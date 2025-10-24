Orion Spacecraft Completes Major Stacking Milestone Ahead of Artemis II Mission

Orion Spacecraft Completes Major Stacking Milestone Ahead of Artemis II Mission

Orion Integrity spacecraft connected with the SLS rocket, readying for historic crewed journey to the Moon

- In a move signifying mission readiness, NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) team recently joined and connected the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)-developed Orion spacecraft with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the upcoming Artemis II mission. 

The Orion spacecraft, named Integrity by its astronaut crew, was transported to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center where it was lifted atop the SLS rocket in High Bay 3 on Oct. 19. This marks a major milestone for the Artemis II mission as NASA and industry work toward a historic launch to the Moon with four astronauts early next year.

"Integration of SLS and Orion represents a major milestone in our progress on Artemis," said Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. "Soon, we will be launching four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over half a century on Artemis II — the latest demonstration of American dominance in space."

Following the mating, teams will make electrical and data connections between Orion and SLS, along with umbilical connections from the mobile launch platform to the spacecraft. EGS will conduct integrated tests of Orion and SLS before they are rolled out to Launch Pad 39B for a wet dress rehearsal next year.

"The full stack of Orion on the SLS is a truly spectacular sight," said Robert Lightfoot, president of Lockheed Martin Space. "Our teams have been working tirelessly to finalize these last steps and ensure Orion takes the crew to the Moon and brings them home safely."

The first crewed flight of the Artemis program is set to launch no earlier than February 2026, with potential launch windows extending through April 2026. The mission will be 10 days and is a key event to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for exploration and science.

Orion is the most advanced, human-rated, deep space spacecraft ever developed. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor to NASA for Orion and built the crew module, crew module adaptor and launch abort system.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orion-spacecraft-completes-major-stacking-milestone-ahead-of-artemis-ii-mission-302594149.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lockheed MartinLMTNYSE:LMTTech Investing
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Related News

Lithium Investing

Shaakichiuwaanaan Project Set to Become Second Largest Lithium Mine Globally

Gold Investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference