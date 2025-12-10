Oracle Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Q2 Remaining Performance Obligations $523 billion, up 438% in USD
  • Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share up 91% to $2.10, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share up 54% to $2.26
  • Q2 Total Revenue $16.1 billion, up 14% in USD and up 13% in constant currency
  • Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $8.0 billion, up 34% in USD and up 33% in constant currency
  • Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $4.1 billion, up 68% in USD and up 66% in constant currency
  • Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.9 billion, up 11% in both USD and constant currency
  • Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $1.1 billion, up 18% in USD and up 17% in constant currency
  • Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 13% in both USD and constant currency

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2026 Q2 results. Total Remaining Performance Obligations were up 438% year-over-year in USD to $523 billion. Total quarterly revenues were up 14% in USD, and up 13% in constant currency to $16.1 billion. Cloud revenues were up 34% in USD, and up 33% in constant currency to $8.0 billion. Software revenues were down 3% in USD, and down 5% in constant currency to $5.9 billion.

Q2 GAAP operating income was $4.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.7 billion, up 10% year-over-year in USD and up 8% in constant currency. GAAP net income was $6.1 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $6.6 billion, up 57% in USD and up 54% in constant currency. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $2.10, up 91% in USD and up 86% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.26, up 54% in USD and up 51% in constant currency.

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $22.3 billion, up 10% in USD.

"Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increased by $68 billion in Q2—up 15% sequentially to $523 billion—highlighted by new commitments from Meta, NVIDIA, and others," said Oracle Principal Financial Officer, Doug Kehring. "Q2 GAAP earnings per share was up 91% to $2.10, and non-GAAP earnings per share was up 54% to $2.26. Our GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share were both positively impacted by a $2.7 billion pre-tax gain in the sale of Oracle's  interest in our Ampere chip company."

"Oracle sold Ampere because we no longer think it is strategic for us to continue designing, manufacturing and using our own chips in our cloud datacenters," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "We are now committed to a policy of chip neutrality where we work closely with all our CPU and GPU suppliers. Of course, we will continue to buy the latest GPUs from NVIDIA, but we need to be prepared and able to deploy whatever chips our customers want to buy. There are going to be a lot of changes in AI technology over the next few years and we must remain agile in response to those changes."

"Oracle is very good at building and running high-performance and cost-efficient cloud datacenters," said Oracle CEO, Clay Magouyrk. "For years Oracle has been investing in AI and building autonomous cloud software. Oracle's Autonomous Database and Autonomous Linux have been key to reducing human labor and human error in our datacenters. Because our datacenters are highly automated, we can build and run more of them. Oracle has over 211 live and planned regions worldwide—more than any of our cloud competitors. We are more than halfway through building 72 Oracle Multicloud datacenters to be embedded throughout the Amazon, Google and Microsoft clouds. We are committed to Cloud Neutrality because we believe that our customers should be able to run their Oracle databases in any cloud they choose. That strategy is definitely paying off. Our Multicloud database business is our fastest growing business—up 817% in Q2."

"AI Training and selling AI Models are very big businesses," said Oracle CEO, Mike Sicilia. "But we think there is an even larger opportunity—embedding AI in a variety of different products. Oracle is in a unique position to embed AI in all three layers of our software products: our Cloud Datacenter software, our Autonomous Database and Analytic software, and our Applications software. All three of these Oracle software businesses are already big—AI will make them all better and bigger. AI allows us to automate complex multistep processes that were impossible to automate before AI. AI is enabling us to automate loan origination and risk quantification for banks and their customers. AI is enabling us to help doctors diagnose and care for their patients and manage the reimbursement process between healthcare providers and payers. All of the top five AI Models are in the Oracle Cloud. We have huge advantages over our applications competitors."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2026, with a payment date of January 23, 2026.

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including our plans to maintain chip neutrality, our ability to build and run high-performance and cost-efficient cloud datacenters and increase buildout of additional datacenters, the growth opportunity provided by embedding AI in a variety of our product and the benefits of AI generally are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services, including our AI products; our management of complex cloud and hardware offerings, including the sourcing of technologies and technology components such as graphic processing units; our ability to anticipate, plan for, secure and manage datacenter capacity; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; business volatility and risks associated with government contracting; economic, political and market conditions, including tariffs and trade wars; information technology system failures, privacy and data security concerns; cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 10, 2025. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Oracle  CORPORATION







Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase


% Increase

(Decrease)


2025

% of 

2024

% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant


Revenues

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES







Cloud

$           7,977

50 %

$           5,937

42 %

34 %

33 %

Software

5,877

36 %

6,064

44 %

(3 %)

