 0.44 Infill
And 355.5 1110 754.5 0.24 1.63 0.019 0.32 Both
(including) 355.5 763.3 407.8 0.21 1.49 0.020 0.30 Infill
(including) 763.3 1110.0 346.7 0.27 1.79 0.019 0.36 Expansion
30-1092 15.0 346.5 331.5 0.37 3.21 0.39 Expansion
30-1095 15.0 43.0 28.0 0.22 1.75 0.23 Infill
And 57.0 366.5 309.5 0.26 2.11 0.007 0.30 Infill
And 425.9 482.0 56.1 0.23 1.70 0.24 Expansion
And 524.7 550.5 21.9 0.42 2.04 0.43 Expansion
30-1096 27.0 78.0 51.0 0.21 1.40 0.22 Infill
And 129.0 177.0 48.0 0.17 1.20 0.18 Infill
And 331.5 1062.2 730.7 0.29 1.60 0.032 0.42 Both
(including) 331.5 727.5 396.0 0.21 1.45 0.032 0.34 Infill
(including) 727.5 1062.2 334.7 0.39 1.79 0.032 0.52 Expansion
30-1098 36.0 141.0 104.5 0.20 2.25 0.21 Infill
And 255.0 288.0 33.0 0.21 1.18 0.22 Infill
And 330.0 445.5 115.0 0.29 2.18 0.017 0.36 Infill
And 606.0 730.5 124.5 0.20 1.57 0.014 0.26 Expansion
And 753.0 813.0 60.0 0.35 2.88 0.006 0.39 Expansion
30-1099 31.5 66.0 34.5 0.22 1.08 0.23 Infill
And 105.3 720.0 614.7 0.23 1.59 0.016 0.30 Both
(including) 105.3 578.0 472.7 0.23 1.61 0.017 0.30 Infill
(including) 578.0 720.0 142.0 0.23 1.52 0.015 0.30 Expansion
And 862.2 1000.5 138.0 0.13 1.01 0.028 0.24 Expansion

* See explanatory notes below on copper equivalent values and Quality Assurance / Quality Control.
** "Both" indicates drill holes that have contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion intercepts.

Discussion

Drill hole 30-0872 was an old Noranda hole from the 1990s from which core was recovered and analyzed. The hole is located 440 metres south of the southern limit of 2024 MRE model and returned 92.1 metres averaging 0.24% Cu and 3.05 g/t Ag followed by a higher grade second intercept of 47.2 metres averaging 1.14% Cu and 11.8 g/t Ag (at the level of the C Zone skarn horizon), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 390 metres. The first intercept starts at a depth of 168 metres and the overlying stratigraphy (Indian Cove hornfels) is unmineralized, but this waste material may be included as necessary strip in the next Whittle pit shell.

Drill hole 30-1085, located on top of Copper Mountain near the central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 219.0 metres averaging 0.41% Cu and 2.79 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a second intercept (starting 130 metres deeper) of 754.5 metres averaging 0.24% Cu, 1.63 g/t Ag and 0.019% Mo (both infill and expansion at depth).This hole extends mineralization near the centre of the deposit to a vertical depth of 1110 metres.

Drill hole 30-1092 is located 230 metres south of the southern limit of 2024 MRE model and returned 331.5 metres averaging 0.37% Cu and 3.21 g/t Ag (from surface down to the P4 stratigraphic level below the C Zone). This hole is located approximately 15 metres west of previously-reported hole 30-1067, which had failed to drill through a pillar of the B Zone.

Drill hole 30-1095, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 309.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 2.11 g/t Ag (infill). This was followed by 56.1 metres averaging 0.23% Cu and 1.70 g/t Ag and then by another 21.9 metres averaging 0.42% Cu and 2.04 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 550 metres.

Drill hole 30-1096, located in the central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected two short (51 and 48 metre-long) mineralized zones, followed by 730.7 metres averaging 0.29% Cu, 1.60 g/t Ag, and 0.032% Mo (0.42% CuEq). The latter includes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 334.7 metres averaging 0.39% Cu, 1.79 g/t Ag, and 0.032% Mo (0.52% CuEq). This hole extends mineralization to a vertical depth of 1062 metres.

Drill hole 30-1098, located near the western margin of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 104.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu and 2.25 g/t Ag (infill), followed by 115.0 metres averaging 0.29% Cu and 2.18 g/t Ag (infill). This was followed by 124.0 metres averaging 0.20% Cu and 1.57 g/t Ag and then by another 60.0 metres averaging 0.35% Cu and 2.88 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 813 metres.

