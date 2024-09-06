Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 Provides Insight for Revolutionizing Business Analytics with AI

OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 Provides Insight for Revolutionizing Business Analytics with AI

Virtual Summit to Feature Renowned Customer Speakers and In-Depth Sessions on the Future of Data Analytics

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the upcoming OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 a premier virtual event that brings together industry leaders, data experts and technology innovators from around the globe. This year's Summit, which will be held Sept. 10-11 highlights the transformative power of AI and analytics, featuring a distinguished lineup of customer speakers and a series of in-depth sessions focused on real-world applications and success stories.

OpenText (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Ready to harness the transformative capabilities of AI and data analytics?

This summit offers a unique opportunity to dive deep into the latest innovations and engage directly with industry leaders, data enthusiasts, and experts. The lineup includes customers from the healthcare, FinTech, AdTech and travel industries.

Notable customer sessions include:

  • A Fireside Chat with OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea and Criteo CTO Diarmuid Gill : In the exclusive fireside chat, Barrenechea and Gill will discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing massive data volumes, the role of OpenText Vertica in Criteo's data strategy, and the potential for GenAI in digital marketing.
  • Philips Healthcare: Predictive IoT Maintenance and ML for Optimal Performance and Zero Downtime: Discover how OpenText customer, Philips Healthcare, is using data analytics to predict and prevent medical equipment downtime, contributing to patient safety, staff satisfaction, and more efficient care delivery.
  • Analytics for Clients & Operations at Scale by Criteo : Klébert Hodin from Criteo's R&D team will provide an overview of how Criteo leverages OpenText Vertica to support the company's business growth. The session highlights current challenges, the strategies used to overcome them, and what Criteo anticipates for the future of data analytics in their operations.
  • Data Lakehouse Best Practice to Unlock Customer Insights by Lastminute.com: LastMinute.com will provide an engaging session on data lakehouse best practice to support customer analytics and insights. Discover how advanced data analytics techniques can transform raw customer data into actionable customer insights to support personalized marketing strategies and enhanced customer experiences.

In addition to these keynotes, the summit offers an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand insights into OpenText's latest innovations:

  • Sneak Peek: Data Discovery Now Integrated with Analytics Database (Vertica): Explore the enhanced capabilities of OpenText™ Data Discovery integrated with OpenText Analytics Database (Vertica) . This demo will showcase how this powerful combination can elevate data insights and drive smarter business decisions.
  • Inside Looks: Product Innovations with the OpenText Product and Engineering Team: Join the product and engineering team to explore OpenText's analytics product strategy, preview two upcoming product releases and learn how OpenText's accelerated innovation path can help maximize existing investments and drive data initiatives forward.

"At OpenText, we believe that the future of business lies in the intelligent application of AI and data analytics," said Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer at OpenText. "The OpenText Analytics Digital Summit 2024 is more than just an event—it's a catalyst for change, where industry leaders and innovators come together to explore the next wave of digital transformation. Through our in-depth sessions and the insights shared by our esteemed customers, we're demonstrating how advanced analytics can not only drive business success but also reimagine what's possible in today's data-driven world."

Additional resources

About OpenText
OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-analytics-digital-summit-2024-provides-insight-for-revolutionizing-business-analytics-with-ai-302240579.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

