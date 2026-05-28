NYSE Content Update: Hinge Health Shares Up 72% One Year from its IPO

NYSE Content Update: Hinge Health Shares Up 72% One Year from its IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 28th

  • Traders are reacting to new developments out of the Middle East following a report that the U.S. carried out strikes on an Iranian military site near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are spiking ahead of the open after Q1 earnings and announcing a $6 billion deal with AWS.
  • Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) CEO Daniel Perez will join Kristen Scholer for an interview to elaborate on the company's growth since its IPO last May.

Opening Bell
First Trust celebrates the 20th anniversary of FPX- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Closing Bell
Nuveen Churchill (NYSE: NCDL) celebrates its 20th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyse-content-update-hinge-health-shares-up-72-one-year-from-its-ipo-302784484.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/28/c5448.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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