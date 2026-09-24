Oracle Health and ID.me Team to Simplify Secure Access to Health Data

Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit Oracle Health and ID.me today announced a collaboration to integrate ID.me's trusted digital identity capabilities into Oracle Health solutions. The integration will simplify patient intake and help strengthen controlled-substance provider credentialing through trusted digital identity
Organizations using the solution can enable patients to verify their identity digitally prior to or during check-in and choose the records they want to share, which will help limit repetitive forms and streamline arrival and registration workflows.
In addition, Oracle Health customers can also simplify verification of identities and professional credentials of individual practitioners who perform electronic prescription of controlled substances (EPCS). ID.me's existing network of nearly 5 million medical professionals provides prescribers with an established identity verification and authentication infrastructure designed to support applicable security and compliance requirements. ID.me's EPCS credentialing is already used by more than 100,000 prescribers nationwide and is available now for Oracle Health customers.
"Oracle Health is committed to making it easy for patients to access care and remain in control of their health data," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Trusted, verified identity is the foundation that makes secure, interoperable data exchange possible. By extending that foundation to patients and providers, we can help enable patients to exercise more control over the data they choose to share with providers and alleviate repetitive administrative tasks for staff and clinicians."
Verified identity can provide a foundation for secure data access and exchange across the healthcare ecosystem. The collaboration between Oracle Health and ID.me is intended to complement Oracle Health's interoperability work and support patients with more convenient, secure access to their health information while helping providers deliver more connected care.
"By bringing ID.me's trusted and reusable digital wallets to Oracle Health's ecosystem, we can help simplify the patient experience while also supporting high-assurance provider credentialing for controlled substances for interested health systems," said Wes Turbeville, senior vice president of federal and healthcare, ID.me. "Together, we can help advance the secure, inclusive, patient-centered experiences."
To learn more, join the live action today at the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit by visiting https://www.oracle.com/health/health-life-sciences-summit/.
About ID.me
ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 175 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 100 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.
About Oracle
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SOURCE Oracle