(5 %)

Hardware

776

5 %

728

5 %

7 %

5 %

Services

1,428

9 %

1,330

9 %

7 %

6 %

      Total revenues

16,058

100 %

14,059

100 %

14 %

13 %

OPERATING EXPENSES







Cloud and software

3,990

25 %

2,746

19 %

45 %

45 %

Hardware

215

1 %

172

1 %

25 %

23 %

Services

1,169

7 %

1,167

8 %

0 %

(1 %)

Sales and marketing

2,149

13 %

2,190

16 %

(2 %)

(3 %)

Research and development 

2,561

16 %

2,471

18 %

4 %

4 %

General and administrative

409

3 %

387

3 %

6 %

5 %

Amortization of intangible assets

407

3 %

591

4 %

(31 %)

(31 %)

Acquisition related and other

21

0 %

31

0 %

(33 %)

(35 %)

Restructuring

406

3 %

84

1 %

387 %

378 %

      Total operating expenses 

11,327

71 %

9,839

70 %

15 %

14 %

OPERATING INCOME

4,731

29 %

4,220

30 %

12 %

9 %

Interest expense

(1,057)

(7 %)

(866)

(6 %)

22 %

22 %

Non-operating income, net

2,668

17 %

36

0 %

*

*

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,342

39 %

3,390

24 %

87 %

82 %

Provision for income taxes

207

1 %

239

2 %

(14 %)

(16 %)

NET INCOME

$           6,135

38 %

$           3,151

22 %

95 %

89 %









EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

$              2.14

$              1.13




Diluted

$              2.10

$              1.10



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic

2,864

2,790




Diluted

2,922

2,869
















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for

assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for

entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior

fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months

ended November 30, 2025 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point, total operating expenses by 1 percentage point and

operating income by 3 percentage points.









*

Not meaningful















 

Oracle  CORPORATION



















Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)






















Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase
(Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 



2025


2025

2024


2024

GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






















TOTAL REVENUES

$       16,058

$           -

$       16,058

$       14,059

$           -

$       14,059

14 %

14 %

13 %

13 %





















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$       11,327

$   (1,990)

$         9,337

$         9,839

$   (1,876)

$         7,963

15 %

17 %

14 %

16 %

     Stock-based compensation (3)

1,156

(1,156)

-

1,170

(1,170)

-

(1 %)

*

(1 %)

*

     Amortization of intangible assets (4)

407

(407)

-

591

(591)

-

(31 %)

*

(31 %)

*

     Acquisition related and other

21

(21)

-

31

(31)

-

(33 %)

*

(35 %)

*

     Restructuring

406

(406)

-

84

(84)

-

387 %

*

378 %

*

OPERATING INCOME

$         4,731

$     1,990

$         6,721

$         4,220

$     1,876

$         6,096

12 %

10 %

9 %

8 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

29 %


42 %

30 %


43 %

(56) bp.

(150) bp.

(92) bp.

(171) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$            207

$     1,527

$         1,734

$            239

$        820

$         1,059

(14 %)

64 %

(16 %)

61 %

NET INCOME

$         6,135

$        463

$         6,598

$         3,151

$     1,056

$         4,207

95 %

57 %

89 %

54 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$           2.10


$           2.26

$           1.10


$           1.47

91 %

54 %

86 %

51 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,922

-

2,922

2,869

-

2,869

2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %










































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated

financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures

and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 





















(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses

performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into

United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. 





















(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:




























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended








November 30, 2025

November 30, 2024








GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






     Cloud and software

$            151

$      (151)

$               -

$            158

$      (158)

$               -






     Hardware

7

(7)

-

8

(8)

-






     Services

51

(51)

-

53

(53)

-






     Sales and marketing

185

(185)

-

195

(195)

-






     Research and development

668

(668)

-

657

(657)

-






     General and administrative

94

(94)

-

99

(99)

-






           Total stock-based compensation

$         1,156

$   (1,156)

$               -

$         1,170

$   (1,170)

$               -


























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2025 was as follows:

     Remainder of fiscal 2026

$            812

















     Fiscal 2027

672

















     Fiscal 2028

635

















     Fiscal 2029

561

















     Fiscal 2030

522

















     Fiscal 2031

332

















     Thereafter

226

















           Total intangible assets, net

$         3,760





































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 3.3% and 7.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 20.8% and 20.1% in the second quarter of

fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the second quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense;

acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded

due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.



