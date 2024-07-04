Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update June 24

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Operator XR has continued the momentum throughout the final month of the financial year adding a further $1.43m in sales and increasing its ARR by 75% to $2.21m.

Highlights

  • Sales of $1.43m (TCV) in the month of June
  • 6 new customers won during the month and 1 renewal.
  • Material Sale to a State Government Customer
  • Australian Defence Force renew licence for trial extension.
  • YTD Contract Value increase of 54% this month to $4.10m
  • Annual Recurring Revenue Increased by 75% this month to $2.21m

Operator XR Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

  • Total ARR = $2,210,042
  • ARR increase last 30 days = $946,892 (75%)

Operator XR Total Contract Value (TCV)

  • Total TCV YTD = $4,096,213
  • Total TCV last 30 days = $1,432,738 (+54%)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

asx stocksasx:xrgemerging tech stocksemerging tech explorationemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