Drill hole 30-1099, located near the central part of the 2024 MRE model, adjacent to the Copper Mountain pit, intersected a short (34-metre-long) mineralized zone followed by 614.7 metres averaging 0.23% Cu, 1.59 g/t Ag, and 0.016% Mo (both infill and expansion), followed by a third intersection of 138 metres that averaged 0.13% Cu, 1.01 g/t Ag, and 0.028% Mo (expansion), extending mineralization in the porphyry core of the deposit to a vertical depth of 1000 metres.

Mineralization at Gaspé Copper is of porphyry copper/skarn type and occurs as disseminations and stockworks of chalcopyrite with pyrite or pyrrhotite and minor bornite and molybdenite. At least five retrograde vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier prograde skarn and porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system. Porcellanite is a historical mining term used to describe bleached, pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels. Subvertical stockwork mineralization dominates at Copper Mountain whereas prograde bedding-replacement mineralization, that is mostly stratigraphically controlled, dominates in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East, and Copper Brook. High molybdenum grades (up to 0.5% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns away from Copper Mountain.

The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization ( see May 6, 2024 MRE press release ). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled prograde skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category ( see November 14, 2024 MRE press release ).

The current drill program is designed to convert the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively. The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in Q1 2026.

All holes are being drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north. The L1 (C Zone) the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.

Table 2: Drill hole locations

DDH No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation
30-0872 0.00 -90.00 594.3 316531.1 5425181.2 706.3
30-1085 0.00 -90.00 1110.0 316020.0 5426400.0 742.5
30-1092 0.00 -90.00 741.0 316342.0 5425425.0 609.0
30-1095 0.00 -90.00 696.0 316409.1 5425733.0 572.8
30-1096 0.00 -90.00 1069.0 316198.0 5426305.0 753.3
30-1098 0.00 -90.00 861.0 316034.0 5425948.0 600.5
30-1099 0.00 -90.00 1041.0 315700.0 5426462.0 603.7

Explanatory note regarding copper-equivalent grades

Copper Equivalent grades are expressed for purposes of simplicity and are calculated taking into account: 1) metal grades; 2) estimated long-term prices of metals: US$4.25/lb copper, $20.00/lb molybdenum and US$24/oz silver; 3) estimated recoveries of 92%, 70% and 70% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively; and 4) net smelter return value of metals as percentage of the price, estimated at 86.5%, 90.7% and 75.0% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. (OGQ 492), an independent "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% CuEq lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are not reported unless indicating significantly higher grades . True widths are estimated at 90 – 92% of the reported core length intervals.

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for Cu, Mo and Ag.

Option Grant

The Company announces that, effective August 12, 2025, it has granted to an employee of the Company an aggregate of 125,000 stock options ("Options") pursuant to the Osisko Metals omnibus equity incentive plan.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.44 per share and a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals ' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President
Email: info@osiskometals.com
Phone: (416) 500-4129

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f12ebf89-5e37-4f45-86a2-3476365db1e2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a67e753-d0a2-4e74-8717-d7ee5bf555b7


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals: Pure Potential


Keep reading...Show less

Developing high-grade base metal assets in Canada to meet future demand

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspé Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

New Expansion Hole Intersects 279 Metres Averaging 0.49 % Cu

Nine Drill Rigs Now Active on Site

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Completion of Continuance to Ontario

Osisko Metals Announces Completion of Continuance to Ontario

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that, effective June 13, 2025, the Company has been continued from British Columbia ( Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to Ontario ( Business Corporations Act (Ontario)) (the " Continuance ").

The Company adopted new articles and by-laws as part of the Continuance, which replaced the prior articles and by-laws of the Company. The Continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company were each approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2025. Copies of the certificate of continuance and the new articles and by-laws of the Company will be available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskometals.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Includes 15.6 Metres Averaging 1.47% Cu and 8.5 g/t Ag

E Zone Skarn Returns 29.7 Metres Averaging 1.92% Cu and 15.2 g/t Ag

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Osisko Metals Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the " Meeting ") held earlier today.

A total of 290,548,699 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") were represented, in person or by proxy, at the Meeting, representing approximately 47.67% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date of the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Undrilled silver-rich and polymetallic occurrences are dispersed across a 55 km highly prospective east-west corridor

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of drill targeting across the highly-prospective Bonnifield District at the Red Mountain project near Fairbanks, Alaska (the "Red Mountain Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Financing Update and AGM Date

Financing Update and AGM Date

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Financing Update and AGM Date

Download the PDF here.

