Oracle Extends Consumer Payment Solution with Charitable Giving at Checkout and New Location and Hardware Options

Option to support charitable donations help spread holiday cheer at every checkout

Oracle Payments now available in Canada and new US venues

Oracle is enhancing how hospitality brands engage with guests and manage their operations, with new Oracle Payments features such as in-terminal charitable donations, expanded device offerings, and new location and regional coverage. These updates deliver secure, compliant experiences that make it easy for guests to pay with their preferred method and brands to operate with a trusted, no-fee-surprises payment platform whether they are serving fans at a stadium, diners in a restaurant, or making it easier for guests to check-in and pay for their hotel stay.

"Big Boy is committed to making a positive difference in our communities," said Matthew Gilmour, director of information technology, Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC. "With the new capabilities in Oracle Payment terminals, we're making it easier than ever for our guests to contribute to charitable causes right at checkout. This is a win-win for us and our customers to give back, while Oracle's secure and innovative payment solutions continue to simplify and enhance our daily operations."co

New Oracle Payments capabilities include:

  • Availability in Canada: Oracle Payments is now live and certified to support local compliance, preferred payment methods, and local tax regulations in Canada. The solution will be available for hospitality customers in the coming months.
  • New payment devices: VeriFone M450 multilane payment device features an 8" color touchscreen (supporting EMV, NFC, and mobile payments), and the AMS1 mobile terminal for seamless on-the-go checkout with Android 10, 4G/Wi-Fi connectivity, and PCI PTS6 compliance.
  • Simplified remote payments: Enable hotels to send secure, mobile-optimized payment links - no additional integration required - to help make remote, pre-arrival, and last-minute payments easier for guests.
  • Integration with OPERA Cloud: Speeds the check-in process by enabling guests to check-in and pay through electronic registration and review and sign terms and conditions online.
  • More venues: Now spas, gift shops, parking services, and additional on-site outlets can accept Oracle Payments outside of core hotel systems through unified terminals.

"Enabling charitable donations at checkout and expanding our payment capabilities globally, empowers brands to foster meaningful guest connections and support causes they care about," said Chris Adams, senior vice president, Industry Embedded Finance. "With flexible solutions like pay-by-link and unified payment experiences across restaurants, spas, parking, and more, we're helping our customers personalize service, drive operational efficiency, and make a positive impact with every interaction."

To see these solutions in action, join us at the Oracle Hospitality Summit, January 19-21st in London, UK; the Oracle Restaurants Summit, March 17-19th in Chicago, IL; or visit oracle.com.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-extends-consumer-payment-solution-with-charitable-giving-at-checkout-and-new-location-and-hardware-options-302645194.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