*

Not meaningful





















 

Oracle  CORPORATION







Q2 FISCAL 2026 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)









Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase


% Increase

(Decrease)


2025

% of 

2024

% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant


Revenues

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES







Cloud

$         15,162

49 %

$         11,559

42 %

31 %

30 %

Software

11,598

37 %

11,830

44 %

(2 %)

(4 %)

Hardware

1,446

5 %

1,383

5 %

5 %

3 %

Services

2,777

9 %

2,594

9 %

7 %

6 %

      Total revenues

30,983

100 %

27,366

100 %

13 %

12 %

OPERATING EXPENSES







Cloud and software

7,597

24 %

5,344

20 %

42 %

42 %

Hardware

393

1 %

333

1 %

18 %

16 %

Services

2,268

7 %

2,314

8 %

(2 %)

(3 %)

Sales and marketing

4,211

14 %

4,226

15 %

0 %

(2 %)

Research and development 

5,051

16 %

4,777

18 %

6 %

6 %

General and administrative

786

3 %

745

3 %

5 %

5 %

Amortization of intangible assets

826

3 %

1,215

4 %

(32 %)

(32 %)

Acquisition related and other

35

0 %

44

0 %

(21 %)

(24 %)

Restructuring

808

3 %

157

1 %

415 %

406 %

      Total operating expenses 

21,975

71 %

19,155

70 %

15 %

14 %

OPERATING INCOME 

9,008

29 %

8,211

30 %

10 %

7 %

Interest expense

(1,980)

(7 %)

(1,708)

(6 %)

16 %

16 %

Non-operating income, net

2,741

9 %

57

0 %

*

*

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

9,769

31 %

6,560

24 %

49 %

44 %

Provision for income taxes (2)

707

2 %

480

2 %

47 %

43 %

NET INCOME 

$           9,062

29 %

$           6,080

22 %

49 %

45 %









EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

$              3.19

$              2.19




Diluted

$              3.11

$              2.13



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic

2,845

2,775




Diluted

2,916

2,860
















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information

to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this

information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States

dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during

the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2025 compared

with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 1 percentage point, total operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating

income by 3 percentage points.



(2)

Provision for income taxes for the six months ended November 30, 2025 includes the impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into

law on July 4, 2025.









*

Not meaningful















 

Oracle  CORPORATION



















Q2 FISCAL 2026 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)






















Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase
(Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease)
in Constant Currency (2) 



2025


2025

2024


2024

GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






















TOTAL REVENUES

$       30,983

$           -

$       30,983

$       27,366

$           -

$       27,366

13 %

13 %

12 %

12 %





















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$       21,975

$   (3,949)

$       18,026

$       19,155

$   (3,592)

$       15,563

15 %

16 %

14 %

15 %

     Stock-based compensation (3)

2,280

(2,280)

-

2,176

(2,176)

-

5 %

*

5 %

*

     Amortization of intangible assets (4)

826

(826)

-

1,215

(1,215)

-

(32 %)

*

(32 %)

*

     Acquisition related and other

35

(35)

-

44

(44)

-

(21 %)

*

(24 %)

*

     Restructuring

808

(808)

-

157

(157)

-

415 %

*

406 %

*

OPERATING INCOME

$         9,008

$     3,949

$       12,957

$         8,211

$     3,592

$       11,803

10 %

10 %

7 %

8 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

29 %


42 %

30 %


43 %

(93) bp.

(131) bp.

(136) bp.

(158) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$            707

$     2,131

$         2,838

$            480

$     1,500

$         1,980

47 %

43 %

43 %

40 %

NET INCOME 

$         9,062

$     1,818

$       10,880

$         6,080

$     2,092

$         8,172

49 %

33 %

45 %

31 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$           3.11


$           3.73

$           2.13


$           2.86

46 %

31 %

42 %

28 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,916

-

2,916

2,860

-

2,860

2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %










































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements

prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness

of these measures, please see Appendix A.





















(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the

effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect

on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange

rates in effect during the respective periods.





















