OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, February 5, 2026

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, February 5, 2026

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026 will be released on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
The earnings call will be hosted on February 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET by OpenText Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer, Tom Jenkins, OpenText Interim Chief Executive Officer, James McGourlay and OpenText Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. The webcast will be accessible via the OpenText Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Copyright ©2026 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-financial-results-on-thursday-february-5-2026-302654352.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open Text CorporationOTEX:CCTSX:OTEX
OTEX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Open Text Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

Wealth Minerals Permitting Application for the Kuska Project Accepted

Related News

Gold Investing

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Resources and Energy Projects

copper investing

Supply Constraints and Trade Fears Push Copper to All‑Time High

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Copper Investing

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design