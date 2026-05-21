Okta Named a Leader in The 2026 Forrester Wave: Workforce Identity Security Platforms

Okta receives the highest possible score in nine criteria, including Vision, Roadmap, and Identity Security Posture Management.
OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading identity provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Identity Security Platforms, Q2 2026 . Okta is recognized as a "strong fit" for enterprises seeking an independent, full-scope workforce identity platform.
Forrester highlighted Okta's "clear vision for identity as the cornerstone of enterprise security," anchored by its neutral identity security fabric and leadership in open identity standards like Cross App Access . The report also recognized Okta's strong roadmap, including AI agent governance and just-in-time access.
"The workforce is becoming agentic, requiring an identity foundation that can keep pace with how work is changing," said Ely Kahn, Chief Product Officer, Okta. "Forrester's recognition reinforces the importance of an independent, neutral identity platform that enables every kind of identity to operate across an enterprise's entire ecosystem. Okta remains focused on helping our customers secure human, machine, and AI identities with the governance, control, and flexibility required to innovate safely and at scale."
Okta received the highest possible score in nine criteria, including Vision, Roadmap, Adoption, Community, Administration, Identity Data Sources, Identity Lifecycle Management, Identity Security Posture Management, and Availability & Resiliency. According to the report, "Okta is a strong fit for medium and large enterprises operating diverse, multicloud environments that want an independent, full-scope workforce IAM platform rather than one tightly coupled to a broader security or single cloud provider."
On capabilities, Forrester noted that Okta delivers "superior depth in IAM administration, authentication, and identity security posture management." The report highlighted Okta's identity threat detection and response—driven by identity device trust and single logout—which enables continuous risk evaluation and near-real-time enforcement across all sessions. Okta's 2025 acquisition of Axiom Security further strengthens the platform's capabilities in privileged access management.
Customers told Forrester they value Okta's ability to raise authentication assurance without introducing friction, particularly when device context and posture signals are applied.
A complimentary version of the full report can be found here .
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About Okta:
Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .
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