(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:




























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended








November 30, 2025

November 30, 2024








GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






     Cloud and software

$            307

$      (307)

$               -

$            299

$      (299)

$               -






     Hardware

14

(14)

-

14

(14)

-






     Services

100

(100)

-

96

(96)

-






     Sales and marketing

362

(362)

-

356

(356)

-






     Research and development

1,314

(1,314)

-

1,226

(1,226)

-






     General and administrative

183

(183)

-

185

(185)

-






           Total stock-based compensation

$         2,280

$   (2,280)

$               -

$         2,176

$   (2,176)

$               -


























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2025 was as follows:

     Remainder of fiscal 2026

$            812

















     Fiscal 2027

672

















     Fiscal 2028

635

















     Fiscal 2029

561

















     Fiscal 2030

522

















     Fiscal 2031

332

















     Thereafter

226

















           Total intangible assets, net

$         3,760





































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 7.2% and 7.3% in the first half of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 20.7% and 19.5% in the first half of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. The

difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the first half of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization

of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure; and, for the first half of fiscal 2026, the impact

of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (refer to Appendix A for additional information).



*

Not meaningful





















 

Oracle  CORPORATION





Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)








November 30,

May 31,



2025

2025

ASSETS



Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$               19,241

$               10,786

Marketable securities

525

417

Trade receivables, net

9,440

8,558

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,160

4,818


Total Current Assets

34,366

24,579

Non-Current Assets:




   Property, plant and equipment, net

67,875

43,522

   Intangible assets, net

3,760

4,587

   Goodwill

62,207

62,207

   Deferred tax assets

11,531

11,877

   Other non-current assets

25,245

21,589


Total Non-Current Assets

170,618

143,782

TOTAL ASSETS

$            204,984

$            168,361

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities:




Notes payable and other borrowings, current 

$                 8,091

$                 7,271

Accounts payable

10,140

5,113

Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,947

2,243

Deferred revenues

9,940

9,387

Other current liabilities

7,677

8,629


Total Current Liabilities

37,795

32,643

Non-Current Liabilities:




Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

99,984

85,297

Income taxes payable

10,885

10,269

Operating lease liabilities

16,311

11,536

Other non-current liabilities

9,552

7,647


Total Non-Current Liabilities

136,732

114,749

Stockholders' Equity

30,457

20,969

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$            204,984

$            168,361







 

     Oracle  CORPORATION 






Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)








Six Months Ended November 30,


2025

2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net income 

$        9,062

$        6,080

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation

3,055

1,712

Amortization of intangible assets

826

1,215

Deferred income taxes

332

(601)

Stock-based compensation

2,280

2,176

Gains from investments and other, net

(2,227)

298

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Increase in trade receivables, net

(900)

(451)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

1,285

676

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(1,366)

(1,143)

Decrease in income taxes payable

(2,608)

(1,685)

Increase in deferred revenues

467

454

   Net cash provided by operating activities

10,206

8,731

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(634)

(636)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments

4,737

356

Capital expenditures

(20,535)

(6,273)

  Net cash used for investing activities

(16,432)

(6,553)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



Payments for repurchases of common stock

(95)

(300)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

1,308

307

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards

(109)

(898)

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(2,848)

(2,221)

Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper and other short-term financing, net 

886

(396)

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and term loan credit agreements, net of issuance costs

17,880

11,837

Repayments of senior notes, term loan credit agreements and other borrowings

(2,122)

(9,700)

Other financing activities, net

(203)

(276)

  Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

14,697

(1,647)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(16)

(44)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8,455

487

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,786

10,454

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$      19,241

$      10,941






 

 Oracle  CORPORATION 

 Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING FOUR-QUARTERS (1) 

 ($ in millions) 











 Fiscal 2025 

 Fiscal 2026 


 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 











GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$            19,126

$            20,287

$            20,745

$            20,821

$            21,534

$            22,296













Capital Expenditures

(7,855)

(10,745)

(14,933)

(21,215)

(27,414)

(35,477)













Free Cash Flow

$            11,271

$               9,542

$               5,812

$                (394)

$             (5,880)

$           (13,181)













Operating Cash Flow %
Growth over prior year

8 %

19 %

14 %

12 %

13 %

10 %













Free Cash Flow % Growth
over prior year

19 %

(6 %)

(53 %)

(103 %)

(152 %)

(238 %)
























GAAP Net Income

$            10,976

$            11,624

$            12,160

$            12,443

$            12,441

$            15,425













Operating Cash Flow as a
% of Net Income

174 %

175 %

171 %

167 %

173 %

145 %













Free Cash Flow as a
% of Net Income

103 %

82 %

48 %

(3 %)

(47 %)

(85 %)
























(1)      To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing four-quarter basis to

          analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our

          competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator

          of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.



