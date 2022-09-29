GamingInvesting News

In a new international campaign, Opera GX, together with TikTok, are challenging gamers to try to play their favorite games without the use of their sight, to then upload their clips to TikTok and challenge others to do the same. The goal of the campaign is to raise greater awareness around beating personal limitations while highlighting accessibility in gaming.

Opera GX and TikTok are teaming up. They announced today the international #GamingForAll Challenge on TikTok to benefit AbleGamers, a non-profit organization dedicated to using gaming to foster inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opera GX, the browser for gamers, is on a mission to enable all users to pursue their passion for gaming, no matter what their goals or abilities. That's why it's partnering with visually-impaired Street Fighter champion BlindWarriorSven to inspire every gamer to challenge themselves to overcome their personal obstacles no matter what they are.

Sven van der Wege in the Opera GX Gaming for All challenge on TikTok

See the promotional video here: https://operagx.gg/GamingForAll

At the center of the campaign is Sven van de Wege , a blind professional gamer who lost his vision to cancer when he was just 6 years old. Before losing his vision, video games had been a central part of Sven's life, and he was devastated to feel incapable of playing when he returned home from the hospital. But a few months later, listening to Street Fighter, Sven discovered that he could hear moves and kicks, punches and jumping, and started playing again. With grit and dedication Sven was able to teach himself to play Street Fighter by relying solely on his hearing and memory; through an undying determination, he overcame his challenges.

Sven inspired Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] to launch the Opera GX #GamingForAll Challenge – a unique TikTok challenge in which the brand dares gamers to test themselves by playing their favorite game without the use of their sight, just like Sven. For every upload on the platform, the brand will make a donation of $0.5 US dollars to AbleGamers.*

To get the word out about the activation, which was created by Madrid -based ad agency Officer & Gentleman, the brand is launching a promotional video featuring BlindWarriorSven. They tell Sven's unique story and show how he challenged himself to not only play again, but to become the best!

" This collaboration between Sven, Opera GX, TikTok, and AbleGamers allows us to encourage gamers to overcome their personal obstacles, while having fun, challenging themselves, and raising money for charity. Sven is an inspiration to us all ," said Maciej Kocemba , Product Director of Opera GX.

The challenge, which launched today, will be amplified with leading eSports media platform theScore Esports, by a live event hosted on October 2nd in Amsterdam in the Netherlands where participants will get to meet Sven in person and challenge him in Street Fighter V.  The stream will take place at 6 PM CEST on theScore Esports' TikTok channel.

" I'm excited to be helping people face their own fears but also to have some new opponents in Street Fighter. Game on – see you in Amsterdam ! " said Sven Van de Wege .

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles , New York , London , Paris , Berlin , Dubai , Singapore , Jakarta , Seoul , and Tokyo .

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and all characters and other elements thereof are solely the intellectual property of CE Europe Ltd. and/or related companies ("Capcom").

*Donations from Opera to AbleGamers through the #GamingForAll Challenge will be capped at $25,000

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-gx-teams-up-with-tiktok-for-the-gamingforall-challenge-feat-blindwarriorsven-challenging-gamers-to-defy-their-limitations-301636995.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous released to Nintendo Switch on 29th Sept., supported by Ubitus

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Owlcat Games and META Publishing to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on the Nintendo Switch™ platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with other console platforms on 29 th September. Players in Japan North America Korea, and selected Europe countries can find this astonishing title on the Nintendo eShop.

Massive storyline, more game time!

My Little Pony Makes its Mark on the Metaverse

Roblox players discover Maretime Bay with customizable pony avatars

- My Little Pony trots into Roblox with new game, " Visit Maretime Bay ," in celebration of new episodes of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark now on Netflix. The experience recreates the iconic series setting of Maretime Bay, a seaside town destination where everyone is welcome, and self-expression runs free. In a first of its kind twist, upon entering the game, players' Roblox avatars will undergo a magical transformation into a customizable pony avatar—a feature unique to the "Visit Maretime Bay'' experience that enables fans to go beyond the screen and fully immerse themselves in this world of friendship, fun and adventure.

Lavazza Enters The Metaverse with Lavazza Arena!

Premium Italian coffee brand Lavazza launched a game on Roblox to raise environmental awareness among younger generations

Lavazza has officially entered the metaverse by launching a soccer video game designed to raise awareness among younger generations about one of the most urgent environmental issues, deforestation. Lavazza Arena the newly launched video game on Roblox, enables the community to have fun and at the same time understand the extent of the phenomenon: everyday, the Amazon Forest is losing over a million trees, equivalent to the area of a soccer field every 20 seconds.

