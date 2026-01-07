OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, February 5, 2026

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026 will be released on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.
OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
The earnings call will be hosted on February 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET by OpenText Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer, Tom Jenkins, OpenText Interim Chief Executive Officer, James McGourlay and OpenText Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. The webcast will be accessible via the OpenText Investor Relations website.
Date:
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
Length:
60 minutes
Webcast:
Access on OpenText IR website
For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com
About OpenText
OpenText™ is a global leader in secure information management for AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.