 













 Oracle  CORPORATION 

 Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) 

 ($ in millions) 
















 Fiscal 2025 

Fiscal 2026 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 TOTAL 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 TOTAL 

REVENUES BY OFFERINGS












 Cloud 

$    5,623

$    5,937

$    6,210

$    6,737

$   24,506

$    7,186

$    7,977

$   15,162

 Software license 

870

1,195

1,129

2,007

5,201

766

939

1,705

 Software support 

4,896

4,869

4,797

4,961

19,523

4,955

4,938

9,893

 Software 

5,766

6,064

5,926

6,968

24,724

5,721

5,877

11,598

 Hardware 

655

728

703

850

2,936

670

776

1,446

 Services  

1,263

1,330

1,291

1,348

5,233

1,349

1,428

2,777

             Total revenues 

$  13,307

$  14,059

$  14,130

$  15,903

$   57,399

$  14,926

$  16,058

$   30,983
















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH
RATES 












 Cloud 

21 %

24 %

23 %

27 %

24 %

28 %

34 %

31 %

 Software license 

7 %

1 %

(10 %)

9 %

2 %

(12 %)

(21 %)

(17 %)

 Software support 

0 %

0 %

(2 %)

1 %

0 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

 Software 

1 %

0 %

(4 %)

3 %

0 %

(1 %)

(3 %)

(2 %)

 Hardware 

(8 %)

(4 %)

(7 %)

1 %

(4 %)

2 %

7 %

5 %

 Services  

(9 %)

(3 %)

(1 %)

(2 %)

(4 %)

7 %

7 %

7 %

      Total revenues 

7 %

9 %

6 %

11 %

8 %

12 %

14 %

13 %
















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE
GROWTH RATES (2)












 Cloud 

22 %

24 %

25 %

27 %

24 %

27 %

33 %

30 %

 Software license 

8 %

3 %

(8 %)

8 %

3 %

(13 %)

(23 %)

(19 %)

 Software support 

0 %

0 %

0 %

0 %

0 %

(1 %)

0 %

0 %

 Software 

1 %

0 %

(2 %)

2 %

1 %

(2 %)

(5 %)

(4 %)

 Hardware  

(8 %)

(3 %)

(5 %)

0 %

(4 %)

1 %

5 %

3 %

 Services  

(8 %)

(3 %)

1 %

(2 %)

(3 %)

5 %

6 %

6 %

      Total revenues 

8 %

9 %

8 %

11 %

9 %

11 %

13 %

12 %
















CLOUD
REVENUES
BY
OFFERINGS













 Cloud applications 

$    3,469

$    3,503

$    3,558

$    3,742

$   14,272

$    3,839

$    3,898

$      7,736

 Cloud infrastructure 

2,154

2,434

2,652

2,995

10,234

3,347

4,079

7,426

       Total cloud revenues 

$    5,623

$    5,937

$    6,210

$    6,737

$   24,506

$    7,186

$    7,977

$   15,162
















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH
RATES 












 Cloud applications 

10 %

10 %

9 %

12 %

10 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

 Cloud infrastructure 

45 %

52 %

49 %

52 %

50 %

55 %

68 %

62 %

       Total cloud revenues 

21 %

24 %

23 %

27 %

24 %

28 %

34 %

31 %
















CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE
GROWTH RATES (2)












 Cloud applications 

10 %

10 %

10 %

11 %

10 %

10 %

11 %

10 %

 Cloud infrastructure 

46 %

52 %

51 %

52 %

51 %

54 %

66 %

61 %

       Total cloud revenues 

22 %

24 %

25 %

27 %

24 %

27 %

33 %

30 %
















GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES












 Americas 

$    8,372

$    8,933

$    9,000

$  10,034

$   36,339

$    9,662

$  10,467

$   20,129

 Europe/Middle East/Africa 

3,228

3,381

3,421

3,996

14,025

3,481

3,760

7,240

 Asia Pacific 

1,707

1,745

1,709

1,873

7,035

1,783

1,831

3,614

       Total revenues 

$  13,307

$  14,059

$  14,130

$  15,903

$   57,399

$  14,926

$  16,058

$   30,983































(1)       The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.









(2)       We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide

            a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and

            comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect

            on May 31, 2025 and 2024 for the fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in

            effect during the respective periods.















 

APPENDIX A

Oracle Corporation
Q2 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act:

  • Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
  • Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel-related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
  • Impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA): OBBBA was signed into law on July 4, 2025. We recorded a net tax expense of $958 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily related to the remeasurement of a deferred tax liability previously recorded during fiscal 2021, as part of the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. We have excluded the impact of this charge from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures in the first half of fiscal 2026. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability to past operating results.

 

