OKYO Pharma to Present at BIO-Europe 2025 in Vienna

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain, a severe ocular condition without an FDA approved therapy, and for inflammatory eye diseases, announced that Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OKYO Pharma, will present at the 33rd Annual BIO-Europe partnering conference in Vienna, Austria.

BIO-Europe, one of the largest and most impactful international life science partnering events, is scheduled for November 3-5, 2025, at the Vienna Congress and Convention Center, Vienna. Dr. Jacob's presentation will highlight OKYO's lead investigational candidate, urcosimod, and provide updates on the company's recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of NCP.

"We are excited to showcase our progress at BIO-Europe, a premier platform for advancing partnerships in the biopharma sector," said Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., CEO of OKYO Pharma. "This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders and potential collaborators as we advance urcosimod toward addressing critical unmet needs in ocular diseases."

In addition to the presentation, the OKYO management team will participate in one-on-one partnering meetings to discuss clinical milestones, including recent positive clinical data for urcosimod and the acceleration of its clinical development program.

About Neuropathic Corneal Pain (NCP)
NCP is a condition that causes severe pain and sensitivity of the eyes, face, or head. The exact cause of NCP is unknown but is thought to result from nerve damage to the cornea combined with inflammation . NCP, which can exhibit as a severe, chronic, debilitating condition in patients suffering from a host of ophthalmic conditions, is presently treated, with limited success, by various topical and systemic treatments in an off-label fashion.

About Urcosimod (formerly called OK-101)
Urcosimod is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response, as well as on neurons and glial cells in the dorsal root ganglion. Urcosimod was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. Urcosimod has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid anchor built into the drug molecule to potentially enhance the residence time of urcosimod within the ocular environment. Urcosimod showed clear statistical significance in multiple endpoints in a 240-patient Phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial to treat dry eye disease, and is presently being evaluated in a just-completed randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked Phase 2 trial involving 17 neuropathic corneal pain patients.

About OKYO
OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain and dry eye disease, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat neuropathic corneal pain and ocular diseases. In addition to the completed Phase 2 trial of urcosimod to treat dry eye disease patients, OKYO is also currently evaluating urcosimod to treat neuropathic corneal pain patients, and recently completed a Phase 2 trial.

For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com .

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 7495 2379

Business Development & Investor Relations Paul Spencer +44 (0)20 7495 2379



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OKYO PharmaOKYONASDAQ:OKYOLife Science Investing
OKYO
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment