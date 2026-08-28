One World Lithium Announces First Tranche Closing Of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) (the "Company" or "OWL") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 24, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche of its previously announced $910,000 non‑brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing units (each, a "Unit") of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $264,150 (the "First Tranche").
In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,547,142 Units at a price of $0.035 per Unit. Each unit consisted of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancing its patent‑pending lithium extraction technologies, including continued laboratory testing, engineering evaluation and working capital purposes.
An officer and director and another director of the Company participated in the First Tranche and, as such, their participation each constituted a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.
In addition to the applicable statutory hold period, securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to an Exchange Hold for a period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.
One World Lithium Inc. is developing proprietary lithium extraction technologies and pursuing strategic partnership to commercialize lower-impact, scalable lithium production from brines and clay slurries. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,
"Douglas Fulcher"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com
or call 1-604-564-2017
Certain information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the proceeds of the Offering being used other than as described herein; competition within the industry; the ability of OWL to further develop its technology, including its potential applicability to lithium extraction, OWL's ability to advance toward potential commercialization of its lithium extraction technologies, OWL's inability to execute its business plan or raise additional financing. risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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