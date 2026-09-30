Oracle Financial Services Wins 11 Categories in Chartis RiskTech100 2027 Report

Oracle Financial Services Wins 11 Categories in Chartis RiskTech100 2027 Report

Category awards for Core Technology and Innovation and Solution category awards spanning AI, data management, and financial crime compliance

ACAMS The AssemblyOracle Financial Services has earned 11 category awards in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2027 report and ranked among the report's top 10 risk technology providers. In addition to earning the Core Technology and Innovation Chartis Category Awards, Oracle earned further recognition in Solution categories spanning AI, data integrity, finance and accounting, treasury, and anti-money laundering.

"Oracle's category awards in this year's RiskTech100 report reflect our continued focus on helping financial institutions bring risk management, compliance, and data together," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, software engineering, Oracle Financial Services. "As organizations adopt AI, integrated data and intelligent automation are increasingly important to managing evolving risks. By bringing these capabilities together, Oracle can help financial institutions strengthen risk management, support compliance processes, and operate more efficiently."

The RiskTech100 report is a leading independent assessment of the risk technology market. Chartis evaluates providers based on the scope of their offerings, market influence, technology infrastructure, strategy, and innovation.

In the 2027 report, Oracle is named the winner in two Chartis Category Awards—Core Technology and Innovation—as well as the winner in nine Solution Category Awards:

  • Data Integrity and Control
  • Cross-functional Data Aggregation
  • Agentic Platforms – Finance
  • Finance and Accounting – Accounting Frameworks
  • Finance and Accounting – Data Management
  • Cross-industry FP&A Platforms
  • Long Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI)
  • AML – Global Financial Institutions
  • Revenue Risk Management and Control Solutions

For more information about Oracle Financial Services and its recognized finance, risk and compliance solutions, please visit https://www.oracle.com/risk or visit Oracle at Booth #507 at ACAMS The Assembly in Las Vegas Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2026.

About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://wwww.oracle.com/financial-services/

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

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SOURCE Oracle

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