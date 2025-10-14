Oracle Unveils AI Data Platform, Empowering Customers to Innovate in the AI Era

Availability of Oracle AI Data Platform helps customers accelerate AI initiatives with secure, unified data and agentic automation
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced the general availability of Oracle AI Data Platform, a comprehensive platform designed to help customers securely connect industry-leading generative AI models with their enterprise data, applications, and workflows. By combining automated data ingestion, semantic enrichment, and vector indexing with built-in generative AI tools, Oracle AI Data Platform simplifies the entire journey from raw data to production-grade AI.
Oracle AI Data Platform makes data AI-ready and enables the creation and deployment of agentic applications by harnessing the combined capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and OCI Generative AI service. Business users gain trusted, real-time insights and AI agents that automate routine tasks, surface growth opportunities, and embed intelligence directly into everyday workflows, while developers and data teams benefit from a single, enterprise-grade platform to rapidly build and scale them. The platform integrates NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, which enables the selection of the latest generation GPUs and libraries for high-performance workloads. The result is faster innovation, higher productivity, and measurable business impact across every line of business.
"Oracle AI Data Platform enables customers to get their data ready for AI and then leverage AI to transform every business process," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle. "By unifying data and simplifying the entire AI lifecycle, Oracle AI Data Platform is the most comprehensive foundation for enterprises seeking to harness the power of AI with confidence, security, and agility."
Oracle AI Data Platform provides an enterprise-ready foundation for data and AI. Customers can create their data lakehouse using open formats such as Delta Lake and Iceberg, helping eliminate data duplication. In addition, the AI Data Platform catalog provides a unified view and governance across all data and AI assets, helping businesses maintain compliance and trust. The catalog also supports a wide range of AI agents and tools with open standards such as Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing customers to create sophisticated multi-agent systems. Finally, business users benefit from Agent Hub, which abstracts the complexity of navigating many agents, interprets requests, invokes the right agents, presents recommendations, and enables immediate action.
Oracle AI Data Platform enables customers to:
- Turn data into intelligence: Makes it easier for customers to transform raw data into actionable insights and smarter decisions by unifying the data lakehouse and AI into one platform.
- Accelerate innovation across teams: Provides customers with a single workbench for data engineers, data scientists, and AI developers to accelerate collaboration and the delivery of AI-powered applications.
- Automate and scale business processes: Enables customers to go beyond analytics with AI agents that orchestrate workflows, trigger alerts, and drive efficiencies that directly improve business outcomes.
- Be enterprise-ready from day one: Delivers the scale, performance, and trust needed for mission-critical AI adoption by combining the power of OCI, open-source engines, industry-leading analytics, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse.
With Zero-ETL and Zero Copy capabilities, customers can connect seamlessly to their critical business application data—including finance, HR, supply chain, marketing, sales, and service—as well as industry application data and existing enterprise databases. Oracle AI Data Platform supports multicloud and hybrid cross-cloud orchestration, enabling customers to connect, process, and analyze data from any cloud, on-premises, and edge sources. In addition, AI agents can operate seamlessly across Oracle applications and third-party environments, allowing customers to scale AI-driven innovation seamlessly throughout the enterprise.
For all major Oracle application suites including Fusion, NetSuite, and industries spanning health, consumer, financial services, and construction, Oracle plans to offer a tailored version of AI Data Platform that comes with prebuilt integration. The curated, enriched, and AI-ready data of Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence is available in AI Data Platform, providing immediate value for business users.
Partners invest in Oracle AI Data Platform
Leading global system integrators and consultancies have committed a collective investment of more than $1.5 billion in Oracle AI Data Platform. These investments include comprehensive training for over 8,000 practitioners and the development of more than 100 industry-specific use cases.
"Accenture is committed to helping our clients drive reinvention with the transformative power of AI and their proprietary data," said Lan Guan, chief AI and data officer, Accenture. "With our extensive AI engineering capabilities, industry domain knowledge, and experience from thousands of gen AI client engagements, Accenture is uniquely positioned to help our clients leverage Oracle AI Data Platform to unlock the full value of Oracle's capabilities from day one."
"For over 30 years, we've been committed to driving client outcomes, leveraging the power of data and now more recently with AI," said Naveen Sharma, senior vice president, Cognizant. "We see the Oracle AI Data Platform as a strategic component of the journey that our clients are on and look forward to the collaboration between Oracle and Cognizant as we jointly shape the future for our clients."
"KPMG is dedicated to empowering our clients with data-driven insights and streamlined business processes through advanced analytics and AI," said Todd Randolph, advisory partner, KPMG. "With the launch of Oracle AI Data Platform, we are excited to collaborate with Oracle to deliver innovative AI solutions built on a foundation of trusted data. This partnership enables us to help clients make smarter decisions, achieve greater operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth—confident in the reliability and security of their data."
"At PwC, we see tremendous opportunity for AI to help our clients reimagine how they operate and create value beyond just automating tasks," said Kevin Sullivan, US & Global Oracle Alliance Lead, PwC. "The Oracle AI Data Platform brings together the essential building blocks for secure, governed, and trusted enterprise-grade Analytics and AI in a single platform. This enables us to help our clients accelerate innovation and deliver measurable outcomes faster in today's complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments."
