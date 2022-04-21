GamingInvesting News

Premium Visual Processing Delivers Stunning Picture Quality and Superior Gaming Experience for OnePlus Users

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor. By leveraging Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® technology, high-efficiency color and brightness calibration, and ambient adaptive color correction solution, the OnePlus Ace smartphone provides consumers with ultra-smooth motion quality, consistent color accuracy and eye-comfort for an exceptional viewing experience.

At the beginning of 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro was recognized by the market for its elegant design appearance and powerful performance configuration. The device's designation as the official phone for the Peace Elite Pro League 2022 and the 2022 League of Legends Professional League also served to strengthen OnePlus' leading market position for mobile devices in esports tournaments. Building on this momentum, the new OnePlus Ace takes performance to the next level with expanded cutting-edge technologies.

The OnePlus Ace smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The smartphone is built on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8100-MAX flagship-light 5G mobile platform, which utilizes TSMC's N5 (5nm) processing technology and enormously upgrades gaming performance and power efficiency over previous generation Dimensity chips, according to MediaTek's published metrics. In terms of battery and charging, the OnePlus Ace is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and features incredible 150W super flash charging, which can power up the smartphone in just a fraction of the time. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace utilizes a series of Pixelworks' advanced visual processing solutions to further enhance and achieve the device's exceptional display capabilities.

Pixelworks technology brings significant visual display benefits to OnePlus Ace smartphones, including:

MotionEngine® Technology – Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® technology boosts the frame rate of gaming content to 120 Hz while preserving original artistic intent to ensure natural and smooth motion quality, and eliminate judder and artifacts caused by the mismatch of frame rates. Furthermore, Pixelworks' distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which prevents overheating and extends game play on mobile devices. This function has been adapted to achieve optimal visual performance for multiple popular mobile games, including Genshin Impact , King of Glory , Game for Peace, QQ Speed and League of Legends.

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every OnePlus Ace smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator for measuring color accuracy, the lower the better) less than 1, which means that human eyes cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

Professional Brightness Calibration – By ensuring the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals), Pixelworks technology guarantees the most true-to-life experience for human eyes. Even in low brightness, the solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for the viewing environment to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed by the screen.

Ambient Adaptive Color Correction – Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic color on the screen that is as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"It is exciting to witness the launch OnePlus Ace! This high-performance smartphone was developed to not only satisfy the needs of daily life but to also meet the heightened demands of mobile gaming." said Kinder Liu , GM of OnePlus. "Our strong focus on user needs drives us to consistently adopt cutting-edge technologies, from the latest mobile platforms to rapid charging and unmatched displays. We are glad to extend our partnership with Pixelworks and continue advancing the visual display performance of OnePlus smartphones. Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to replicate and bring the beauty of the real and gaming worlds to our users, without missing any details or wonderful moments."

"Congratulations to the OnePlus team on the release of the OnePlus Ace smartphone!" said Leo Shen , Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "This smartphone elevates the user experience to a new level and brings a series of key benefits to a wide range of consumers, including high-powered mobile platform, premium display performance, super flash charging and unique design appearance – all at a very competitive price. We are pleased to cooperate with OnePlus on its latest stylish smartphone. Bolstered by Pixelworks visual processing technology, we believe the OnePlus Ace will deliver exceptional picture quality and silky-smooth gaming experience to all OnePlus users."

Availability

The recently announced OnePlus Ace smartphones are expected to be commercially available on April 26, 2022 .

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com .

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Solitaire Grand Harvest® to Plant Real Forest in California and Restore Damage Caused by Wildfires

Solitaire Grand Harvest ®, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US* from Supertreat® GmbH - a Playtika ® (NASDAQ:PLTK) studio, has partnered with non-profit organisation Tree-Nation to launch an eco-friendly initiative that enables players to have an active role in the planting of a forest by Lake Hughes, California .

SGH Eco, Solitaire Grand Harvest's® environmental arm

In a pledge to restore forests devastated by wildfires in California , the popular mobile game will build an 'SGH Forest' on behalf of its player community via its environmental arm - SGH Eco. The team will plant over 36,000 trees in two phases: one beginning tomorrow to coincide with Earth Day, and another later in the year.

Players will have the opportunity to support this unique initiative and give back to the environment simply by playing their favourite free-to-play game, Solitaire Grand Harvest®!

