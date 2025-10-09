Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Corporate Loan Lifecycle Management

Oracle brings global scale, comprehensive servicing capabilities, and GenAI-powered innovation to loan lifecycle process

Oracle has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Corporate Loan Lifecycle Management 2025 Vendor Assessment. The report evaluated corporate loan lifecycle management vendors globally on their current capabilities and future strategies.

According to the report, Oracle "offers AI, ML, and GenAI embedded in its solutions to improve customer experience and process efficiency. Among others, GenAI is leveraged to monitor compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements, and to perform predictive analysis to determine the probability of default. Unique features include economic dependency analysis—identifying the borrower's dependencies on various stakeholders that might have an impact on their ability to repay the loan."

"Oracle recognizes the constant transformation of the lending business and is investing in innovative technologies and processes to enable banks to address the balance between faster credit assessment, compliance with prudent risk management practices, and continuous monitoring and forecasting to minimize business risks for the lender and optimized credit utilization for the borrower," wrote Maria Di Comite , research director, financial insights, IDC.

"Our commitment to helping banks transform corporate lending with secure, compliant, and innovative technology is underscored by IDC's recognition," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, product management and development, Oracle Financial Services. "With our comprehensive platform, banks can better manage risk, streamline complex syndicated lending, and improve the borrower experience—all while leveraging AI and GenAI to drive greater efficiency and insight."

Global reach, comprehensive end-to-end servicing functionality, and embedded AI and GenAI

Oracle's corporate lending solutions span the complete lifecycle of a loan, from origination and covenant monitoring, to servicing, restructuring, and closure. Its platform enables banks to support bilateral and syndicated loans across multiple currencies and geographies, while providing borrower-centric 360-degree views, persona-based dashboards, and automated workflows to reduce risk and enhance efficiency. Through seamless integration with payment systems, banks can streamline settlement, collateral release, and loan closure processes, supporting compliance and building borrower confidence.

Oracle's corporate loan lifecycle management portfolio includes:

  • Oracle Banking Corporate Lending
  • Oracle Banking Corporate Lending Process Management
  • Oracle Banking Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management
  • Oracle Banking Credit Facilities Process Management

The solutions are built on a modern, microservices-based architecture, with multiple cloud deployment options including SaaS, Oracle Managed Cloud Services, and private cloud.

To view the IDC MarketScape report, visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/corporate-banking/idc-marketscape-vendor-corporate-loan-originations-management/

For more information about Oracle's corporate lending solutions, visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/corporate-lending/#rc30p1

About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services .

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

