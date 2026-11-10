Oracle Celebrates Groundbreaking on Future Global Headquarters in Nashville

New East Bank campus will support Oracle's continued growth in cloud, AI, and healthcare and create thousands of high-quality jobs in Tennessee
Oracle today held its groundbreaking ceremony for its future global headquarters on Nashville's East Bank, advancing its investment in the city as a growing hub for cloud, AI, and healthcare technology. Building on its strong presence in Nashville, Oracle continues to attract engineering and technical talent locally and from across the country, with plans to create thousands of high-quality jobs as campus development progresses.
Oracle CEOs Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia joined Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Deputy Governor and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Stuart McWhorter, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn, and U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty for the groundbreaking ceremony.
"Nashville's talented people, ambition, and strong sense of community make it a great place for Oracle to grow," said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. "Today's groundbreaking is an important next step in our commitment to Nashville. We're grateful to the city, its leaders, and the community for welcoming and helping us reach today's critical milestone for our future campus."
Creating jobs and investing in Tennessee
Oracle's headquarters development represents a long-term capital investment in Nashville's East Bank and the region's economy. The planned campus will span approximately 78 acres and include retail spaces, as well as a 120-room Nobu hotel and restaurant. The first buildings are expected to open in 2030. The company has successfully recruited engineering and technical talent locally and expects hiring to accelerate over the next several years. Its Nashville workforce also includes healthcare technology professionals and teams across sales, marketing, and other business functions.
"Oracle's decision to build its global headquarters in Nashville reflects the strength of Tennessee's workforce and business-friendly climate," said Governor Bill Lee. "This investment will create high-quality jobs and new opportunities for Tennesseans to build their futures right here at home. Today's groundbreaking is a testament to what sustained collaboration between state and local partners can accomplish, and we look forward to Oracle's continued success."
Oracle's investment includes $175 million for public infrastructure, such as a new pedestrian bridge across the Cumberland River, a public park, greenway connections, and street improvements. The bridge will connect surrounding neighborhoods with the campus and public park, creating new routes for everyday travel and recreation. Its design reflects the riverfront's character and industrial history.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the campus will transform a former industrial site into a greener riverfront environment, with more than 1,900 trees and habitats designed with ecologists to support biodiversity. Oracle is also targeting LEED Gold certification across the campus.
"Our East Bank should bring us closer together as Nashvillians, serving as a guide for how we build great communities," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "The development of Oracle's campus will open up River North for Nashvillians, offering more ways to reach and enjoy the waterfront. Oracle is also building relationships beyond the campus, supporting organizations that are deeply rooted in Nashville and contribute so much to life in our city."
Building on Nashville's healthcare expertise
Nashville's healthcare community is central to Oracle's future in the city. Its collaboration with Meharry Medical College connects technology with medical education and research to help expand access to care. Oracle's work with Nashville General Hospital helps them drive operational efficiency and enables care teams to access the patient information they need to serve the community, and Oracle's work with other local organizations like Quorum Health supports technology innovation that helps clinicians spend more time with patients.
"The future of healthcare isn't just about advancing technology; it's about giving caregivers more time to care," said Mike Sicilia, CEO, Oracle. "Our partnerships across Nashville's healthcare community help us identify meaningful opportunities to reduce administrative burdens, empower care teams, and improve the patient experience."
Oracle is also working with Nashville's colleges and universities to support students pursuing STEM degrees, offering internships and hands-on learning to help prepare them for careers in technology. Oracle's collaboration with Vanderbilt University includes working together to enable experiential opportunities and enhance student learning using access to Oracle technology with the Vanderbilt College of Connected Computing and working with the Vanderbilt School of Engineering on advanced research projects. Oracle's commitment to opportunity extends to veterans and military spouses through training and career development.
"Tennessee is helping shape the future of technology, and Oracle's growing presence will give more people a chance to be part of it," said Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn. "I'm especially encouraged by the opportunities for veterans and military spouses to bring their experience to new careers. Their skills will be an asset as Oracle builds its future here."
"Having served as Tennessee's economic development commissioner, I know the lasting difference an investment like this can make," said Senator Bill Hagerty. "Oracle's headquarters strengthens our state's position as a technology leader. Its longstanding work with national laboratories and national security agencies connects Tennessee's growing expertise to priorities that matter to the entire country."
Supporting Nashville neighbors
Oracle's $1.55 million grant to Trinity Community Commons will fund renovations to its community hub and dining room, supporting the nonprofit's comprehensive campaign for the broader redevelopment of its historic East Nashville property. The restored space will host free community meals and events and help neighbors connect with essential services.
Oracle has also just awarded $150,000 to 30 local nonprofits through its recently launched Nashville Employee Directed Grants program. Employees nominated organizations that provide a range of services from science education to support for veterans and local parks, helping direct Oracle's philanthropy to causes that matter to them and their community.
Oracle's $10 million partnership with the Nashville Symphony enabled the Symphony to reinstate its 2026–27 season and bring furloughed musicians and staff back to Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
These investments reflect Oracle's commitment to the organizations that make Nashville a vibrant place to live and work.
Join the celebration
Oracle invites neighbors to celebrate its Nashville groundbreaking with three days of free community events at 2141 Waterside Drive:
- Open houses | November 12–13, 3:30–7:30 p.m. each day: Explore 3D models of the future campus, meet the Oracle team, and learn about career opportunities.
- Community Day block party | Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.: Enjoy live music, complimentary local food trucks, and fun-filled kids' activities.
Across all three days, visitors can see a race car close up, try the Oracle Red Bull Racing simulator, and explore interactive Oracle experiences. Admission, food, and beverages are free.
For event details and to register, visit oracle.com/nashville.
Additional Resources
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at Oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of November 10, 2026, and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-celebrates-groundbreaking-on-future-global-headquarters-in-nashville-302935477.html
SOURCE Oracle