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 66,666,667 common shares at CAD $0.015 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Company may pay finders fees on a portion of the placement.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used partly to allow the Company to invest in growing its Southern African and Canadian operations and partly for general working capital purposes. Payments to persons conducting Investor Relations activities are expected not to exceed 10% of the proceeds.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has begun its minimum 1,500 m drill program aimed at testing continuity and extensions to the orogenic gold system discovered last month. The discovery was made with the first hole drilled of an inaugural gold-focused exploration program, in the footwall of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine approximately 200 m below surface. The follow-up program is being drilled immediately north east of this base metal mine, which was in production until mid 2022.

The Matagami Property is in the northern Abitibi Region of Quebec, one of the world's most prolific gold endowed districts. This northern part of the Abitibi region includes Canada's largest gold producing mine with the country's largest gold mineral reserves: the Detour Lake Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Hecla Mining Company's Casa Berardi Mine, which has produced over 3 million ounces of gold, is located to the southwest of the Matagami Property (see Figure 1 below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cygnus has identified numerous drilling targets near the historic high-grade Cedar Bay mine, which produced 400Koz Au and 61Kt Cu at an average of 4% CuEq, 2 within the Chibougamau Project
  • Targets identified through ongoing review of historical data and drill logs using Cygnus' innovative custom-built AI solution
  • This highly successful approach has already delivered significant gold and copper results at Golden Eye, which will be included in the imminent resource update
  • Cedar Bay closed in 1990 when the price of copper was just US$1,150/t (US$0.52/lb) and gold was US$380/oz, and is located less than 3km from Cygnus' central processing plant
  • Cygnus aims to significantly increase the remaining unmined high-grade resource at Cedar Bay, which currently stands at 130kt at 8.9% CuEq Indicated and 230kt at 8.5% CuEq Inferred 1
  • Mineralisation is open in numerous directions, with high-grade intersections outside of the current resource, including: 3
    • 3.4m @ 16.8% CuEq (4.8% Cu, 15.2g/t Au & 23.3g/t Ag) (CB-27-9)
    • 2.9m @ 9.6% CuEq (8.4% Cu, 1.0g/t Au & 43.0g/t Ag) (CB-27-6)
  • At Corner Bay, final infill results have been received and will feed into next month's resource update; These include:
    • 3.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (4.2% Cu, 0.5g/t Au & 27.3g/t Ag) (CB-25-123)
    • 1.8m @ 7.7% CuEq (6.3% Cu, 0.9g/t Au & 45.9g/t Ag) (CB-25-125)
Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : "These latest targets, supported by historical drilling data, are located right next to a high-grade mine, making them compelling.

"Given their potential to help drive resource growth, we are mobilising another rig with the aim of drilling the targets ASAP.

"In the meantime, we are feeding the final results from Corner Bay into our updated resource model, which is set to be released next month. The resource update, combined with a pipeline of targets and multiple rigs turning, ensures we are maximising our ability to create significant shareholder value.

"Uncovering these new growth targets through our compilation strategy adds further weight to the work we are doing in the background which has already delivered success at Golden Eye in a mere six months of taking ownership. The Chibougamau camp has successfully produced a significant amount of high-grade gold and copper over a long history with multiple mines that have not been geologically or economically examined in over 35 years".

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new promising targets next to an historic high-grade mine within its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) commences underground production at the Reward Gold Mine, moving to high grade gold production.

Operational Milestones

- First blasting of gold producing ore on the Lady Belmore Reef was undertaken over the weekend.

- The material will start complementing the low-grade gold stockpile feed to the Gravity Processing Plant, until all mining fronts are enabled.

- In forthcoming weeks, VTX remains firmly on track to commence processing of high-grade stope ore from the underground mine.

- The Reward Underground 11kva to 1000v Transformer Substation is installed and powered up. Cabling to the Primary Fan is completed.

- Access Drives to the two Starter Stopes are being cleaned, ready for the Production Rig to commence drilling the High-Grade Stopes.

- Decline 3 developed on the Mica Vein is fully dewatered, ready to be flatback mined for providing further gold feed to the Gravity Plant.

- Vertex aims to have developed at least 4 mining fronts and maintain continuous feed to the plant, which will involve various mining methods.

- Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. Refer to VTX ASX announcement 4th June 2025

Given the stope will take some time to extract, additionally, the Vertex Geology and Mining Team have brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August 2025. The high-grade long hole stope isto be mined with a long hole stope method, using the Epiroc Production Rig.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2U10401V



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Battery Metals Investing

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Precious Metals Investing

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver in Bull Markets — Here's What's Different This Time

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

×