Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

OKTA, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that a member of its management team is scheduled to participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Evercore TMT Conference
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
1:20 p.m. Pacific time (4:20 p.m. Eastern time)

FBN Virtual Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time)

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta's website at investor.okta.com . Replays of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com

Media Contact:
Will Stickney
press@okta.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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