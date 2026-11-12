Ocumetics Poised for Value-Defining Group Two First-in-Human Lens Implantations

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - November 12, 2026 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), a leader in advanced ophthalmic technology, is pleased to announce the successful completion of key clinical milestones and to share an update on the pending Group Two first-in-human surgeries.
"We couldn't be more excited to be approaching our Group Two patient lens implantations," said Dean Burns, CEO of Ocumetics. "Our global team has worked tirelessly to reach this value-defining milestone, with all clinical, regulatory and manufacturing requirements completed. We are currently finalizing details for patient lens implantations, which are imminent."
"On the premise that Group Two patient results meet or exceed our objectives, as did Group One patient results, our prior discussions with several of the world's largest ophthalmic companies can move to the next stage. We anticipate initial patient results will be in hand by the end of the year and data necessary to advance potential negotiations with the dominant ophthalmic companies will be available very early in the new year," adds Burns.
Unlike the Group One study, which focused on safety, the primary and secondary purposes of the Group Two lens implantations are to study the safety, distance, and near vision performance of the Ocumetics accommodating intraocular lens ("Ocumetics Lens").
Over the past several months, Ocumetics has met significant clinical, regulatory and manufacturing milestones:
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Completed manufacturing and testing of the redesigned next generation Ocumetics Lenses, incorporating significant engineering advancements designed to enhance accommodative performance, surgical handling, reliability and manufacturing scalability.
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Confirmed Mexico City clinic for Group Two patient lens implantations.
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Delivered redesigned lens delivery systems to Mexico City clinic.
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Summitted enhanced Group Two clinical protocols to clinic ethics committee.
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Confirmed the Group Two study will evaluate the Ocumetics Lens for safety plus near-and distance-vision performance.
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Commenced patient recruitment at Mexico City clinical site.
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Commenced evaluation of Group One 12-month visit results
Upcoming clinical activities include:
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Final site initiation and surgeon training immediately prior to the Group Two Ocumetics Lens implantations.
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Perform Group Two patient lens Implantations.
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Daily, weekly, and monthly patient progress monitoring.
Reporting on the results of Group One twelve-month follow-up visits will be released shortly.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC,OTC:OTCFF) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that is dedicated to developing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients. Through innovative research and development, Ocumetics aims to transform the field of ophthalmology with state-of-the-art intraocular lenses and other vision-enhancing technologies.
Ocumetics is in the first-in-human early feasibility study phase of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed a dynamic intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, providing clear vision at all distances without the help of glasses or contact lenses, and without perceptible time lag.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dave Burwell
Director, Investor Relations
dave.burwell@ocumetics.com
(403) 410-7907
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the Corporation's planned clinical trial program and other research and development activities and that they will be conducted as expected. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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