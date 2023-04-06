Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support."

Michael Scherb, Founder & CEO of Appian Capital Advisory LLP, commented: "The Pine Point project is a highly prospective and strategically located project and Appian is delighted to partner with Osisko Metals on its development. The work of the Osisko Metals team to date is a credit to themselves. Appian looks forward to a collaborative partnership with Osisko Metals, the Pine Point team, surrounding communities and stakeholders to advance the development of the Pine Point Project" .

As part of the closing of the Transaction:

  • Appian has purchased 20,153,164 common shares of Osisko Metals at a price of $0.2481 per share for gross proceeds of C$5 million;
  • Appian has purchased share capital of Pine Point Mining Limited (which holds the Pine Point Project) (" PPML ") from Osisko Metals in exchange for a payment in the amount of C$8.3 million;
  • Appian has subscribed for share capital of PPML in exchange for a payment to PPML in the amount of C$13.1 million;
  • the interim loan made by Appian to Osisko Metals in the amount of C$6.7 million has been converted for share capital in PPML.

After giving effect to the Transaction, Osisko Metals and Appian now hold approximately 74.7% and 25.3%, respectively, of the share capital of Pine Point Mining Limited (which holds a 100% interest in the Pine Point Project).

Subsequent to the closing of the Transaction and until Appian has acquired an ownership interest of 60% in PPML (the " Target Ownership Percentage ") or until a Final Investment Decision (" FID ") has been reached, all funding in respect of the Pine Point Project will be made by way of cash calls issued by the board of PPML to Appian, the quantum and speed of which are determined at the sole discretion of the board of directors of PPML. Osisko Metals will not be required to make any cash contributions to PPML until Appian has reached the Target Ownership Percentage, following which additional cash calls, if required, will be satisfied by each of Appian and Osisko Metals on a pro-rata basis pursuant to approved annual programs and budgets as determined by the board of PPML.

Initially, the board of PPML will be comprised of Robert Wares and Gordon Stothart, as nominees of Osisko Metals, and Adam Fisher and Geoff Cohen (Chairman), as nominees of Appian, and management will include Jeff Hussey (Chief Executive Officer) and Anthony Glavac (Chief Financial Officer). There are no changes contemplated to the board of directors of Osisko Metals in connection with the Transaction.

As part of closing of the Transaction, the Company and Appian entered into a Joint Venture Company Agreement and an Investor Rights Agreement, in substantially the forms attached to the investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 between the Company and Appian in respect of the Transaction, a copy of which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company's issuer profile.

See below for the biographies of the directors and officers of PPML:

Geoff Cohen, Director and Chairman of PPML

Geoff Cohen is the Senior Advisor to Appian in North America. Prior to joining Appian, Mr. Cohen was Managing Director and Head of North American Mining Investment Banking at JPMorgan. During this period, he originated and successfully executed M&A, debt and equity transactions valued at over US$40 billion. Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2010, Mr. Cohen worked as a senior professional in the M&A groups of both global and domestic Canadian investment banks, where he focused on the natural resources sector. Mr. Cohen holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Queen's University and an M.B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Adam Fisher, Director of PPML

Adam Fisher is a Principal at Appian Capital Advisory LLP. Prior to joining Appian in 2019, Mr. Fisher served as Vice President for Mubadala Investment Company, making and managing direct private equity investments into companies focused within the mining, metals, and utilities sectors. Prior to Mubadala, Mr. Fisher worked as an investment banker within the Natural Resources Group at Deutsche Bank, responsible for metals and mining client coverage and execution. Mr. Fisher began his career as a Submarine Officer in the US Navy, where he was a qualified Nuclear Engineer. Adam Fisher holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

Robert Wares, Director of PPML

Robert Wares is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals, and a professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold deposit, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Inc. into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Among other awards, Mr. Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007, and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Mr. Wares is also Chairman and CEO of Brunswick Exploration Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University, and currently serves as member of McGill University's Faculty of Science Advisory Board. Mr. Wares also served for ten years as President and Board Director of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and three years on the Mining Advisory Board with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers du Québec.

Gordon Stothart, Director of PPML

Gordon Stothart is an independent consultant with over 35 years in the mining business. Up until 2022, he previously spent 14 years with IAMGOLD Corporation, originally as COO and later moving to the position of President and CEO. Prior to IAMGOLD Corporation, Mr. Stothart worked in the Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata organization for 21 years in a number of operational, project, business development and management roles, including spending nearly 10 years in South America on large base metal operations and development projects. Mr. Stothart graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Double Major in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering and later completed a Falconbridge-sponsored Executive Development Program at the Universidad Católica de Santiago in Chile. Gord has been involved in several industry associations and previously served as the Chair of the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) from 2019 to 2021. Mr. Stothart is also the current Chair of the non-profit St. Elizabeth Foundation with a current focus on end-of-life care and in-community healthcare training and service partnerships with several First Nations and Inuit communities in Canada.

Jeff Hussey, CEO of PPML

Jeff Hussey, PGeo., is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Metals, and has over 35 years of professional experience in the mining industry. As a consultant, he assisted junior mine development companies by offering exploration, mining and geo-metallurgical support services, including Champion Iron Mines. He was with Noranda/Falconbridge for nineteen years working at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru, as well as the Raglan mine in Northern Québec. As Senior Scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Center in 2002, he enhanced his network in the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields.

