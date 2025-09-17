Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Corporate Loan Origination Systems

Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Corporate Loan Origination Systems

Oracle has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Corporate Loan Origination Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment 1 . The report evaluated corporate loan origination vendors on their current capabilities and future strategy.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape demonstrates our dedication to delivering secure, compliant cloud solutions and embedded AI at the heart of corporate lending," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, product management and development, Oracle Financial Services "Our comprehensive lending platform empowers banks to accelerate time to value, enhance credit management, and mitigate risks so banks can gain a competitive edge in the market."

Oracle's comprehensive loan origination platform spans the full corporate credit lifecycle – from onboarding a corporate customer, establishing credit facilities, and real-time monitoring of exposure limits across the bank, to complete collateral management. Its capabilities cover origination, servicing, and the end-to-end management of bilateral and syndicated loans, enabling banks to manage corporate credit, facilities, and loans from beginning to end. Through an intuitive borrower portal, banks can provide self-service functionality and real-time status updates while streamlining internal workflows for financial assessment, limit setting, and credit decisioning.

According to the report, Oracle "offers a comprehensive lending suite that addresses front-, middle-, and back-office needs and is geared to optimize credit facilities operations that cover more than 30 processes."

The report highlighted Oracle's adoption of GenAI across its loan origination portfolio, adding "Oracle is embedding GenAI in its products to improve customer experience and process efficiency."

"Oracle continues to execute on bringing a breadth of GenAI-enabled solutions to market that support complex loans across various lending structures and help to address real challenges customers face in the loan origination process. Oracle leverages a combination of AI capabilities to evaluate loan applications versus financial and non-financial risk as well as the overall applicant risk exposure, delivering enhanced customer experience and fast decision turnaround," said Maria Adele Di Comite , research director, IDC.

Oracle's loan origination offering includes: Oracle Banking Credit Facilities Process Management , Oracle Banking Corporate Lending , Oracle Banking Corporate Lending Process Management , and Oracle Banking Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management . The solutions are built on a microservices-based architecture and are available via SaaS or private cloud deployments.

To view the IDC MarketScape excerpt visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/corporate-banking/idc-marketscape-vendor-corporate-loan-originations-management/ .

For more information about Oracle's corporate lending solutions, visit: https://www.oracle.com/industries/financial-services/ .

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services .

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

1 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Corporate Loan Origination Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment, Document number: # US52035124, July 2025

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-corporate-loan-origination-systems-302558212.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OracleORCLNYSE:ORCLTech Investing
ORCL
The Conversation (0)
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Battery Metals Investing

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

rare earth metals investing

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Energy Investing

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Gold Investing

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

×