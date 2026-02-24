Orecap to Participate in PDAC 2026 and Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

Orecap Invest Corp‎. (TSXV: OCI,OTC:ORFDF) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orecap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Orecap will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Booth Location

Orecap will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

About Orecap Invest Corp.
Orecap is focused on Special Situations in the natural resource sector where it seeks to generate opportunities that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on investments in precious and critical metal assets and businesses.

For the latest videos from Orecap, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@theoregroup.

For further information, please contact us:

Orecap Invest Corp.
Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer
416.644.1567‎
sstewart@oregroup.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284973

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

