Omineca Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement to Develop and Operate the Wingdam Placer Gold Project

(TheNewswire)
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - November 12, 2026 Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM,OTC:OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Agreement") with HMI Mining ("HMI") to acquire a 50% interest in the Company's Wingdam Placer Project (the "Project"). As joint venture partner, HMI will also assume the role of project contractor to execute the ongoing planning, engineering and operation of the Wingdam underground placer program. The Wingdam Placer Project is located in the Cariboo Mining District in south-central British Columbia approximately 26 kilometres west of Osisko Gold Group's currently under-construction Barkerville Gold Mine.
Under the Agreement, HMI will acquire an undivided 50% ownership interest in the Project making Omineca and HMI joint venture partners for the development and mining of the Project with HMI as the onsite operator providing mining and engineering services.
In its role, HMI will undertake ongoing permitting, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, engineering as well as the running of operations, equipment and site services for the Project. Omineca will retain a 50% carried interest through to and after commercial production. HMI has the exclusive right to mine all of the placer gold on the Project claims delivering 50% of all recovered gold to Omineca for a cost of CAD $1,000 per ounce plus an additional CAD $250 per ounce until a five-year mine plan is submitted.
Omineca welcomes HMI and its affiliates to the Wingdam project. Given the extensive background of HMI's principals in materials science, ground stabilization and engineering, management believes HMI is an exceptional partner for the development of the Wingdam project.
About HMI
HMI brings integrated engineering and operations expertise to the Wingdam project. The company specializes in advanced materials science supporting specialty products and application equipment manufacturing. HMI's international experience with custom-formulated chemical systems for geotechnical grouting and ground support, together with its patented technologies and specialized design systems, will provide the engineered structural control and mining capabilities required at Wingdam.
The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
Wingdam, BC
Omineca's flagship Wingdam hard rock exploration and placer gold recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometres of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a program exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.
Fraser Canyon, BC
Part of Omineca's original acquisitions in the Cariboo Mining District, the Fraser Canyon Project located 12 kilometers northwest of Quesnel, BC, is now slated to reinitiate the development of the underground paleochannel for the recovery of placer gold. Historically, two mines north and south of the Fraser River collectively produced 1,482 oz of raw placer gold.
For further information, please contact:
Tom MacNeill
President and CEO
306-653-2692
Forward Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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