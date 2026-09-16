OPAL Fuels Extends Landfill Gas Rights at Miramar Landfill in San Diego

Five-year extension expected to support approximately 400,000 MWh of reliable, locally produced renewable electricity
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leader in the production and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG), today announced that it has extended its landfill gas rights agreement with the Miramar Landfill in San Diego, California, for an additional five years.
"For 28 years, OPAL Fuels and the City of San Diego have maintained a successful public-private partnership at Miramar, demonstrating how local infrastructure can turn landfill gas into reliable renewable electricity," said Jonathan Maurer, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "The project captures methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and converts it into locally produced power that serves the City of San Diego and supports Marine Corps Air Station Miramar's energy security and operational mission. We are proud to continue this work at Miramar into the next decade."
Since 1998, OPAL Fuels, through its predecessor Fortistar, has converted landfill gas from Miramar into clean, reliable electricity for the City of San Diego. Over the five-year extension, the facility is projected to generate approximately 400,000 MWh of local renewable electricity, enough to power more than 6,000 U.S. homes annually, while continuing to capture and beneficially use methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.
Since 2012, the project has also supplied renewable electricity to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, reducing the installation's reliance on the regional power grid and strengthening its energy security and resilience. The project demonstrates how locally produced renewable power can support the installation's operational mission while helping relieve demand on the broader grid.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the U.S. At Miramar, capturing methane and converting it into electricity allows an existing piece of San Diego's public infrastructure to provide a local source of renewable power while creating environmental and economic value.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
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Investors
Todd Firestone
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(914) 705-4001
investors@opalfuels.com
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