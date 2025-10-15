Oracle AI Agents Help Supply Chain Leaders Boost Operational Efficiency

New AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications enhance end-to-end supply chain performance
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help supply chain leaders enhance end-to-end supply chain performance. Built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the new AI agents enable planners, managers, and logistics teams to automate supply chain processes, optimize planning and fulfillment, and make faster, data-driven decisions.
"As supply chains become increasingly complex and customer expectations continue to rise, supply chain leaders can create a competitive advantage by re-architecting their operations for resilience and responsiveness," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "The new AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications help supply chain leaders take this opportunity to optimize supply chain performance and drive business impact by enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions and automate time-consuming tasks."
Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI agents are prebuilt with advanced security and natively integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost. Embedded within the existing workflows of a business, they help users operate faster and make better decisions. The new agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, include:
Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, and Procurement:
- Planning Advisor for Exceptions and Notes Agent: Helps inventory planners quickly understand supply chain plan details, reduce analysis time, and accelerate decision-making. The agent can filter plan data by value, date range, or type to deliver a clear summary of key exception alerts and planning notes.
- Product 360 Advisor Agent: Helps inventory planners minimize supply disruptions by assessing product availability, open orders, and usage across locations. The agent can identify where specific products are stocked or are in use during urgent situations like a product recall and suggest alternative strategies.
- Product Comparison Advisor Agent: Helps procurement teams make more accurate sourcing decisions. The agent can generate side-by-side comparisons of products or components, including technical specifications, costs, lead times, and compliance or business attributes.
- Quote to Purchase Requisition Assistant Agent: Helps procurement teams reduce manual effort, save time, and minimize errors by automating the supplier quote intake to requisition process. The agent can capture supplier quotes received via email and generate requisitions with quote details.
Maintenance, Manufacturing, and Inventory Management:
- Disposition Assistant for Rejects Agent: Helps production supervisors ensure timely delivery of quality products by assessing rejected items during production. The agent can provide instant access to inspection details and past work orders for rejected items and recommend automated actions to improve efficiency.
- Maintenance Work Order Builder Agent: Helps maintenance teams manage work orders, reduce manual effort, and ensure quick repairs. The agent can create or update work orders, assign operations, parts, and resources, and streamline follow-up tasks.
- Item Shortages Analysis Agent: Helps inventory managers maintain operational continuity by assessing, analyzing, and resolving item shortages. The agent can quickly identify items that are out of stock, provide real-time visibility into expected supply levels, and recommend approved substitutes or alternative sources.
- Material Expiration Analysis Agent: Helps inventory managers maximize consumption and minimize waste by identifying expiring material lots. The agent can pinpoint expiring lots and their locations, assess on-hand quantities against current and projected demand, and initiate transfer transactions.
- ASN Creation Assistant Agent: Helps inventory managers improve supply visibility with more accurate expected receipt dates by simplifying the creation of Advanced Shipment Notifications (ASNs). The agent can generate an ASN using text-based input without navigating multiple pages or manually entering details such as purchase order, quantity, lot numbers, or serial numbers.
Logistics and Order Management:
- Outbound Compliance Agent: Helps shipping managers assess the compliance of outbound shipments and facilitate that shipments meet policy standards. The agent can collect item and shipment details, check them against regulatory documents, and summarize requirements such as placarding, hazardous material weight limits, and item compatibility.
- Fulfillment Processing Assistant Agent: Helps fulfillment managers streamline urgent shipping requests and simplify the pick, pack, and ship process. The agent can quickly retrieve order status, initiate picking, recommend optimal packing, and execute shipping to expedite high-priority orders.
- Sales Order Assistant Agent: Helps customer service representatives create sales orders and improve perfect order performance. The agent can add customers, items, pricing, and promotion details to sales orders, check availability, schedule deliveries, and provide real-time recommendations.
- Data Access Advisor for Sales Orders Agent: Helps administrators and end users understand sales order data access rules, reduce security errors, and boost productivity. The agent can summarize role-based access, highlight user assignments, explain access denials, and detect redundant or conflicting rules.
- Order Exception Assistant Agent: Helps order management teams monitor and resolve order processing exceptions to reduce delays. The agent can display exception details, highlight affected orders, suggest fixes, and enable teams to test and make corrections.
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network to outpace change.
In addition to the new AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications, customers and partners can also create and manage their own unique AI agents using AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a comprehensive platform for building, testing, and deploying AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.
About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.
- Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.
To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