In addition to the tree planting event, players will enjoy exciting in-app activations including a special CRM dice they can throw to 'Make an Impact'. SGH community members will also receive certificates for participating, as well as photos and updates about the planting process.

My Place to Grow

Solitaire Grand Harvest's® themed gameplay allows its player community the opportunity to practice self-growth while progressing through levels and growing crops in a tranquil rural setting.

This special Earth Day event will see the game's virtual world make real-world impact, with players contributing to the planting and growth of an actual forest in California alongside the crops they typically grow in the game setting.

This pioneering initiative embodies Solitaire Grand Harvest's® new slogan - "My place to grow".  As a brand, and through its gameplay messaging, Solitaire Grand Harvest® not only promotes the growth of crops – both virtually and in the real-world – but it also highlights the virtue of casual gaming as a form of personal growth and relaxation.

Amir Coifman , General Manager at Solitaire Grand Harvest®, said "We are extremely excited to build our first ever real forest with our SGH community this Earth Day. Solitaire Grand Harvest® is a great platform for players to get in touch with nature in a virtual setting, and we are pleased to now give them the opportunity to make a difference in the real-world as well. We are also delighted to be partnering with Tree-Nation as we launch this unique and important initiative."

Maxime Renaudin , CEO & Founder of Tree-Nation, said "Tree-Nation is the missing link to bring Nature and Humans together. We invented the digital tree to account for all the physical trees we plant and create traceability, trust, and a sense of ownership for citizens and brands who join us. Our platform is a technological solution to fight climate change, and we aim to prove that planting trees nowadays can be fun, exciting, and overall easy with our automated processes. And that's just the core of our mission: to make tree planting easy and reforest the world thanks to partners like Solitaire Grand Harvest® that promote the action of planting trees within their game.''

Solitaire Grand Harvest® is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

*Based on total in-app purchases in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in the US for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 .

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®
Solitaire Grand Harvest® is the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US*, re-inventing the nostalgic fun of the much-loved game with an estimated 2 million active players per day from across the globe. Solitaire Grand Harvest® provides a daily dose of personal growth to its community in a fun, relaxing atmosphere as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels.

About Supertreat ® GmbH
Supertreat GmbH, the Austria -based software developer established in 2016, created one of the most successful and unique mobile app games Solitaire Grand Harvest. In 2019 the company was acquired by social games company Playtika.

About Playtika ®
Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tree-Nation
Tree-Nation was founded in 2006 by Maxime Renaudin . From one single project in the driest and poorest country on earth, Niger , the project quickly evolved to help local teams of planters around the world. Tree-Nation has been constantly innovating and is the creator of many tools that are now commonly used by other NGOs in our sector. In particular, Tree-Nation invented the virtual tree, then the online forest, and many other software tools in order to provide a unique technological solution aimed at breaking the distance between remote projects and their sponsors in developed countries. Recognized internationally and becoming an official partner of the UNEP in 2007, Tree-Nation has evolved to help +9500 companies and +410,000 users to plant more than 20 million trees in more than 90 reforestation projects on 6 continents.

Vanta Leagues Now Offering Free Esports Leagues for Schools

Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced that they will be offering free competitive esports leagues to schools across the United States . Now, students will have access to free competitive and club esports leagues in games such as Rocket League, VALORANT, League of Legends, and Fortnite. Throughout each twelve-week-long league, these teams will practice, improve, and represent their community as they compete for championships across the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited to make this announcement, as it brings us one step closer to our mission to bring esports to every school and home," says James Roche , co-founder of Vanta Leagues. "At our core, we believe esports competition should be free and accessible to all schools so they can use the power of esports as a platform to foster student growth."

Global Esports Federation welcomes IMG as Strategic Partner

- The Global Esports Federation today announces the appointment of IMG a global leader in sports, fashion, events, and media, as its Strategic Partner. IMG will collaborate with the GEF and its Strategic Partner for Esports Services, FACEIT to shape the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham this August. IMG will also support and provide commercial consultancy for the second edition of the GEF's Flagship event the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games in December.

The Global Esports Federation presents a Certificate of Partnership to IMG in London. L-R: Ciaran Bone, VP, Channels & Content, IMG; Kelvin Tan, GEF Director of Esports; Rustam Aghasiyev, GEF Director of Global Events; Paul J. Foster, GEF CEO, Richard Wise, Senior VP, IMG; Kennie Chang, Senior Director, APAC, IMG; Chester King, VP, GEF; Joe Jenkins, Commercial Manager, Esports, IMG.

