NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on February 26th

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after Nvidia reported earnings after the close on Wednesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • Burker King has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) CEO Kate Johsnon will join NYSE Live after she rings the Opening Bell to explain what the company's new phase of transformation looks like.
  • Phinia (NYSE: PHIN) CEO Brady Erickson joins NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's Investor Day and how his company is providing solutions to various sectors.

Opening Bell
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) celebrates accelerating its evolution

Closing Bell
AerCap (NYSE: AER) celebrates its 50th anniversary

