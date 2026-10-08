Omineca Upsizes Private Placements to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan October 8, 2026 Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced concurrent non-brokered private placements of aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million to an upsized $1.3 million on the same terms.
The offerings will now consist of: (i) 14,702,000 common share units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $735,100; and (ii) 9,414,998 flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of approximately $564,900. All other terms of the offerings remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's September 10, 2026 news release.
Closing of the offerings remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.
Certain insiders of the Company are participating in the offerings. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued to, nor the consideration to be paid by, insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the offerings, as the details of insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wishes to close the offerings on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
Wingdam, BC
Omineca's flagship Wingdam hard rock exploration and placer gold recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a program exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.
Fraser Canyon, BC
Part of Omineca's original acquisitions in the Cariboo Mining District, the Fraser Canyon Project located 12 kilometers northwest of Quesnel, BC, is now slated to reinitiate the development of the underground paleochannel for the recovery of placer gold. Historically, two mines north and south of the Fraser River collectively produced 1,482 oz of raw placer gold.
For further information, please contact:
Tom MacNeill
President and CEO
306-653-2692
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Offerings, the expected use of proceeds, the participation of existing shareholders and other investors, the timing of closing, and the Company's exploration plans at Wingdam. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time, including that the Offerings will close on the terms described and that exploration activities will proceed as planned. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include market conditions, the failure to obtain TSXV acceptance or other required approvals, the ability to complete subscriptions, and risks inherent in mineral exploration. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.