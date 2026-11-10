Oracle Helps Financial Institutions Make Faster, More Informed Treasury and Customer Decisions with AI-Assisted Analytics

New applications combine curated financial services data with conversational AI and automated insight discovery to support treasury and customer decisions
Oracle today announced Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Treasury Analytics and Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Customer Analytics, new analytics applications that combine curated financial services data with AI-assisted exploration to help financial institutions and insurers analyze complex data and inform business decisions. Generally available globally, the solutions leverage Oracle Analytics Cloud's AI Assistant and Auto Insights, enabling business users to ask questions in natural language to generate visualizations, and automatically discover patterns in their data to make faster, more informed decisions.
Turning data into faster decisions
Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to optimize liquidity, manage balance sheet risk, improve profitability, deepen customer relationships, and respond more quickly to changing market conditions. Yet disconnected reports, manual analysis, and inconsistent data definitions can make timely analysis more difficult.
Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Treasury Analytics and Customer Analytics provide a unified, AI-assisted analytical foundation that helps business leaders examine trends, identify contributors to changes in performance, and use those insights to act more decisively.
"Financial institutions don't need more dashboards - they need faster answers they can trust," said Jason Wynne, senior vice president, product management, Oracle Financial Services. "With Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Treasury Analytics and Customer Analytics, we're combining curated financial services data with conversational AI and automated insight discovery to help customers explore business performance and use those insights to inform their decisions. Together, these applications establish a foundation for continued AI innovation across Oracle Financial Services, with the goal of making insights more accessible and relevant to financial services teams."
Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Treasury Analytics
Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Treasury Analytics helps treasury, finance, and risk leaders gain a connected view of liquidity, funding, cash flow, balance sheet performance, and market risk. Using natural-language questions and automatically generated insights, treasury, finance, and risk leaders can explore liquidity and funding trends, investigate unusual patterns, and identify contributors to changes in balance sheet performance to inform funding and liquidity decisions.
Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Customer Analytics
Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence Customer Analytics enables financial institutions to better understand customer profitability, product adoption, portfolio performance, and retention opportunities by bringing together customer, product, channel, geography, lifecycle, and profitability data into a unified analytical experience. AI-assisted exploration helps businesses examine customer profitability, product adoption, and changes in customer behavior to investigate growth and retention opportunities. The unified data foundation reduces the need to manually reconcile information across customer, ledger, profitability and cost management, treasury, and risk systems.
Both applications are part of Oracle Financial Services Data Intelligence, a suite of platforms and prebuilt applications that unify financial, risk, and operational data and support AI-assisted analytics. Built on analytics-ready data models and Oracle applications, financial institutions can leverage existing data investments and support faster adoption of targeted analytics use cases.
The new capabilities complement on-premises Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications (OFSAA) customer environments and can help current customers modernize their analytics by moving to the cloud while allowing customers to continue running their on-premises applications.
To learn more, visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/banking/data-intelligence/.
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SOURCE Oracle