Anthony Glavac, CFO of PPML

Anthony Glavac is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Osisko Metals, and has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since 2018, Mr. Glavac has also served as Chief Financial Officer for Falco Resources Ltd. and previously served as Director, Financial Reporting and Internal Controls at Dynacor Gold Mines and Interim Chief Financial Officer at Alderon Iron Ore Corp. In addition, Mr. Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Mr. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.

Advisors

Maxit Capital LP acted as financial advisor to Osisko Metals and Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal counsel to Osisko Metals.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal counsel to Appian.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of indicated mineral resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of inferred mineral resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which has been prepared for Osisko Metals an PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., Hydro-Resources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the " 2022 PEA "). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

The Company is also has an agreement to acquire, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts an inferred mineral resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ) of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 news release of Osisko Metals entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Maiden Resource at Gaspé Copper – Inferred Resource of 456Mt Grading 0.31% Copper" ). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

About Appian

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is a London-headquartered investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 6,300 employees. Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal, and Perth, Mexico City and Dubai. The Appian team, through its private equity funds, has a long history of successfully bringing mines through development and into production, having completed 8 mine builds in the last 5 years.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com , or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated
(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com
www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point Project, including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the expectation that the Pine Point Project will be a robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; the expected high quality of the Pine Point concentrates; the potential impact of the Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenue and contribution of jobs; the Pine Point Project having the potential for mineral resource expansion and new discoveries; the timing and ability for the Pine Point Project to reach construction decision (if at all(; the estimated costs to take the Pine Point Project to construction decision (if at all); the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and the impact to the Company of the disposition of ownership interest and control in the Pine Point Project, which is a material property of the Company. There can be no certainty on the timing, costs and ability for the joint venture parties to take the Pine Point Project to reach construction decision or pursue planned exploration and development as presently contemplated.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; the economic viability of the Pine Point Project; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2022 program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec. Five of the six holes reported below were collared along the periphery of the historical Mount Copper open pit, including one low-angle directional drill hole (30-1003) oriented to crosscut the higher-grade mineralization located below the bottom of the existing open pit, and one hole (30-992) was collared on the eastern flank of Mount Copper (see map).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it expects to close its previously-announced transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian ") in late March or early April 2023 which will result in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "). To that end, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the requisite shareholder and stock exchange approvals to close the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc (TSXV: OM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 (the " Investment Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, pursuant to which Osisko Metals and Appian have agreed to form a joint venture for the advancement of the Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "), subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, including shareholder and stock exchange approvals. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release dated March 20, 2023, announcing the Company's intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation"), the Consolidation will be effective Monday April 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

African Energy Metals' Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol "CUCO" at the opening of trading on April 10, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Variation to Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has been varied to now exclude the Cerro Blanco property

Pampa Metals looks forward to advancing Cerro Blanco as part of its broader, 100% owned portfolio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 23, 2023, World Copper has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Project Yavapai County, Arizona USA" (the "Technical Report")and is dated December 20, 2022 and dated effective September 1, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed over the Megabuck copper-gold zone on the Company's 65,252 hectare Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry mineralization and is located 55 kilometres east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following update to Bold's Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands region of Northern Ontario

On February 24, 2023, KWG Resources Inc. announced the completion of a magnetotelluric survey over portions of the Black Horse Chromite deposit located in the Ring of Fire area, James Bay region of northern Ontario. Preliminary results of the magnetotelluric survey indicated that the two target areas, 1 km (Target 1) and 4 km (Target 2) northeast of the Black Horse Deposit, have …. "clearly distinguished the ultramafic host rock, known as the Ring of Fire intrusion, from the enclosing country rock. This permits the results from the two target areas to be interpreted with confidence." (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023 and KWG press release dated February 24, 2023).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Appointment of Project Debt Advisor, Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Announces Appointment of Project Debt Advisor, Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cutfield Freeman & Co. ("Cutfield Freeman") as project debt advisors and changes to the Canada Nickel Board of Directors (the "Board").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO said, "I am very pleased that we have engaged Cutfield Freeman, a leading global mining advisory firm, as project debt advisors.  Cutfield Freeman, in conjunction with our previously appointed equity advisors, Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank, will assist the Company in putting together the overall financing package for the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide project as we continue advancing Crawford towards production."

Mr. Selby continued, "I am also very pleased to announce that David Smith , a current member of our Board, will be assuming the role of Chairman, previously held by me. The splitting of the CEO and Chairman roles aligns with best corporate governance practices and is expected to become effective on April 7, 2023 . David, currently the EVP Finance and CFO at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, has held several senior positions over the last 18 years as Agnico Eagle grew to become one of the leading global gold companies. He recently announced his retirement as of April 30 from Agnico Eagle and I look forward to working closely with David to help Canada Nickel become one of the leading global nickel companies. I would also like to thank Russell Starr , who is retiring from the board given other commitments, but remains committed to the success of Canada Nickel".

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional  tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the  potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-appointment-of-project-debt-advisor-provides-corporate-update-301790652.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

Graphite Investing

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation

×