IMG will utilize its expertise and global reach to further accelerate the rapid global expansion of the GEF's esports events portfolio, through the staging of live content, brand creation, event management, marketing, media distribution, and partnership rights management.

"We are proud to welcome IMG to our Global Esports family. This is an important strategic partnership, not only for the GEF and IMG, but for players, fans and brands around the world," said Lorenzo Giorgetti , Board Member and Chair of the GEF Brand, Marketing, Communications Commission . "We look forward to creating tremendous value for the GEF and our worldwide properties together."

Paul J. Foster , CEO of the GEF emphasized, "It's the connection and sharing of our human stories that are unlocking the superpowers of our time. We are proud to collaborate with IMG as we help to unite passionate brands with esports, sport, powerful technology and the Global Esports' limitless innovation. We have seen the magic that powerful partnerships can create for our community. In our #worldconnected community, we level up our collective strengths and unlock opportunities together. Our worldwide collective of GEF partners shares our optimism for the future and deep commitment to our community, elevating esports on the global stage."

Richard Wise , SVP, Content and Channels for IMG's media business , said, "This is an exciting year for the Global Esports Federation and esports in general, and we are delighted to bring our expertise in a wide range of areas to ensure these major events are successful. The world of esports has grown enormously in recent years and these two events will provide outstanding entertainment for fans all over the world."

In 2021, IMG signed a consultancy partnership with the Global Esports Games Organizing Committee and successfully staged the highly-anticipated inaugural Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games . The first-ever GEG attracted over 500 million accumulated views, including 4.4 million global live views during the two-day live event in Singapore.

GamesCoin Group and Hadean Build the World's First 'Play to Own' Metaverse Platform on the Blockchain

- Industry leaders collaborate on world's first project to truly revolutionise the gaming experience

GamesCoin Group is building on Hadean's pioneering technology to develop the world's first "Play to Own" metaverse hub for gaming on the blockchain. GamesCoin Group will provide an ecosystem for gamers, game developers, publishers and advertising partners based on its own Ethereum-based blockchain - the GamesChain. The hub will enable players to seamlessly move between different games and virtual worlds, with the GamesCoin token as an integrated currency that can be used in all worlds across the hub GamesCoin Group becomes a game changer in the industry.

East Side Games Group and Netflix Announce Dragon Up Mobile Game Coming Soon to Netflix

East Side Games Group and Netflix Announce Dragon Up Mobile Game Coming Soon to Netflix

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, and Netflix announce that East Side Game's Dragon Up mobile game will be available to play exclusively on Netflix in May.

Dragon Up will be a premium version of the narrative-driven title that was developed on ESGG's proven Game Kit technology and will have no ads, no in-app purchases and will be included with a Netflix subscription. The game allows you to tap your way through the Dragon Kingdom in this colorful and fun animated idle adventure game.

"Netflix has revolutionized the way we consume television and movies, and we're excited to be a part of their early entry into the mobile game space," said Jason Bailey , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. " Dragon Up couldn't have found a better home. We're excited for Netflix members everywhere to enjoy the game and we're looking forward to bringing exclusive content in future updates!"

The Dragons need your help to revive their magic. An evil wizard has tried to banish them from the kingdom, but one egg remains! Embark on an exciting adventure with your pet dragon Billy as you hatch eggs to save his dragon friends.

Collect ALL the dragons and rake in gold coins idle game style. Gather enough money to discover beautiful dragon nests and unlock rare dragons, epic dragons and new habitats to expand your kingdom! Dragons love gold, once you collect enough coins, feed them to your trusty pet dragon Billy and watch him turn them into amazing treasures.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Salad.com Announces $17 Million Series A Funding Round to Pioneer Affordable Decentralized Cloud Computing Services

The funds will bolster Salad's efforts to facilitate Web3 innovation and service exponential data demand through peer-to-peer #computesharing

Salad a compute-sharing network where gamers and everyday people exchange idle compute resources for rewards, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round to scale its cloud infrastructure and develop a new enterprise vertical for Web3 innovators. The round was led by Left Lane Capital and Origin Ventures with participation from Kickstart Seed Fund Royal Street Ventures and Carthona Capital .

