OpenText Launches New Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription

New program helps Partners build skills and gives customers confidence in their Partner choice

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced a new Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription today at OpenText World 2024. The Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription gives Partners the ability to build the skills they need at scale and helps customers verify their Partner has the relevant product-related skills, giving them confidence in their choice of Partner.

OpenText (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

It is another important investment by OpenText in its Partner Network and makes it easier for Partners to expand, build and sustain their OpenText practices. It gives Partners: a cost-effective training solution to address any skills gaps; visibility of capacity constraints and a way to resolve them quickly; insight into the skills available across their geographically dispersed teams; and the ability to adopt a just-in-time, on-demand learning approach, at scale.

The Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription provides flexible, unlimited access to all commercially available self-paced training, hands-on lab environments, and certification vouchers. Integrated with the Learning Subscription are training analytics that allow the Partner to measure content consumption and track skill acquisition. For the first time, a Partner will have full visibility of the certifications held within their company by practitioner, product and/or country. This view is even more important now that OpenText product certification is mandatory for individual practitioners in a Partner organization filling roles dealing with product installation, customization, administration, or other technical functions.

Joel Kremke , SVP Channel and Alliances at OpenText said: "Supporting our Partners to drive great customer outcomes is fundamental to our collective success. Ensuring every individual in the Partners' teams has the right skills and product certifications to provide the high-quality advice and service that customers expect is crucial.

"High levels of training and product certification are a great way for Partners to stand out and gain the advantage in those competitive bids. It's also great for customers who can confidently choose the right Partner for their project, safe in the knowledge that they have the right expertise to achieve a successful outcome."

OpenText will also be relaunching its Partner Directory on OpenText.com, which will display all certifications held by each Partner organization. This will be an important tool for customers to identify and choose highly skilled practitioners and for Partners to differentiate themselves in their market.

Ensuring all Partners can effectively implement, and/or support OpenText products and solutions is vital to securing a great outcome for customers.

Availability
Partners can review learning paths and available product certifications as a starting point for evaluating the content they would need in a learning subscription or they can contact OpenText for more details regarding the new Partner Enterprise Learning Subscription.

About OpenText
OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents   .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-launches-new-partner-enterprise-learning-subscription-302308137.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

×