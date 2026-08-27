Oracle Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Management Suites

Fusion Agentic Applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM help organizations redefine how supply chains work
Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Management Suites for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Oracle also ranked first in the Product-Centric Supply Chain Use Case, Services-Centric Supply Chain Use Case, and Distribution-Centric Supply Chain Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Management Suites report.
"Supply chain operations are more challenging than we've seen in decades," said S.Y. Shenoy, senior vice president, Fusion SCM development, Oracle. "To navigate this ongoing disruption, organizations need applications that can move beyond surfacing insights and can help carry work forward. Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM combines authoritative supply chain data with Fusion Agentic Applications that can sense, reason, decide, coordinate, and execute in pursuit of defined business objectives. We believe our position as a Leader in this report reflects our continued commitment to helping customers change how supply chain work gets done and improve business outcomes."
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM connects supply chain processes across planning, procurement, manufacturing, maintenance, logistics, and order management on a single, integrated AI-powered cloud platform. New Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain move beyond simply identifying supply chain issues by monitoring changing conditions, assembling context, reasoning about options, coordinating work across supported processes, and executing supported actions to keep work moving toward defined business objectives. With Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can:
- Connect data, processes, and controls for outcome-driven execution: A unified cloud platform enables Fusion Agentic Applications to work from consistent enterprise context and avoid disconnected handoffs by connecting supply chain operations, including planning, procurement, manufacturing, inventory, logistics, order management, and maintenance.
- Continuously sense and reason across changing conditions: Embedded AI, analytics, and Fusion Agentic Applications monitor supply chain conditions, assemble relevant context, identify disruptions and opportunities, reason across available options, and recommend decisions that support defined business outcomes.
- Orchestrate work and carry actions forward: Fusion Agentic Applications support activities across supply chain processes to help teams move from recommendations to execution by prioritizing work, coordinating next steps, and executing supported actions toward defined outcomes.
- Automate supply chain operations while keeping people in control: Fusion Agentic Applications continuously monitor operations, recommend actions, and increase automated execution of supply chain processes, while ensuring supply chain professionals remain accountable for the business outcomes.
To learn more about Oracle Cloud SCM, visit oracle.com/scm.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Management Suites, Jan Snoeckx, Balaji Abbabatulla, Christian Titze, 11 August 2026.
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Management Suites, Jan Snoeckx, Balaji Abbabatulla, Christian Titze, 11 August 2026.
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About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations streamline the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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