GAMURS GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HIGH PROFILE GAMING AND ESPORTS NEWS PUBLICATIONS

Acquisition Expands GAMURS' Media Portfolio to 16 Publications, Marks Sixth in 12 Months

GAMURS the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has acquired six high profile digital esports and gaming news publications from a NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange-listed gaming entertainment company.

Venom Fever Starts October 2nd and Is Guaranteeing 1,000 Seats to the $5 Million Venom PKO

We're heading into cold and flu season in many parts of the world, but one US-facing poker site is speeding up the process with their Venom Fever promotion running October 2nd to 30th . Venom Fever is a series of satellites that are guaranteeing 1,000 seats ( $2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO . This is online poker's biggest progressive knockout tourney, and it has the first of its four Day 1's on Thursday, October 20 th .

"Players love our Venom Fever satellites because it allows them to earn a $2,650 seat for a low amount, with buy-ins starting around $30 ," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "That's why we tell everyone that this is one fever you definitely want to catch!"

Tim Hortons celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse with new Roblox game and is TODAY launching the sale of limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel

  • Tim Hortons is entering the Metaverse for the first time with a fun Tims Speed Run obstacle course playable on Roblox. Players are challenged to race through the course while carrying a tray of Tims, hopping across spinning donuts and bagels, dodging Timbits boulders, and picking up golden coffee beans for bonus points.
  • The Tims Run Club merch collection is also available TODAY and includes a hat, socks, slides, a long-sleeve shirt and two windbreakers. Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access to the Tims Run Club merch collection from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. ET via a code sent to their email or the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Tim Hortons is celebrating National Coffee Day by stepping into the Metaverse for the first time with a new Roblox game and launching the sale of the limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel.

The Tims Speed Run challenge is now available to play on Roblox. The one-of-a-kind obstacle course brings you through a world populated with mountain-sized Tims coffees and donuts. Players are challenged to race through the course and pick up the best Tims Speed Run time while carrying a tray of Tims, hopping across spinning donuts and bagels, dodging Timbits boulders, and picking up golden coffee beans for bonus points. Developed in partnership with Roblox and Media.Monks, this unique course will be available to play for Roblox users globally for the next month.

The Tims Run Club

Tim Hortons is also celebrating today's National Coffee Day in style with unique and exciting opportunities for guests to enjoy Canada's favourite coffee* and a classic pastime – the Tims Run. In honour of the millions of Canadians who make a daily Tims Run before work, at lunch, or on the way home, Tim Hortons is releasing an exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel line today.

"Our Double Double™-inspired merch drop last year on National Coffee Day was extremely successful – each drop sold out within minutes. This year, we wanted to lean into a pastime our guests coined themselves – the Tims Run," says Hope Bagozzi , Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We created the Tims Run Club – the only run club where no running is involved. Our exclusive Tims Run Club merch has clever little features like the insulated pocket on our premium windbreaker to keep your breakfast sandwich warm. There's also elbow padding on the left arm for maximum comfort when resting your arm out the car window while going through the drive-thru. And we've also double layered the left sleeve of the premium windbreaker for extra weather protection on our cooler Canadian mornings and nights going through the drive-thru."

The full lineup of limited-edition Tims Run Club merch includes:

  • Premium Tims Run Windbreaker with elbow padding for drive-thru comfort, a double layer left sleeve for weather protection, an insulated kangaroo pocket to keep your Tims goods warm, and an easy to access phone pocket
  • A vintage-inspired Classic Tims Run Club Windbreaker that is wind and water resistant to keep you fresh during all your Tims Runs
  • A Tims Run Club sweat-wicking 5 panel hat in classic Tims red
  • A jersey cotton long sleeve Tims Run Club shirt to keep you cozy
  • Always Fresh™ Tims Run Club slides in classic Double Double ™ brown
  • Tims Run Club socks that pair perfectly with the Tims Run Club slides
  • Tims Run Club sweatbands and wristbands that go with any Tims order

Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access today from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. ET to the Tims Run Club merch via a code sent to their email or available on the Tim Hortons mobile app. After 11 a.m. ET , ordering will be open to all Canadians at www.timsrunclub.ca .

National Coffee Day app challenge

Tim Hortons guests can also celebrate National Coffee Day all week on the Tim Hortons app with the National Coffee Day challenge. Order three different coffee-based beverages during the week and earn an extra 50 Tims Rewards points!

* Based on QSR/coffee shop surveys of coffee (06/2022)

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada , the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

