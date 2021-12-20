Orefinders Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance ...

ORX:CA